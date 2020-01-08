Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Also, too.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

I can see Russia from this blog!

Mission Accomplished!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

It’s a tarp!

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

No one could have predicted…

Wetsuit optional.

This is how realignments happen…

Not all heroes wear capes.

Yes we did.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

What fresh hell is this?

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Babies, deductibles and incentives

Babies, deductibles and incentives

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

This month’s Health Affairs has a great article written by Dr. Michelle Moniz and colleagues that looks at the out of pocket expenses for the year before a live birth to the three months post-partum for commercially insured individuals who had a live birth at a hospital from 2008-2015.  The headline finding is scary.

Among women with out-of-pocket spending, mean total out-of-pocket spending for maternity care for all modes of delivery increased from $3,069 in 2008 to $4,569 in 2015

Having a baby is expensive if you have insurance through work.  About half of all births in the United States are by women covered by employer insurance.  Almost all of the rest are covered by Medicaid which has a completely different and far lower to non-existent cost-sharing profile.

However, there is something further in the article that piqued my interest from an insurance and value point of view.

mean total out-of-pocket spending for vaginal birth increased from $2,910 to $4,314, and for cesarean birth it increased from $3,364 to $5,161 (appendix exhibit A2). These trends were largely driven by a rise in deductible payments in the study period. Among women with deductible payments, the mean deductible for vaginal birth increased by 62.3 percent, from $1,617 in 2008 to $2,625 in 2015, and the mean deductible for cesarean birth increased by 72.3 percent, from $1,532 to $2,640.

Standardized costs for vaginal and cesarean births showed some variation but did not vary greatly over time (vaginal birth: $24,317 in 2008 [95% CI: $24,184, $24,451] versus $23,148 in 2015 [95% CI: $23,012, $23,283]; cesarean birth: $39,702 in 2008 [95% CI: $39,390, $40,015] versus $43,774 in 2015 [95% CI: $43,402, $44,145]).

We know that the US voluntary C-Section rate is high.  The high rate does not deliver better outcomes.  It is expensive in both direct reimbursed costs and recovery time for the mother and family.  We have seen in California efforts to drive down low risk C-section rates.  However, the implied insurance designs are not helping with this goal. Two things are happening here as I lay out in the chart I created from the data in the above paragraphs:

 

Costs in 2015Vaginal DeliveryC-Section
Deductible$2,625$2,640
Total Cost Sharing$4,314$5,161
Non-Deductible Cost Share$1,689$2,521
Total Cost$23,148$43,774
Non Deductible Costs$20,523$41,134
Total Cost Share Percentage19%12%
Implied Coinsurance Rate8%6%
Balloon-juice.com1/8/2020
Data from: https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00296

First the cost of labor and delivery through either pathway is too damn high.  The deductibles that are being paid in 2015 are roughly similar to each other  for either pathway.  In both cases, the deductibles are a tiny fraction of total costs.  In either case, as soon as a woman walks into her ObGyn’s office with a positive pregnancy test, there is no difference in the incentives being generated by the deductible.  A $2,600 deductible will influence decisions to go to urgent care or an ER, it will influence decisions to stick with a brand drug or a similar generic, it will influence low level decisions, but as soon as the cost bundle is big enough to actually drive a significant portion of national health care expenditures, the deductibles are irrelevant.

Secondly, the implied coinsurance rate (Non-deductible Cost Share/Non-Deductible Costs) is higher for the cheaper alternative.  That is messed up.  The total cost of non-deductible cost sharing is $800 less for vaginal delivery than a C-section but the implied coinsurance rate of each dollar of spending is 33% higher.  This is a weird set of incentives.

If we believe that there are too many low-risk, elective C-sections that don’t offer improved value over vaginal births, and if we believe that cost sharing influences decision making at the margin, we should structure our cost sharing so that vaginal births are much cheaper than elective, low risk C-sections.  Right now, the insurance structure that is being reported in this paper is removing strong incentives away from vaginal births over the marginal C-section.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A2er
  • Capri
  • Marge Feiner
  • MobiusKlein

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      MobiusKlein

      Consumers often see higher price as a mark of quality, or premium value.

      By making c-section a higher price, do we risk giving it undeserved status?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Capri

      Can something you are unaware of be an incentive?  I highly recommend the book The Price We Pay by Marty Makary. There is a chapter that analyzes C-section incentives and costs.  For doctors the convenience and fear of law suites is the major driver as they are totally unaware of the costs apart from some vague notion that surgery will be more expensive than no surgery.

      I am an academic veterinarian and my son is a physician currently doing a residency.  He attended the veterinary rounds for the cases under my care one morning when he was home over the holidays. The one thing that really struck him about the cases that were presented (with their EMR on the screen so that everyone could see relevant data) was that the costs – estimate for the stay and the costs spent so far were front and center on the record. He related that there is no place to see equivalent data on his EMR records.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Marge Feiner

      It amazes me that any woman to elect to have a C section. Having had 3 vaginal births and known many women who had C sections I know that recovery from a vaginal birth is so much quicker and easier. I think that since most women work they elect a C section so that they can plan their leave time. Maybe if we had more liberal family leave they wouldn’t feel compelled to do that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      A2er

      @Marge Feiner:  I ran a health center (8 docs) and talking to Ob/gyns it was obvious that they much preferred c-sections.  Easy to schedule instead of being on call waiting for a call. And more money!  Best of both worlds from their perspective!

      Not for the patient…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.