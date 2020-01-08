Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Way We Live Now

Late Night Open Thread: The Way We Live Now

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Such scumbags.

      Was this lawsuit under way when he was campaigning? I realize that even the stories of him stiffing plumbers and carpenters didn’t make a dent, but jezus the Trumps are just ruthlessly crooked.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      montanareddog

      If this story gets any traction in the MSM, cue the flying monkeys: counter top inspections of the principals in the lawsuit, slurs about moochers abusing tort law, and all the other RWNJ playbook.

      And another day goes by with absolutely no evidence that the Trump is anything other than a complete scumbag. Not a single redeeming act.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      but her emails.

      imagine the feeding frenzy if Obama or Clinton had stole a nickel from some working class white.

      Yet Dump stole millions and corporate media yawned.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @montanareddog: And another day goes by with absolutely no evidence that the Trump is anything other than a complete scumbag. Not a single redeeming act.

      I wanted to be contrary and point out some little thing, but, nope, I got nothing.  He is really that bad.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      NBC had this story on how Dump was sued for stiffing illegal polish laborers, who were being paid minimum wage. (imagine living on minimum wage in NYC)

      But a look into the history of the Trump Tower, the crown jewel of the real-estate mogul’s empire, reveals the beginnings of the 68-story building were, in fact, rooted in the back-breaking labor of 150-odd Polish immigrants — most working illegally, some without full pay.

      They interviewed one of the immigrants who had become a citizen and he confirmed the story but said he was still going to vote for Dump.

      he fucked these guys over, but they still wanted to vote for him because he promised them the elixir of white supremacy.

      Reply

