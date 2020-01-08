Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Unexpected

Here’s a little break from the madness in the form of what appears to be some sanity:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said in a statement they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent”.

The official statement from Prince Harry and Meghan said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

In case you don’t follow the royals at all, Harry is Princess Di’s son from an affair with somebody whose name I forgot*, who married an actress. He’s like 5th or 6th in line for the crown depending on the current count of kids his older brother and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Who the Fuck Cares, crank out. I think I have that right. correct me if I’m wrong. After watching The Crown, all I can think is that these two have their heads screwed on straight, by some miracle, because who would want that life?

I wish them the best and want to thank them for at least a dozen anguished cries and rending of garments from old Tories that will cross my news feed, providing me some amusement in our shared time of need.

Open thread.

* Apparently, this is just a rumor that has been refuted. I thought it was a well-accepted fact.

    1. 1.

      sdhays

      By the time his brother becomes king, there’s a good chance he’ll just be the King of England and Wales and nominal head of state for a few Commonwealth countries.

    3. 3.

      satby

      Harry is Princess Di’s son from an affair with somebody whose name I forgot

      What a dick statement. And he’s 7th in line, so unlikely ever to be king.

    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      It’s funny because a work colleague and I were just talking today about Meghan leaving the UK and living in the U.S. to escape the racists in England. And here we are!! I hope they decide to mostly live in Canada which has quite a few multicultural cities where they would be welcomed.

    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      I’m amazed that this announcement is considered of any serious consequence.  I must be missing something.  They seem much nicer and more talented that Jarvanka, but otherwise, meh.

    7. 7.

      dnfree

      Off-topic, but I am getting emails from Joe Biden’s campaign that have my name reversed. So, if my name were Jane John (a last name that can be a male first name), Joe is affectionately calling me John. As in “John, can you send money right away?”  Sometimes he calls me John Jane if the situation calls for a full name. I can only wonder what mailing list he’s using, since I have never donated or communicated with him.

    8. 8.

      CarolDuhart2

      @sdhays: Wales also has an independence movement as well.  Not as far along as Scotland’s but it does exist.  Plaid Cymru is a party in Wales

      Not surprised though.  Unless some horrible tragedy occurs, he’s never going to be King.

      As for the financially independent part, my guess is that a lot of royal properties are held in a trust of some kind, and a lot of the money Harry gets is from a trust of some sort and must be accounted for by the trustees.

    9. 9.

      15 flush mistermix

      @satby:

      What a dick statement. And he’s 7th in line, so unlikely ever to be king.

      OK, she’s had 4 kids now?  So, Dad, Bro, Kid 1, Kid 2, Kid 3, Kid 4, Harry?

      I thought it was pretty much accepted that Charles isn’t his father, btw.  Dick statement or not.

    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      @Patricia Kayden:

      I hope they decide to mostly live in Canada which has quite a few multicultural cities where they would be welcomed.

      I think their strongest ties to North America are to the LA area, which is where Megan Markle lived before she met Prince Harry.

    11. 11.

      Marcopolo

      More power to them. Living at ground zero of British tabloid life must be a particularly awful kind of hell on earth. Harry, through his mom & now his wife, has a special knowledge of this. I hope they can find a place to live where, for the most part, the only spotlight shining on them is the one they use to highlight what they want people to know about their lives.

      This is definitely one of the saner things I will read about happening this week.

    17. 17.

      ET

      I think it is smart for them to carve out a role for themselves because it feels like a next step to modernize the monarchy – an already behind the times institution.  He and his children are never going to inherit and why fritter time on that life when there are clearly other things they want to do.

      I know Prince Charles has made moves to reduced the group of “senior” royals (Andrew’s kids were on the outside of that decision) so this feels like an extension of that, and what would happen in any case eventually.

    21. 21.

      Mnemosyne

      @15 flush mistermix:

      I thought it was pretty much accepted that Charles isn’t his father, btw.

      Not really. It’s been a persistent rumor, but the older Harry gets, the more he looks like Charles and the rest of the Windsors.

    22. 22.

      Mandalay

      @15 flush mistermix:

      I thought it was pretty much accepted that Charles isn’t his father

      Not really. I think it is accepted in Britain in the same way that it is “pretty much accepted” that Obama was born in Kenya over here.

      Those who want it to be true, like me, will believe it regardless of the (lack of) evidence.

    23. 23.

      jl

      @West of the Rockies: ” I’m amazed that this announcement is considered of any serious consequence. ”

      I think there is some resentment in the UK over how much the royals cost the country to maintain. So, it could be beginnings of effort to reduce the cost by getting some people way down on the succession line off the royal dole.

      Or, could be their own personal decision for whatever reason. I’m interested enough to read a paragraph or two if I stumble across it in the news.

