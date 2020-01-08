It looks like no US personnel were killed in last night’s missile attack. Steve M thinks that Republicans are going to declare victory and move on, with Trump dancing on Soleimani’s grave during campaign rallies. So maybe we won’t have big lasting consequences from the latest Trump blunder. What say you?
Yeah, it’s logical.
I just hope it’s not wishful thinking that the fallout will be so limited.
My biggest fear right now is that we won’t be able to take relative victory as being good enough and keep mocking Trump until he feels compelled to strike again.
Since we have two in the family on active duty, with 6 deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and “eastern Africa” between them, I hope to God this is it.
Jim
I understand that Pompeo and Pence were the cheerleaders for the assassination of Soleimani. We’ve all been thinking that it’s Trump who wants to wag the dog, but of course Pence and Pompeo are also implicated in the Ukraine thing up to their eyebrows. I don’t buy the “rapture” thing. They don’t seriously believe in that. They want to keep their power.
I am praying for some wisdom to descend on our “leaders.”
Many on twitter would like to see Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric in the front lines.
And, of course, Trump could always cause another crisis. Don’t forget that he caused this one.
Some people lurch from crisis to crisis. Trump struts.
Ultimately, this feels like a peak Trump moment: do something bad that could have awful consequences, back down at the last second, want a reward for stopping the crisis that he created. Even still, I’ll give him a cookie if it means no war.
@Betty Cracker: Oh the joys of having an impulsive child running 1/3 of the world’s most powerful government.
Hillary, why couldn’t you have just winged it at the debates? /S
I’m sure they’ll be calm and reassuring, explaining our logical goals, showing a path to achieve them, and won’t have any moments of taunting or gloating.
Actually, we probably are likely to get “Good Trump” today which will be dumb but not frothing at the mouth.
@Cheryl Rofer: Good time to check on today’s deli counter specials at the store. I think I need more lunch meat.
This is the end of the public phase of Iranian response.
The next response will be three weeks from now, when Trump Tower Mumbai mysteriously catches fire after a gas explosion in the kitchens.
TPM:
According to Trump’s Razor: “ascertain the stupidest possible scenario that can be reconciled with the available facts” and that answer is likely correct.
The Iranians are ‘playing the game’- a reaction calculated to defuse the situation. (And allow further actions at points of their own choosing) Maybe they, too, don’t realize Trump is an ignoramus who does not understand, know, or care abt rules, balanced response, anything!!??? Or are they relying on people in DoD (hopeful they aren’t foolish enough to have any faith in dollhand’s inner circle) to ratchet down the situation?
Good time to check on today’s deli counter specials at the store. I think I need more lunch meat.
You can get plenty of baloney if you stay home and tune in.
Iranians don’t want full scale war and they want more international support and leverage.
It's 12:20 am and Fox News expert on Iran and Iraq is a disgraced retired general who was disciplined by the Pentagon in 2004 for calling the war on terror a holy war and has said that Islam doesn't deserve first amendment protections. pic.twitter.com/j3n8q2txBr
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 8, 2020
I don’t care if we lucked out. I don’t care what he has to say at 11. I’m still visiting his final resting place for a well-deserved “tribute” when the time comes.
Good morning, BJ. I took a self-imposed mental-health moratorium from the news beginning around Dec 23 and the first thing I saw when I peeked back into news was this Iran crap. So I bailed out and have only gradually got back into reading news, especially Trump-related stories.
The Trump-administration diet of daily outrage and existential fear for the nation is very hard to get back into once you get off the hamster wheel. (Did I cram too many round metaphors into a square peg there?)
Trump’s Mission Accomplished moment?
“The Trump campaign has run nearly 800 distinct Facebook ads about the killing of Suleimani”t.co/Iv2y0lu6NN
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 8, 2020
There’s a built-in Pavlovian audience for saber-rattling. We just have to outvote them. t.co/OKBsAEU1P0
— Roy Edroso (@edroso) January 8, 2020
There’s a built-in Pavlovian audience for saber-rattling.
Far too many of those Pavlovian droolers have column space in newspapers and airtime on TV.
@germy: More of a Polish ham guy.
OT – I’m getting an ad for pizza ovens. More like this please. :)
Since ‘The Far Side’ returned, there have been lots of appropriate links. Here’s one:
all the smart people say Iran will bide its time, let everybody get complacent, then hit in an asymmetric way
the probability that trump will be as obnoxious as he will in his triumphalist probably won’t go unnoticed
Couple of problems still to contend with as a result of Trump’s fun little game of international hornet nest whacking: Iran has pretty much declared that the JCPOA is dead and that it will forge ahead with its nuclear program. That’s not good. Second, while the mullahs who run Iran were no doubt outraged by Soleimani’s killing, they were almost certainly also high-fiving each other behind closed doors. This was an unprecedented gift right at a moment when the popular anger against them was starting to boil over. Now everyone’s back on the “Death to America” bandwagon and rallying behind the ayatollah. They will almost certainly use this “national emergency” to further crack down on dissent and entrench their power.
