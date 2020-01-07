Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So Much for Pressure

To me, this means no witnesses:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that Republicans have enough votes to proceed with President Trump’s impeachment trial with no agreement with Democrats on witnesses.

The announcement came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) faced increasing pressure to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, including from some in her own party, to allow a trial to begin. Pelosi has held on to the documents as Democrats seek guarantees about the scope of a trial, including witnesses. Earlier Tuesday, Trump highlighted objections to the prospect of testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, as Bolton’s announcement that he is prepared to appear at a trial continued to roil Capitol Hill.

As I said yesterday, Bolton’s offer to testify is the sleeves of a vest when there’s not going to be any testimony.

    1.

      Baud

      It was still worth the fight.  The show trial will be more apparent to the public by having made witnesses an issue.

    2.

      Ronno2018

      No idea how this will shape the fall election. At this point I want a Dem ticket ASAP and mass protests. Seems like the Senate could be more in play. On the other hand we have Faux News pushing insanity to 40% crazification factor, etc. FFSI do not want four more years of this criminality.

    3.

      TaMara (HFG)

      including from some in her own party

      Does the article state who the “some” are, or is it that generic “some” in order to create the “Dems in disarray!” narrative? (I’d click over but my WP free articles are up for this month)

    4.

      Jeffro

      Just hold onto the Articles and keep adding to them, Nancy.  No downside there.

      Or, if you send them over, have something planned – mass protests in every vulnerable GOP Senator’s home state, a march on the Mall – that helps our national snooze media find a blessed ‘narrative’ here.  Otherwise, the ‘narrative’ will be “meh, nothing to see here”

    5.

      15 flush mistermix

      @TaMara (HFG): No and she’s always under pressure from “some”.  So what?

      Also, I think it was the right tactic.  It brought attention to the issue and made them squirm a bit.

    8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jeffro:

      Or, if you send them over, have something planned – mass protests in every vulnerable GOP Senator’s home state, a march on the Mall –

      that’s up to Dems in those states. Barack Obama couldn’t do everything for Dems, neither can Nancy Pelosi

    10.

      Another Scott

      Eh?

      TheHill:

      “We have the votes, once the impeachment trial has begun, to pass a resolution essentially the same, very similar to the 100 to nothing vote in the Clinton trial which sets up, as you may recall, what could best be described maybe as a Phase One,” McConnell said.

      Emphasis added.

      I read somewhere that 67 votes are required to change the impeachment rules. McConnell doesn’t have 67 votes.

      It’s not clear to me that this is anything more than McConnell is trying to get the press to stampede Nancy and the Democrats into surrendering.

      Corrections welcome.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I read somewhere that 67 votes are required to change the impeachment rules. McConnell doesn’t have 67 votes.

      I’ve never heard about anything but a simple majority being needed, that’s why everyone keeps talking about four Republicans

    12.

      Roger Moore

      I will believe McConnell has the votes after they’re recorded. This would not be the first time he claimed to have the votes as a way of trying to whip the vote.

    13.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I hate the press.

      And I agree, it was definitely the right move. And keep it up, Nancy. Let them continue to squirm as the polls climb higher and higher against #impotus45

    14.

      Mallard Filmore

      By convention, Senators taking part in this trial event raise their right hand and place the left on a Holy Book (a Bible for Republicans) when taking the oath.

      In no way will McConnell or Graham “do impartial justice” as required by their oath.  Some, or most, or all Republicans will follow their lead and simply vote to acquit Trump when the trial is over, no matter what evidence is presented.

      All Republicans who go down this path will put their hand on a Bible, look their God in the eye, and lie like hell.  It should not be surprising that a group of men that can turn their backs on Trump’s baby snatching and child trafficking at our southern border, will use the impeachment occasion to spit in God’s face.

    15.

      Patricia Kayden

      This is utter madness.

      How does the Trump administration "accidentally" deliver notification to a foreign government of its agreement to withdraw troops—in both English and Arabic and on official letterhead? Or is this another case of the Trumpian chaos in which orders can change after you follow them? t.co/2wgjJaKKBO— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 7, 2020

    16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Patricia Kayden: I got into my car about half an hour ago in time to hear a reporter ask about the letter. He doesn’t know anything about it, it was unsigned– look for that to be the meaningless, endlessly repeated talking point, and finished with “maybe it’s a hoax”

    17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mallard Filmore:

      This is what happens when you believe the other side, your political opponents, are not only illegitimate but pure evil.

      Well, if the other side is evil, then anything done to stop them or to them is justified. This is a partial explanation for the true believers. Others know better but either don’t care and want the power/grift or are too spineless to do the right thing

    18.

      Patricia Kayden

      Mike Pompeo is officially the Secretary of State. Apparently, he is also unofficially the Secretary of Defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and the First Lord of the Admiralty. He’s a Dollar Store Kissinger. t.co/JykY6lFtbY— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 7, 2020

    20.

      Another Scott

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      WaPo from the 5th:

      But Trump has been eager to get a trial over with and a likely acquittal vote in the Republican-led Senate, a possible reason for Graham to try to find a way to start the trial without the articles.

      Senate rules suggest such a move would be difficult, if not impossible. It would take 60 votes to pass a resolution on impeachment outside a trial and 67 votes to change the impeachment rules. That threshold would require Democratic support, since McConnell has only 53 Republicans — and Democrats would be loath to undercut Pelosi.

      It’s certainly possible that what McConnell is talking about doing isn’t “changing” the rules in a way that would require such a vote. (Or if such a vote actually were required, he would make up some stupid ‘Biden Rule’ to get around it, of course.)

