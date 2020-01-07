Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pertinent Read: “The First Woman Scholar to Translate ‘The Art of War’ Vastly Improves It”

If pressed to extract a single overriding ‘message’ from the text, it would be this:
Perform your calculations for everything liable to calculation, but also think very deeply about what people are capable of.(from the Amazon link)

This might be the book that finally convinces me to download Kindle, even though I find reading more than two pages of text on a screen exhausting:

Michael Nylan, a professor of early Chinese history at the University of California, Berkeley, and the author of a few academic books of history and criticism, has completed a fresh translation of The Art of War — fresh both for the fact that she is the first woman scholar to do so and also because she has worked to move the reader’s focus away from the book’s brute military elements, which comprise only two of the 13 chapters, and toward its psychological and peacemaking ones…

GEN: How is your interpretation of “The Art of War” fundamentally different from previous ones?
Michael Nylan: The people who’ve been interested in The Art of War are, of course, not only men, but [most] tend to be interested in the war part of it when, actually, The Art of War is pretty much an anti-war treatise. It’s only if you haven’t been able to outmaneuver your enemies by various means and you’re attacked that The Art of War will tell you how to conduct a war as ruthlessly as possible — but that’s about two chapters’ worth out of 13, and most of the rest is far more interesting…

Throughout the book, there’s unusual concern for those at the lowest rungs of society. There’s unusual concern that you don’t kill innocent civilians. There’s unusual concern that you consult people as widely as possible and that when you have to calculate going to war, you do so in the hopes that you will be killing as small a number as possible…

What’s a significant, specific divergence between your translation and previous ones?
For one, many of the previous translations treat it more or less like Machiavelli — all about deception and duplicity when, actually, deception and duplicity are pretty much [confined to] a single chapter that is usually translated as “spies.” For instance, the same word that means “spies” means “a gap that has been introduced,” so a lot of that chapter should not specifically be about spies but rather about how to introduce a division within the enemy’s population while keeping no division within the home forces…

Was your translation a collaborative process?
I had three students fairly well along in their PhD program, all of whom had a specific interest in Sun Tzu, so we formed a little working group. Since one of them had done two tours in Iraq, he brought quite a bit of expertise that the rest of us lacked. I believe that none of us, no matter how smart, is sufficient unto a good text. People will have insights that would simply escape me…

    46Comments

    2.

      Woodrow/asim

      This might be the book that finally convinces me to download Kindle

      There’s a Hardcover version listed at that Amazon link, as well.

      Unless I’m missing something?

       

      And thanks for this. As someone who’s read up on Daoism, it’s always a pleasure to point out to folx who think of it as Chinese Clausewitz that Art of War is seen by a number of scholars as a Daoist treatise, and that the elements Prof. Nylan appears to be foregrounding are how I’ve always approached the text.

      Reply
    5.

      Patricia Kayden

    7.

      Adam L Silverman

      I don’t mean to be contrary, but almost no modern/contemporary translation takes this approach. The traditional/older translations did, but none of the versions I’ve seen translated since the 1990s do this. So while she is absolutely correct, this is not actually something new. I have over a 1/2 dozen translations of The Art of War in either traditional print or as ebooks, and with the exception of one of the older/classic translations, all of them emphasize that Sun Tzu, or the collection of people whose writings have been attributed to Sun Tzu, is seeking to focus on how not to make war, rather than how to make war. My two preferred translations, which I used excerpts from when teaching The Art of War in Seminar 12 for four years at USAWC during the core course Theory of War and Strategy and as part of my elective on Culture for Strategy and Policy, focus on Sun Tzu not preaching war, but preaching how to develop and implement strategies to avoid war. My actual preferred translation, which is not the better of the two, is preferred because the translator’s introduction dives deep into this and, because this translator has also translated most of the major extant Taoist canon, is able to both situate The Art of War and tie it directly into the larger Taoist teachings on the use of violence and war. In many ways The Art of War is Taoism’s equivalent to a just war theory in addition to being a treatise on strategic development and implementation. And the Taoist canon makes it very, very clear that:

      Shiny weapons are instruments of ill omen, use them only as a last resort.

