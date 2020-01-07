Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Iran Fires On US Airbase

Iran Fires On US Airbase

Things are still happening. Here’s a selection of tweets.

I’ll add more in the comments as they show up.

    5. 5.

      The Dangerman

      Hold on. Trump told us we killed for peace. Of course, that’s like fucking for chastity but I hate to think Trump told another fib.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      Earlier story today.

      Joe Biden on Tuesday significantly escalated his criticism of President Trump’s decision to authorize the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, saying that his words and actions are exacerbating tensions in the Middle East.

       

      “Make no mistake,” Biden said in a 20-minute speech. “This outcome of strategic setbacks, heightened threats, chants of ‘Death to America’ once more echoing across the Middle East, Iran and its allies vowing revenge — this was avoidable.”

       

      Calling Trump “dangerously incompetent,” he said that “his constant mistakes and poor decision-making have left the United States with a severely limited slate of options left to take. And most of those options are bad.”

      washingtonpost.com/politics/biden-escalates-his-attack-on-trump-over-iran-saying-the-president-has-m…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      The BBC is broadcasting a live Sec. Esper press conference (that just ended).  He was getting questions about all kinds of things – I don’t know if this attack came up.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      It really flabbergasts me that this is the BEST situation we could have hoped for. I kind of agree, but Jesus H Christ it’s weird to feel relieved that they ‘only’ fired missiles at a base where we have troops.

      I do expect Trump to need to retaliate loudly, because the embassy attack was relatively minor in comparison, especially because no one died and very few real weapons were used.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Al Jazeera:

      Iran has fired more than a dozen rockets at Iraq’s Ain al-Assad military base, which houses US troops, Iranian sources told Al Jazeera.

      “We have had not had any reports of casualties or damage,” Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid said, reporting from Baghdad.

      The rockets come less than a week after the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

      Iran had vowed severe retaliation.

      More soon…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The best-case scenario was always that Iran launched a retaliation:
      — symbolically significant enough that it could move on
      — limited enough in damage that the US could shrug it off
      — with no loss of life, civilian or military

      Here’s hoping that’s what this is.

      Too bad Trump is president. Stupid fucking move by Iran

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      Guessing this will not cause much if any loss of life. Iran doesn’t want to escalate. But they need to act and demonstrate they can do more if needed. Attacking the bases we said we’d leave (if only taking it back a few hours later) seems like a good ‘here’s what we can do, but y’all won’t get too upset by it move’.

      I sure as shit wouldn’t want to be the guy answering the question of ‘what will make Trump mad, but not nuclear mad?’.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      Calling Trump “dangerously incompetent,” he said that “his constant mistakes and poor decision-making have left the United States with a severely limited slate of options left to take. And most of those options are bad.”

      Good for him. Don’t back down.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      FelonyGovt

      Hoping for the best for those who are stationed at that base. Why couldn’t they have attacked the Trump Tower in Turkey instead.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud:

      It’s a really good statement. On facebook it’s gotten a ton of rote “BIDEN IS A REPUBLICAN” and “BIDEN VOTED FOR IRAQ” incoherent screaming as a response.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Rocket nerds. Mayhew asked for it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Patricia Kayden

      We’re moving rapidly up an escalatory ladder with no offramp, strategy, or achievable objective when it comes to Iran. My thoughts are with the American military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq. Take cover. Be safe. t.co/X5gBdi7zff— Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) January 7, 2020

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I’ve sent some things to other publications along these lines. Will let you know when they’re published.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rm

      Since the United States has such sane and steady leadership, the US will recognize that this is a symbolic act designed for domestic political purposes, and is an off-ramp from the escalating spiral of conflict. None of our decision makers are unfathomably stupid, belligerent, and impulsive, so they would never mistake the situation and start a disastrous war.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      People have been saying for the past three years that the one saving grace of Trump’s time in office has been the lack of a major international crisis to test his leadership. Our grace period is over.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie:

      “We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one”

      Hey asshole, we still haven’t finished the last 2 we started.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      debbie

      Totally O/T, but it was nice to find this among all the Iran tweets. Yay, seals!

      𝘈 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯’𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘐𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦. 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘈𝘯 𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴.pic.twitter.com/zTpuOwr8ow
      — 🍃🌺🍃ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ🍃🌺🍃 (@LepapillonBlu) January 6, 2020

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I don’t know what to expect.  Trump hasn’t finished the flailing period yet of realizing the Suleimani thing backfired.  He will prooooobably issue stern threats that will make people think he’s doing something insanely dangerous, then actually do nothing.  It’s not reliable because he’ll be too much under stress, too deep in knowing he fucked up, to be predictable.  There’s a strong random element.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      jl

      @Baud: One area where Biden excels is that he knows how to attack Trump that is both accurate and (I believe and hope) will be politically effective. Far better than other candidates.

      Reply