      FWIW.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    24.

      feebog

      This is more about the optics than the mechanics.  A large majority of the country and a not insignificant plurality of Republicans believe a Senate trial should include witnesses and relevant documents.  The Democrats know the chances of that are slim and none.  But it is important they be seen as fighting tooth and nail for witnesses because it will have consequences for the November election.  Democrats are positioning McConnell and his cronies as willing participants in a whitewash rather than fair and impartial jurors.

    27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Question is, would Bolton appear or try to fight the subpoena? I know some commenters have said Bolton isn’t willing to go to jail for Trump, but Bolton does want war with Iran more than anything else. It’s been his entire career. It’s possible Bolton only said he’d be willing to testify at a Senate trial because he knows that the chances of being called as a witness are slim.

      There’s also a question of how useful his testimony would be. If he follows the template other R witnesses have done in the past before the various House oversight committees, he’ll muddle his answers.

      Doesn’t mean the Dems shouldn’t try.

    30.

      Another Scott

      From 3 hours ago. I haven’t seen any Pelosi or other Democratic reactions to Moscow Mitch’s assertion yet.

      If any Senate Republican votes to prevent witnesses and documents from coming before the Senate:The American people will see that they are part of a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/Q6UQI3Dkcz— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2020

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    31.

      Lapassionara

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think that 67 votes are needed to change the Senate’s rules, whereas the mode of trial can be determined by a simple majority.

      also, I resist using the term “conviction” and “acquittal.” This is not a criminal proceeding, and if the Senate does not vote to remove, then Trump is just not removed, but he isn’t acquitted.

    34.

      Just Chuck

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It requires a simple majority to change the rules at the start of a session.  Mid-session it takes 2/3.  Otherwise the filibuster would have died decades ago.  Of course these are just rules, so I’m not sure the GOP cares about them any more than they do about decency, truth, or the rule of actual law.

       

      Still, I think even the average person will pick up on the fishiness of a “trial” in which the prosecution is not allowed to call witnesses.

    39.

      MJS

      The Democratic Senators need to STFU, immediately. If they haven’t figured it out by now, all the cards that Democrats hold are in the House. Why are they saying anything other than, “New evidence comes out daily establishing the corrupt nature of this president and his administration. The House is absolutely right to hold on to the Articles of Impeachment until we have done everything we can to ensure a fair, open trial”?

    40.

      Immanentize

      @West of the Rockies: You left out fat bully boy.  Yes, body shaming included.  Whenever he says “That’s outrageous” you know he has been caught in a lie or misdeed.  It’s his go-to bully anger response.  Biggest tell in all of politics poker.

    41.

      randy khan

      @Roger Moore:

      I will believe McConnell has the votes after they’re recorded. This would not be the first time he claimed to have the votes as a way of trying to whip the vote.

      I am fully in favor of Pelosi saying what she’s been saying all along, which is that she won’t send the articles to the Senate until she knows what the rules will be (ostensibly because it affects who will be the managers, but obviously not really).  Then we’ll see if McConnell has the votes.

    42.

      Another Scott

      This Reuters piece seems to me to be clearer:

      WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats’ efforts to call new witnesses against the president.

      Democrats want several White House officials and Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the trial in the Republican-controlled Senate about their knowledge of the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

      McConnell has resisted the idea, instead seeking a fast trial based on evidence collected in the House of Representatives before it voted last month to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

      While Republicans are still divided over whether the Senate should eventually hear more testimony, the vast majority of them have agreed to leave the decision until after the trial has started, McConnell told a news conference.

      Senator Lindsey Graham said 51 of the 53 Republicans in the Senate were backing that plan.

      “We’ve got the votes necessary to start the trial using the Clinton model, which is good news,” Graham said, referring to an arrangement made during the 1999 impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton after Republicans and Democrats were similarly deadlocked over the question of witness testimony.

      The House has charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November’s presidential election.

      It also charged the president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

      Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win.

      Democrats say Bolton and the other new witnesses must be heard for the trial to be a fair one. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would force votes during the trial to have new witnesses testify.

      “Make no mistake, on the question of witnesses and documents, Republicans may run, but they can’t hide,”

      Schumer said on the Senate floor.

      The trial is likely to lead to Trump’s acquittal before the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up, as no Republicans have voiced support for removing him from office. A two-thirds majority of the Senate is needed to vote to oust a president.

      PELOSI STRATEGY

      No date has been set for the trial yet. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has so far declined to submit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, effectively delaying any trial.

      Earlier on Tuesday, Pelosi’s office said no decision has been made on the timeline for sending the articles to the Senate.

      Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said he expected Pelosi would send the articles soon.

      “I would expect that given this announcement that she would likely send them over,” Murphy said, adding that Democrats needed to decide on their best strategy. “At this point our best leverage is probably inside that trial.”

      Bolton is among the potential witnesses Democrats want to testify. On Monday, he said he was willing to do so.

      […]

      Ok. So the Democratic demand to set the rules about witnesses before the start of the trial got shot down (as expected). But it’s still possible that witnesses will be called (though that seems unlikely as the GOP (almost) always sticks together. (But perhaps Rmoney and the rest who have spoken up have no choice but to demand such things now.)

      It’s not over, even if Nancy does send over the Articles soon. It’s clear that Schumer is going to demand votes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    43.

      randy khan

      @Lapassionara:

      also, I resist using the term “conviction” and “acquittal.” This is not a criminal proceeding, and if the Senate does not vote to remove, then Trump is just not removed, but he isn’t acquitted.

      “Conviction” is the right word.  It’s in the Constitution.  Article I, Section 3:

      6: The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.

      7: Judgment in Cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.

