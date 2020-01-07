On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

On a quite rainy night, a couple hundred people showed up in little Hillsborough, NC to rally for impeachment and removal of Donald Trump. We stood on the main thoroughfare, and hundreds of cars passed by and saw their fellow citizens standing up for the rule of law. A good number of honks in solidarity. It was good for my psyche to feel a bit of uplift and solidarity after so mush frustration and despair.