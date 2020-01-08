Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Sunset(and a few ringers)!

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good Morning, Everybody, I hope this finds us still all well as it’s just 21:25 right now as I prep this for Wednesday morning, so I have no idea of what’s happened since then. I hope nothing.

It’s never a bad idea to have a big bag of rice, one of beans/lentils, lots of appropriate spices and sugar, not to mention have some ways to collect, move, boil, filter, and store water. If things get bad, I fear losing the grid in places and figure having some non-spoiling basics like rice and beans is a good hedge for your family’s safety, no to mention the portability, health, and yum factors.

Now, let’s hope moderation and calm prevail, and let’s thank Bill for today’s timely submission. I mean it – thank you, this beauty and joy is so very needed.

 

Since my sunset picture from Leo Carrillo State Park was so well received, I thought I’d devote a whole submission to sunsets.  OK, two of the pictures are not sunsets, but sunrises(the ringers).  These were shot at the coast(Point Vicente and Leo Carrillo) as well as here in Glendale and at the Griffith Observatory.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset(and a few ringers)! 5
Point Vincente, Los Angeles, CAJune 30, 2019

While it was overcast onshore, the sun was able to peek though the clouds to cast a glow over the Pacific in this shot from Point Vincente in Palos Verdes.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset(and a few ringers)! 3
Leo Carrillo State Park, Malibu, CAOctober 13, 2019

The golden sun rays spread across the Pacific in this shot from Point Sequit at Leo Carrillo State Park.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset(and a few ringers)! 4
Scholl Canyon, Glendale, CADecember 20, 2019

The setting sun silhouettes the skyscrapers in West LA in this shot from Scholl Canyon in Glendale. Downtown Los Angeles is visible to the left and the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park is to the right of the setting sun.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset(and a few ringers)! 1
Scholl Canyon, Glendale, CADecember 17, 2019

The light s of Downtown LA light up as the remaining light of the sun begins to fade in this shot from Scholl Canyon in Glendale.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset(and a few ringers)! 2
Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, CADecember 27, 2019

This is not a sunset, but a sunrise. The emerging light of the sun glows behind the still lit buildings of downtown LA in this shot from Griffith Observatory.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset(and a few ringers)!
Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, CADecember 27, 2019

The sun rises just to the left of Saddleback in this shot from Griffith Observatory. The snow capped San Gabriels are still shadowed at the left in this shot from Griffith Observatory.