      But since this is a full service blog, probably will be a series of detailed posts about it from the “Royals Around the World” frontpager.

    24. 24.

      satby

      @Wag: Persistent suggestions have been made in the media that Hewitt, and not Charles, is the biological father of Diana’s second son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (born 1984). Hewitt stated to the press in 2002 that Harry had already been born by the time of the affair, a statement also made by Diana’s police bodyguard.[20] He reiterated this in an interview in 2017.[21] Diana attributed Harry’s coloration to her side of the family, calling him her “little Spencer”.[22]

      en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Hewitt

      Edited to add, that even if was true it’s a shit thing to say and didn’t have anything to do with the announcement today. He isn’t responsible for his mother’s troubles and he’s also struggled as a result of her depression and death.

    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Wag: It is my understanding that the dates are wrong for Harry to be Hewitt’s son.  That is, he was born before Diana met Hewitt.

    26. 26.

      VOR

      @Roger Moore: She was living in Toronto when they met as the TV show she was on, Suits, films in Canada. It would make a lot of sense for them to be in Canada – still a Commonwealth country and a whole ocean between them and the British tabloid press.

    27. 27.

      BroD

      And I, in my capacity of nobody in particular, wish them well inasmuch as that is my default position with regard to people who haven’t pissed me off, royally or otherwise.

    28. 28.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Mnemosyne:

      Not really. It’s been a persistent rumor, but the older Harry gets, the more he looks like Charles and the rest of the Windsors.

      My God, and people say I’m dickish.  Saying somebody looks like Charles and the rest of the Windsors is pretty fucking harsh, dude.  (I’m joking of course.)

    29. 29.

      sukabi

      Thought we were about 20+ years beyond “the bastard son of” … non-issue, irrelevant to anyone except possibly Charles and his bio dad.

    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @dnfree: I have made this mistake, and I am told by people who have first names as last names that it happens all the time.  Part of the problem is that our email syntax is “John, Jane” which means “Jane John” but the brain reads right over that comma.  So, e.g., “Jolie, Angelina” would get an email reading, “Dear Jolie.”

      I am getting three different sets of the latest DNC correspondence — one with Ms., one without, and one with my first name misspelled.  I think they have finally removed my deceased mother from the list, so at least I am no longer getting four.

    32. 32.

      Mnemosyne

      @satby:

      A lot of Brits and Americans have a really hard time looking past coloration. Barack Obama looks a LOT like his maternal grandfather (especially his ears and chin) but some people online got mad at me for saying that because their coloring was different so clearly they didn’t look anything alike. 🙄

    33. 33.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @15 flush mistermix:

      Maybe save the fact-free dick statements for the Comments, then.

      Reading front pagers at Balloon Juice should not make me dumber or less informed. (I know, that’s a lot to ask…)

    36. 36.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Barbara:

      I am getting three different sets of the latest DNC correspondence — one with Ms., one without, and one with my first name misspelled.  I think they have finally removed my deceased mother from the list, so at least I am no longer getting four.

      Back when I worked on campaigns the lists were really, really bad.  Horrible in fact.  We were constantly cleaning up dups like this.  It comes with the territory.

    37. 37.

      sdhays

      @satby: I had never heard this (probably because I can’t imagine being an American and giving half a shit about the British Royal Family), so thanks for clarifying that it’s gossip and not an actual fact. I was rather shocked.

    38. 38.

      Mnemosyne

      @15 flush mistermix:

      You can’t escape … your … destiny! (/ominous music)

      I’ve seen photos of my father-in-law when he was young and he and my husband could have been twins, so at least I know what I’m in for. 🤷‍♀️

    39. 39.

      Barbara

      @Marcopolo: I think the hardest thing for them is that a lot of the attention that his wife receives is not so subtly racist in origin.  Thinking about what would happen if the attention gets shifted to their son must be really concerning.

    40. 40.

      satby

      @Mnemosyne: I’m a clone of my dark haired, dark eyed black Irish mother except in coloring. I have her mother’s red hair and my father’s fair skin, and no one sees my resemblance to her but my sisters. Coloring does throw people off.

    41. 41.

      Tenar Arha

      @15 flush mistermix:

      In case you don’t follow the royals at all, Harry is Princess Di’s son from an affair with somebody whose name I forgot, who married an actress.

      No.

      Harry is Charles’ & Diana’s 2nd son. Anything else you’ve heard is rumors, especially since he was still in the official line of succession. Plus if you look back ~10-15 years ago, when they were both in the military, and before Edward had kids, Harry was his brother’s heir. Period. That’s a big tell that it’s a rumor.

      It’s not just that the affair is confirmed to have taken place after Harry was born. It’s important to understand that the Queen really wouldn’t have tolerated any shenanigans in the succession, since her father was his brother’s heir.