What say you?
That this was for Iranian TV. What is coming next won’t be near so photogenic.
@MattF: LOL Well done, Mr. Larson.
What is coming next won’t be near so photogenic.
Cyber attacks?
Good piece by Margaret Sullivan. I hadn’t expected to laugh while reading it, but I found this line funny:
One hears the rumor that Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont, presidential hopeful and Iraq War opponent, is willing to hold forth on occasion.
I have been trying to game out Iran’s response ever since Friday. Here’s a few points:
1. Just to be clear, Iran miscalculated too. They kept poking the bear and not getting a response, so they got more and more aggressive. Well, they finally got their response. Probably not the one they wanted.
2. Further on the same point, Trump has made very clear in the past that he doesn’t understand why the US doesn’t make use of its nuclear weapons. We are at most two more rounds of escalation before Trump impulsively decides to use one.
3. Presumably (hopefully?) Iran’s decision-makers know that too. So here’s their quandary: how do they hit back to the assassination of their senior General enough to be a reasonable retaliation from their point of view, without escalating the situation so that Trump starts to consider even more extreme measures (see #2 above)?
4. Last night’s response looks calculated to fit into the narrow slot of #3 above, all the while preserving their freedom of action do retaliate further if they feel like it.
5. If I am Iran, I look for Iraq’s leadership to follow up on the demand for US troops to leave by setting a timetable. I maybe also discreetly help the Taliban in Afghanistan inflict more punishment on the US deployment there to get those troops out as well. And maybe I play footsie with Putin to get him to help Trump see the light to pull out of Syria. In short, not taking further hostile action now can accomplish Iran’s longer term aims without escalation.
6. Once the US is out of Iraq, and probably Afghanistan too, the US is deprived of a platform to meaningfully attempt a land war on Iranian soil.
7. If the Democrats beat Trump in November, and he and his family are out of the White House in January 2021, he no longer has access to the nuclear button. *That* is when, to quote a mobster movie, “revenge is a dish best served cold,” perhaps very personally.
@jonas:
I had occurred to me to wonder whether or not the Iranians were themselvs behind the intel on Soleimani. Not saying they were, just that it would make a certain sense for them.
@germy: He rides a golf cart. The media describes his pantload waddle as a strut.
@germy: No idea. If I were them I’d engage in some more sabotage on KSA oil facilities etc in a deniable fashion. Sending oil past $100/barrel would leave a mark.
ETA and I am thinking along the lines of an “industrial accident” caused by an agent working at a facility, not another drone attack via proxy.
Just remembered that there is a Trump rally tomorrow in Toledo, Ohio
I’m sure he’ll be a model sobriety, gravity and restraint in discussing his foreign policy
Various reporting indicates they deliberately missed. They could have landed those missiles on barracks and mess tents. They landed them in an empty field. They could have blown the shit out of the place. They didn’t. They just let us know they can.
“Counting coup” is only scalping, taking your dead enemies’ hair – a unique white-man’s tradition – in the movies. That’s just mutilating the dead. Stealing your sleeping enemies’ horse, or a lock of his hair, is “counting coup”.
I suspect that Trump is curled up in a fetal position under his desk.
You either hold the war criminals accountable or live long enough to see them in the party’s next administration— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 22, 2019
None of the coverage provided deep background or mention of the Israeli attacks against the PMU/Syria, the refusal to integrate into Iraq’s military and the Saudi “de-escalation” deal Soleimani was bringing when he was accidentally killed. Accidentally? t.co/Pf2Z0K2zW7— Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) January 8, 2020
It’s a day ending in “y”.
The Vegas over/under says Dolt 45 will take Iran’s restrained “show of force”, as an opportunity to denigrate Iran further, ( “their” ( insert demeaning adjective here) missiles can’t hit anything, “our” missiles kill millions),
and the side bet is at 1:7 that Mini Himmler Miller slips sove variation of “raghead” or “towelhead” into the speech.
Meanwhile, all anti-ISIL Operations are frozen, training and assist missions are frozen, Coelition Forces are still transiting from embedded and forward positions to defendable bases, German, France, Britain, Canada and the rest of NATO are condemning US actions, will not assist if things escalate, and are laying assets in place to evacuate troops, police, and everybody else.
I wonder if this will be like Yemen, when the Chinese Navy evacuated American citizens?
I find the administration’s assertion that timidity invites further aggression to be interesting. Apparently they don’t realize that that cuts both ways.