      So while I look forward to reading this translation, what is new here is that we have a female translator and commenter, not that we suddenly have a properly contextualized translation.

      Reply
    8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Woodrow/asim: There’s a Hardcover version listed at that Amazon link, as well.

      Selfish admission: I’m $10 kindle-interested, but — given the stacks of unread hard-copy books overcrowding our house — more dubious at spending $25 on yet another aspirational volume!

      Reply
    9.

      geg6

      My memory on this is hazy, but Sun Tzu was touched on in a philosophy class I took in undergrad and it seems to me that the professor had a similar take on the text overall.  He said it was more about ways to avoid war and only counseled war as a last resort after careful counsel and planning.  He said people who called it a treatise on war hadn’t read it.

      Reply
    10.

      Adam L Silverman

      Before someone asks, this is my preferred translation not because there aren’t better translators, but because of the translator’s having translated almost all of the extant Taoist canon and his ability to situate The Art of War within it. This is very evident in his “translator’s introduction”:

      amazon.com/Art-War-Sun-Tzu/dp/1590302257/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=the+art+of+war+cleary&qid=15784512…

      You can find Cleary’s translator’s introduction at this link:

      bestjudo.com/review/01172/art-war-sun-tzu-cleary

      Reply
    11.

      jl

      @Woodrow/asim: ” Nylan appears to be foregrounding are how I’ve always approached the text. ”

      I don’t know ancient Chinese, or any Chinese. So, I am at the mercy of translators. But I don’t remember The Art of War as a text devoted to ruthless destruction, and I certainly remember reading commentaries that said very differently. It wasn’t just a ‘Drive your enemies before you, and rejoice in the lamentations of their women” book.  From reading the link, and some examples given there, looks like done very carefully and thoughtfully, so I’m eager to read it.

      Similarly, I’ve read commentaries on The Prince that argue that it contains a lot of snark. It isn’t consistent with many of Machiavelli’s other writings on politics and history which show a sympathy for early democratic impulses in Italy at the time. it was written in odd circumstances, IIRC. Machiavelli was trying to get some local tyrant to spring him from prison? Anyone know?

      Reply
    13.

      jl

      @Adam L Silverman: Thanks for the link.

      @geg6: “He said it was more about ways to avoid war and only counseled war as a last resort after careful counsel and planning.  He said people who called it a treatise on war hadn’t read it. ”

      That is consistent with how I remember the book. But some people with fixed mindsets find it easy to completely misconstrue a text. Or ignore anything that they don’t like or don’t find useful for their own hobby horses.

      Reply
    14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @geg6: That has been the prevailing view of The Art of War since as far back as I can remember engaging with the text, which is the early 90s. Those initial engagements were because I was a martial artist. Ultimately they gave way to engaging with the text for professional reasons. There’s a lot of material in the Bin Fa (Art of War) literature, and a lot that isn’t Sun Tzu or even a response to him, but The Art of War has not been presented in translation and/or taught as pro war for as long as I can remember.

      Reply
    16.

      jl

      @Adam L Silverman: Nerdsplaining.

      As for the book, maybe recent misinterpretations stem from BS business tycoon pro-tip vulgarizations that interpret the book as a guide to how to get everything your way, one way or another. With total war as last resort.

      Reply
    17.

      Barbara

      @Adam L Silverman: She seems to be merging the translations with the dominant contemporary reaction to the translation.

      I’m sick of war.  I am so angry and dispirited right now I would like to scream.  So I don’t think I’ll be reading any translation anytime soon.

      Reply
    18.

