Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Democrats Refuse to Roll Over for MOAR WAR!!!

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Democrats Refuse to Roll Over for MOAR WAR!!!

21 Comments

Per the Washington Post:

U.S. officials said Wednesday they knew Iranian missiles were coming hours in advance of the attack after warnings from intelligence sources and communications from Iraq. Iraq’s acting prime minister has said he was informed of the attack ahead of time.

“We knew, and the Iraqis told us, that this was coming many hours in advance,” said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the communications.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House will vote Thursday on a measure to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said the classified briefing by Trump administration officials Wednesday was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”…

Even the GOP’s dynamic duo was unpleased with Pompeo…

ETA:

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Schumer just said at the mics that Pompeo et al walked out of the Iran briefing when the questions from senators got too hard and wants them to come back

      Good on Chuck, which I do not say often.

      GOP Sen. Mike Lee goes off on the Trump briefing: “They had to leave after 75 minutes, while they’re in the process of telling us that we need to be good little boys and girls and run along and not debate this in public. I find that absolutely insane. I think it’s unacceptable.”

      Yowza, they must really have had nothing

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yup, if Mike frickin’ Lee is trying to tell you your presentation sucks, GOP, you might wanna mull this whole thing over.

       

      Hey trumpov – your fake tax cuts didn’t work, and you almost got us into an unjustified/unpopular war.  Maybe grab a bag of cash and catch the next flight to Moscow?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The DOD is publicly going back and forth now on whether or not Iran deliberately targeted people at the military bases (spoiler: we can’t know unless they tell us) and whether Mark Esper talked to the Iranian Prime Minister last night. It’s been said before, but the wheels are coming off.

      It’s hard to tell if this is a DOD problem, the impossibility of dealing with a President who turns on a dime, both, or something else, but it’s not good.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Lee being unhappy about this means that everyone in the Senate is unhappy about this. The Trumpies should understand that, but don’t really seem to get it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      That was a satisfying bit of video from Mike Lee. Even more so because it ended before senator randy paul opened his yap.

      Wonder how many pairs of pants Pompeo is going through on the daily.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I have a suspicion that Pompeo is about to be thrown over the side of the SS Trumptanic, and he’s not at all happy about it.  He can’t face down his master, but he can still take out his grievances on the people who *will* make the Oval Office Occupant’s life harder…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      It’s hard to tell if this is a DOD problem, the impossibility of dealing with a President who turns on a dime, both, or something else, but it’s not good.

      Wuold it be unfair to call Esper a non-entity who’s being steamrolled by a neo-con young earth Jesus freak? The first part of the question is genuine, the second I think is obvious.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mnemosyne

      This can’t be possible, because I was repeatedly told on🌹 Twitter yesterday that the Democrats are the warmongeriest warmongers who ever warmongered, and that Democrats are just as eager to dive into a pointless war as Trump is, so they would never say anything like this.

      Are you telling me that 🌹  Twitter might be WRONG?!?!?!

      Pardon me while I repair to my fainting couch to clutch my pearls, though I have to drink this giant mug of peppermint tea first.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      In fact, they also need to pass legislation requiring that Trump fill the vacancies in the intelligence and security areas. Had there been a DNI, etc., there never would have been that stupid airstrike.

      And how pathetic am I to be taking Iran’s word over Trump’s?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: It is partially the result of Esper allowing Pompeo to act as Secretary of Defense. GEN Milley has looked furious for the pst several days and especially so at the President’s speech this morning.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hoodie

      That was quite a rant by Lee.  He realizes that the admin didn’t have even a phony negotiating psychology rationale for killing Soleimani, that there was no strategic or tactical purpose other than to gratify Trump’s ego.  He may also realize that, while the Iranian missile attack was, at least in part, for domestic consumption in Iran, it was also a message that our troops in certain parts of Iraq are sitting ducks.  They lobbed a handful of smaller ones this time; they have bigger ones that could do a lot more damage and, with the small footprint we currently have over there, we don’t have a lot of defenses in place against them.  The Pentagon is now scrambling to throw more troops over there, and imagine how well that will go over with the Iraqis.  What a clusterfuck.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mnemosyne:

      Don’t worry, there’s no contradiction.  When McConnell doesn’t let this come to a vote, that will be the truth that Democrats sometimes say they’re anti-war, but the fact that they voted for military budgets and the AUMF proves that Democrats are collaborators who support all Republican and Trumpian positions.

      Reply

