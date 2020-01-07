This is a U.S. Congressman sharing a faked photo of Obama. Not a mystery why this guy's own family doesn't like him. (h/t @KFILE ) https://t.co/S6A2mhhsYX
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2020
When the highest-ranked elected official they can find to feed the right-wing puke funnel is someone “whose history of inflammatory social media posts has made him Internet infamous”… well, I guess the GOP Galaxy Brains are busy looking for reasons not to replace the Oval Office Occupant…
U.S. congressman sharing a fake photo. This photoshopped from Obama meeting India's prime minister. https://t.co/7UMjyPwFDQ pic.twitter.com/ckRZx3ktok
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 6, 2020
99% of engagement with the fake Obama-Rouhani photoshop will be with people debunking it. 0% of the people who believe it will ever see those debunking efforts.
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) January 6, 2020
Here are some undoctored images you can use instead of spreading the fake one of Obama and Rouhani. pic.twitter.com/gQPc8JHRMG
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) January 6, 2020
ETA:
Four out of ten Repubs are lying (at least to themselves)…
Nearly 4-in-10 Republicans day they were familiar with Soleimani before his death; that group also overwhelmingly thinks the strike that killed him was carefully planned. https://t.co/Cs2hd1gIWb pic.twitter.com/EMG6uR1tTc
— Philip Bump (@pbump) January 7, 2020
— ForeverBlue🌊🌊🌊 (@absolutelyenuff) January 7, 2020