      Anne Laurie

      @jl: Similarly, I’ve read commentaries on The Prince that argue that it contains a lot of snark. It isn’t consistent with many of Machiavelli’s other writings on politics and history which show a sympathy for early democratic impulses in Italy at the time. it was written in odd circumstances, IIRC. Machiavelli was trying to get some local tyrant to spring him from prison? Anyone know?

      Yup.  Nylan actually argues specifically, in the Amazon extract, that Machiavelli was a specific person arguing to a group of people who could be expected to understand what we call ‘snark’… including understanding what could and could NOT be written under their shared political system.  Art of War, on the other hand, is a treatise passed down in manuscript form from a semi-mythologized past; every individual who wrote out a new copy of the ‘original’ text would’ve made amendments, intentionally or not, during the process.

      Reply
    19.

      Martin

    20.

      Adam L Silverman

      Basically, as long as you don’t read this guy’s version of The Art of War, almost any modern translation is good.

      Pertinent Read: "The First Woman Scholar to Translate ‘The Art of War’ Vastly Improves It"

      Also, that’s a four banger, automatic mustang. And despite those unit crest stickers, the Blue Footed Booby of Budapest has never been assigned to USSOCOM, nor was he ever a Green Beret/US Army Special Forces.

      Reply
    21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @jl: I’ve avoided the business school takes on Sun Tzu because I basically try to ignore the business school takes on everything if at all possible.

      Reply
    23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Barbara: I understand. That said, I still highly recommend reading Cleary’s translator’s introduction. I think you’ll find it full of good analysis.

      Reply
    24.

      Anne Laurie

      @Adam L Silverman: It’s sincere!  I haven’t read even a translation of the book (just extracts, over the course of 40 years), so I’m genuinely grateful for feedback from someone who knows what he’s talking about.

      Reply
    26.

      jl

      @Anne Laurie:  Don’t want to get off track from Art of War, but I do remember a few passages like that.

      One, paraphrasing, went something like “Try to keep the common people out of your fights, for they only want for the powerful to stay out of their way and let them alone, so that they can prosper”

      I can’t remember specific passages from the Art of War, but my memory of the spirit of some of them is ‘Don’t be dumbshit, look before you leap”.

      Reply
    27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

    28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anne Laurie: It is also, without almost any doubt, not actually written by the historic Sun Tzu, but is a collection of teachings that were attributed to him for publication purposes. And the best translations come with the five commentaries.

      I also highly recommend the Japanese Art of War – Cleary has done a translation of that as well. Takuan Soho’s Unfettered Mind: Letters from the Zen Master to the Sword Master is also excellent.

      Reply
    31.

      Barbara

      @Adam L Silverman: Thanks.  Since you mentioned a Mustang, let me take this opportunity to mention OT that the Mustang that was driven by Steve McQueen in Bullet is being auctioned off on January 10 on tv, one of those Mecum auto auctions.  Turns out, it’s been parked in a barn in Tennessee since 1980, after being driven by the guy who bought it from the production company more or less as a family vehicle.

      Reply
    33.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @jl: Correct (well, I don’t remember on the bit about getting sprung out of prison, but it definitely wasn’t sincere). In fact Machiavelli “dedicated” The Prince to the Medici family, who had imprisoned and tortured him. The idea that he meant it sincerely is not supported by little known writings such as literally everything else he ever wrote. Discourses on Livy is a good overview of Machiavelli’s actual beliefs.

      While I’m at it, the Marquis de Sade is also frequently misinterpreted by English-speaking readers. He is not endorsing the depravity of his characters; he is using them to condemn inequalities within society. Politically, Sade supported a property-free utopia and was appalled at the violence of the Reign of Terror, making him almost a prototypical anarcho-communist, but his political writings are rarely read by the English-speaking world, to the point where his name, like Machiavelli’s, has become synonymous with a form of behaviour he was writing to condemn.* Then again, so has Orwell’s, and he was English.

      Regarding The Art of War, this translation seems quite apposite to our times, even if it’s not as unprecedented as it’s being made out to be. I’ll have to give Sun Tzu more attention.

