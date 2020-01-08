On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Good Morning, Everybody, I hope this finds us still all well as it’s just 21:25 right now as I prep this for Wednesday morning, so I have no idea of what’s happened since then. I hope nothing.

It’s never a bad idea to have a big bag of rice, one of beans/lentils, lots of appropriate spices and sugar, not to mention have some ways to collect, move, boil, filter, and store water. If things get bad, I fear losing the grid in places and figure having some non-spoiling basics like rice and beans is a good hedge for your family’s safety, no to mention the portability, health, and yum factors.

Now, let’s hope moderation and calm prevail, and let’s thank Bill for today’s timely submission. I mean it – thank you, this beauty and joy is so very needed.

Since my sunset picture from Leo Carrillo State Park was so well received, I thought I’d devote a whole submission to sunsets. OK, two of the pictures are not sunsets, but sunrises(the ringers). These were shot at the coast(Point Vicente and Leo Carrillo) as well as here in Glendale and at the Griffith Observatory.