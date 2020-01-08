Unreal. Friend of mine from high school just received nearly $1,000 as a part of a settlement because Donald Trump’s businesses stole tips from service workers. pic.twitter.com/pQKRhb31Uo
— Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) January 5, 2020
And don’t let anyone ever tell you that wage theft isn’t a real problem. It’s a huge issue and it affects millions of people.
— Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) January 5, 2020
Unclear but hopefully
— Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) January 5, 2020
It posted in my account! Now we see if it actually clears the fed! ??
— Andrew Redlawsk (@AndrewRedlawsk) January 6, 2020
"How is it possible that you’re getting payouts from the president for stealing tips?
In 2011, @AndrewRedlawsk worked as a caterer for the Trump Soho, when the Trump Organization was pocketing a service fee that was disguised as a worker's gratuity. https://t.co/MFiArfJWpI
— Michelle Legro (@michellelegro) January 7, 2020