    42. 42.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      Maybe save the fact-free dick statements for the Comments, then.

      Reading front pagers at Balloon Juice should not make me dumber or less informed. (I know, that’s a lot to ask…)

      Christ, I’m thinking most of the stuff I write lowers everyone’s IQ, if not my own, by a couple of points. It’s a wonder that I can still type or form a sentence.

      That said, I think we’ve all learned a valuable lesson about the Duke of Who Gives a Shit today, one that we’ll carry with us in our hearts for at least a few hours, if not a week.

    44. 44.

      Mnemosyne

      @Tenar Arha:

      There’s also the old British aristocratic tradition that the wife needs to provide “an heir and a spare” before she starts any adventuring. That’s the unspoken deal in any aristocratic or royal marriage.

    45. 45.

      Barbara

      @jl: My understanding is that reducing the size of the royal family has been underway for a while, but as you might expect, there are a lot of people who really, really like the idea of being able to claim a salary and lots of other benefits for very little commitment.

    47. 47.

      Aleta

      I was hoping they would redistribute that royal money into education and opportunities for people outside the upper class, while auctioning off the jewels and paintings and chalices and bones and medieval axes and things and forming food farming coops on the lands — but I guess the other titles got wind of such treasonous intent and were about to lock them in the Tower for Christmas, so they have fled.

    48. 48.

      jl

      @Mnemosyne: “their coloring was different so clearly they didn’t look anything alike.”

      I remember reading research that says if you take color away (not just a BW pic, but making everyone’s skin tone the same), and slightly smear hair texture, people have a hard time determining another person’s race from photographs.

       

      Also, probably for the worse, the ‘one drop’ rule is still influential in the US. Which brings to mind that some of my Trumpster relatives are very concerned about Census Bureau adopting mixed race category. They babble that it’s some Deep State plot.

    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m all for talking about things besides Iran taking this conflict down to a low simmer while they decide their next move.

      One important aspect of the Harry and Meghan story is that John James– charismatic young African-American West Point graduate and Republican candidate for Senate from Michigan this year– outraised the uninspiring but quite reliable Gary Peters last quarter.

    51. 51.

      Mary G

      The older Harry gets, the more he looks like his grandfather Prince Philip.

      Good for Harry and Meghan. Everyone's gonna blame this on her, but between Charles' plans to slim down the number of working members of the family and Harry's utter contempt for the press, something like this was always going to happen, regardless of who he married.— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 8, 2020

    53. 53.

      laura

      If my darling spouse was shit on daily by the same press that hounded my mother to her death, I’d be looking to remove my family from its reach as well.

      To make a funnyNOTfunny about who Harry’s father is really unkind and offends me deeply. You should apologize and try and do better because it clouds my opinion of whatever you plan to post in the future. Not all of us have been in the position to casually cast a stone. Many of us have been on the receiving end of thrown stones.

      So put that in your fucking pipe and smoke it.

    55. 55.

      Mnemosyne

      @jl:

      I’m guessing that mostly applied to Americans and Europeans. I’ve been told that people in other areas of the world, like the Middle East and Asia, use different cues like face shape and can more easily tell the differences between people who “look alike” to Americans and Europeans.

      I met someone who said that most Americans he met assumed that his family must be from Northern Europe because of his blue eyes and blond hair, but people from the Middle East take one look at him and call him “habibi” (brother) because his face shape and features are very typically Lebanese (his mother was a Lebanese immigrant).

    56. 56.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @sdhays:

      All of the American supermarket tabloids are full of British Royal Family gossip, so apparently Americans do give a shit. Why I don’t know. I wonder if this is a modern phenomenon or does it go back earlier (pre-20th century) for Americans to be fascinated with British royalty?

    57. 57.

      Kent

      Geez…in this day of 23&Me it is trivially easy to genetically test someone’s lineage.  Any enterprising reporter could pick up a coke can or water glass used by Harry and run his completely genetic profile.  If he wasn’t the biological son of Prince Charles then one thinks that would be documented by now.

      Anyway, judging from the Crown (of which I’ve only finished the 1st season) it seems the real way that the institutional monarchy controls all the minor royals is through the purse strings.  Severing these ties will obviously free Harry and Meghan from having to deal with endless pinheaded royal bureaucrats governing their every action.  And if they can’t support themselves with whatever combined inheritance and earnings they both have then they must be doing something very very wrong.

    59. 59.

      Gin & Tonic

      Since, if I recall my US history correctly, the US ceased to be a British colony some years ago, I can’t help wondering why people in the US (as most of this commentariat is) are getting worked up about paternity or succession or any of that, whether fanciful or factual. I’d bet nobody can even name the royal family of Sweden or the Netherlands, or any of their issue, regardless of paternity.

