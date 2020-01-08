Here’s a little break from the madness in the form of what appears to be some sanity:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said in a statement they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent”. The official statement from Prince Harry and Meghan said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

In case you don’t follow the royals at all, Harry is Princess Di’s son from an affair with somebody whose name I forgot*, who married an actress. He’s like 5th or 6th in line for the crown depending on the current count of kids his older brother and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Who the Fuck Cares, crank out. I think I have that right. correct me if I’m wrong. After watching The Crown, all I can think is that these two have their heads screwed on straight, by some miracle, because who would want that life?

I wish them the best and want to thank them for at least a dozen anguished cries and rending of garments from old Tories that will cross my news feed, providing me some amusement in our shared time of need.

Open thread.

* Apparently, this is just a rumor that has been refuted. I thought it was a well-accepted fact.