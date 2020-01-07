Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: It’s Not Even “Quality” BS, These Days

When the highest-ranked elected official they can find to feed the right-wing puke funnel is someone whose history of inflammatory social media posts has made him Internet infamous”… well, I guess the GOP Galaxy Brains are busy looking for reasons not to replace the Oval Office Occupant

ETA:
Four out of ten Repubs are lying (at least to themselves)…

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      put me down with this twitter rando

      John Cole @Johngcole

      someone photoshop Gosar, a pig, and a box of condoms and see what he does

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike in NC

      Awaiting details of the long-awaited 2020 Dictator’s Summit, to include Kim, Xi, Putin, and our very own Fat Bastard. Maybe it could be held concurrently with CPAC in DC. Get all the assholes in one location.

      Reply

