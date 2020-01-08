Pelosi: "To honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran. This resolution …will go to the Rules Committee this evening & will be brought to the Floor tomorrow." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2020

Per the Washington Post:

… U.S. officials said Wednesday they knew Iranian missiles were coming hours in advance of the attack after warnings from intelligence sources and communications from Iraq. Iraq’s acting prime minister has said he was informed of the attack ahead of time. “We knew, and the Iraqis told us, that this was coming many hours in advance,” said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the communications. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House will vote Thursday on a measure to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said the classified briefing by Trump administration officials Wednesday was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”…

Inbox: Senators Markey, Warren, Duckworth, Leahy, Merkley, Wyden, and Van Hollen today introduced a Senate resolution condemning Trump's threats to attack cultural sites in Iran and demanding the President refrain from violating the laws of armed conflict. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2020

Sen. Murphy: "I was deeply surprised at the lack of information presented by the administration regarding a specific imminent threat … I was, I think, both surprised and saddened to not have that information before us. I think it is likely because it doesn't exist." Via ABC pic.twitter.com/rnoEG1ZYc5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2020

Schumer just said at the mics that Pompeo et al walked out of the Iran briefing when the questions from senators got too hard and wants them to come back — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) January 8, 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin, a member of the Armed Services Committee, on whether he saw evidence of justification for Soleimani strike: "No, I did not." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2020

Even the GOP’s dynamic duo was unpleased with Pompeo…

GOP Sen. Mike Lee goes off on the Trump briefing: "They had to leave after 75 minutes, while they’re in the process of telling us that we need to be good little boys and girls and run along and not debate this in public. I find that absolutely insane. I think it’s unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/rs6LOimfAm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2020

ETA:

Rand Paul echoes Lee and calls instructions by administration not to debate military action “particularly insulting.” “I think we need to debate the separation of powers,” he adds — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 8, 2020