      *I should note that Sade was also accused of monstrous personal conduct, though, which if true would certainly make him, perhaps least amongst other things, a massive hypocrite, but due to the nature of the French justice system at the time (people were assumed guilty until proven innocent), it’s difficult to know whether some of those accusations were fabrications by political opponents. Some of them seem so outlandish that I lean towards thinking they almost have to have been, but others seem plausible. A deeply problematic figure, but one who nonetheless does not wholly deserve the reputation he has in the English-speaking world.

      Reply
    34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anne Laurie: On a related note, I highly recommend Lars Martin Fosse’s introduction in his translation to The Baghavad Gita. When I taught the Gita as part of my Culture, Strategy, and Policy course I assigned his translator’s introduction, but had the students actually read from The Baghavad Gita According to Ghandi:

      amazon.com/Bhagavad-Gita-According-Gandhi-ebook/dp/B00J96VLCM/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?keywords=Ghandi%27s+b…

      You can find Fosse’s introduction here:

      library.umac.mo/ebooks/b17771201.pdf

      Reply
    35.

      Another Scott

      @jl:

      Not that one in particular, but I like this one:

      “If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant.”
      ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37.

      lamh36

      @MattMurph24
      33m33 minutes ago
      More
      The lack of caring about potential Iraqi casualties is disgusting.

       

      I believe reports are that there are Iraqi casualties.  I gotta say not surprised by Chump co doing this, but I am  taken aback by the seemingly inadvertent dismissal of those casualities by folks who should be more fair and balanced!

      Smh…

      Reply
    38.

      jl

      @(((CassandraLeo))): “Discourses on Livy is a good overview of Machiavelli’s actual beliefs.”

      After I read commentaries that agree with you on The Prince, I read most of that book, which shows a completely different mindset.

      Reply
    43.

      Splitting Image

      Similarly, I’ve read commentaries on The Prince that argue that it contains a lot of snark. It isn’t consistent with many of Machiavelli’s other writings on politics and history which show a sympathy for early democratic impulses in Italy at the time. it was written in odd circumstances, IIRC. Machiavelli was trying to get some local tyrant to spring him from prison? Anyone know?

      I don’t know how much snark was intended, but the basic thesis of the book is that a ruler will always either die in power or be murdered on his way out of it. Assuming the first is preferable, a smart ruler will devote just about all his time to making sure he stays in power. On the other hand, he also thought that the best way to stay in power was to keep the public sufficiently on your side that they would fight your opponents for you instead of taking their chances with the other guy.

      Machiavelli developed his political theories at greater length in The Discourses, which are mostly a discussion of ancient Roman history. He makes no bones about preferring the Republic era to the Empire, and he thought the Romans did better in the early years when they gave conquered people Roman citizenship rather than later when they treated them like subject states.

      Reply
    44.

      lamh36

      Ok…a respite…tonight’s Finding Your Roots episode was really good.

       

      This was one of the best moments tonight:

       

       

      @HenryLouisGates
      1h1 hour ago
      More
      It is a rarity to uncover a native born African identified in the ancestry of black Americans, which is exactly what we found with @SterlingKBrown. Moments like this are why we do #FindingYourRoots!
      twitter.com/HenryLouisGates/status/1214728277731889153

       

      Only 5th great grandparent in, “Birthplace of father, Africa. Birthplace of mother, Africa”

      Which would make Sterling K Brown ancestors “recent Africans” in terms of the slavery trade.  Unlike 99% of African Americans who by the same time as when his ancestors were documented, had already had multiple generations of enslaved ancestors…wow.

       

      Such a great show.  If you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor and check out some old ep and tune in for new ones on PBS!

      Reply
    46.

      Adam L Silverman

      @(((CassandraLeo))): Similarly, Rousseau put all the really radical and interesting stuff in his discourses in the footnotes because he figured the Calvinist Masters of Geneva wouldn’t read it and order his execution for heresy.

      Reply

