Things are still happening. Here’s a selection of tweets.
I’ll add more in the comments as they show up.
Thanks, Cheryl.
So much deescalation
— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 7, 2020
debbie
Thanks, Anticipator in Chief!
Anyone want tweets from the rocket nerds trying to figure out what kinds of rocket they are?
Baud
I hope Pence is up to the challenge.
The Dangerman
Hold on. Trump told us we killed for peace. Of course, that’s like fucking for chastity but I hate to think Trump told another fib.
Also, the statement warns US allies in the region about taking action against Iran and notes that Iran doesn't seem Israel as different from the US "in these crimes."
— Ariane Tabatabai (@ArianeTabatabai) January 7, 2020
sab
Damn. Friends of mine have kids stationed there.
MomSense
This must be the winning part because I’m exhausted.
Original sin reamins Iraq 2003
— Ben Denison (@DenisonBe) January 7, 2020
Baud
Earlier story today.
Joe Biden on Tuesday significantly escalated his criticism of President Trump’s decision to authorize the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, saying that his words and actions are exacerbating tensions in the Middle East.
“Make no mistake,” Biden said in a 20-minute speech. “This outcome of strategic setbacks, heightened threats, chants of ‘Death to America’ once more echoing across the Middle East, Iran and its allies vowing revenge — this was avoidable.”
Calling Trump “dangerously incompetent,” he said that “his constant mistakes and poor decision-making have left the United States with a severely limited slate of options left to take. And most of those options are bad.”
washingtonpost.com/politics/biden-escalates-his-attack-on-trump-over-iran-saying-the-president-has-m…
Another Scott
The BBC is broadcasting a live Sec. Esper press conference (that just ended). He was getting questions about all kinds of things – I don’t know if this attack came up.
FWIW.
Cheers,
Scott.
MisterForkbeard
It really flabbergasts me that this is the BEST situation we could have hoped for. I kind of agree, but Jesus H Christ it’s weird to feel relieved that they ‘only’ fired missiles at a base where we have troops.
I do expect Trump to need to retaliate loudly, because the embassy attack was relatively minor in comparison, especially because no one died and very few real weapons were used.
With expectation that U.S. troops will soon be forced to leave Iraq, Iran may be looking to give the appearance that their military response contributed to that departure. t.co/UF6lh3E29y
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 7, 2020
debbie
And yet, it will be Obama who gets the blame. //
Another Scott
Iran has fired more than a dozen rockets at Iraq’s Ain al-Assad military base, which houses US troops, Iranian sources told Al Jazeera.
“We have had not had any reports of casualties or damage,” Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid said, reporting from Baghdad.
The rockets come less than a week after the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.
Iran had vowed severe retaliation.
More soon…
Cheers,
Scott.
Baud
I disagree. This is all Trump.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
The best-case scenario was always that Iran launched a retaliation:
— symbolically significant enough that it could move on
— limited enough in damage that the US could shrug it off
— with no loss of life, civilian or military
Here’s hoping that’s what this is.
Too bad Trump is president. Stupid fucking move by Iran
And false images are showing up on Twitter. I’m going to be very careful in what I share of images.
debbie
Is this the base the U.S. troops were supposed to withdraw to?
Martin
Guessing this will not cause much if any loss of life. Iran doesn’t want to escalate. But they need to act and demonstrate they can do more if needed. Attacking the bases we said we’d leave (if only taking it back a few hours later) seems like a good ‘here’s what we can do, but y’all won’t get too upset by it move’.
I sure as shit wouldn’t want to be the guy answering the question of ‘what will make Trump mad, but not nuclear mad?’.
@Cheryl Rofer: knowledge is always useful
#Breaking Shelling has stopped at #alasad base, according to military source. About 35 rounds total hit the base.
— Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) January 7, 2020
FelonyGovt
Hoping for the best for those who are stationed at that base. Why couldn’t they have attacked the Trump Tower in Turkey instead.
Why couldn’t they have attacked the Trump Tower in Turkey instead.
you and me on the same wavelength
Rocket nerds. Mayhew asked for it.
The missiles in the video have a ~30-sec burn-time, consistent with F-110 and -313. The range requirement of around 300 km is also consistent with these systems. The warhead mass is closer to 300-400 kg, w/ only ~250 kg of explosives, which is still enough to be deadly.
— Michael Elleman (@EllemanIISS) January 7, 2020
Baud
Klobuchar supporters are the worst
Patricia Kayden
We’re moving rapidly up an escalatory ladder with no offramp, strategy, or achievable objective when it comes to Iran. My thoughts are with the American military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq. Take cover. Be safe. t.co/X5gBdi7zff— Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) January 7, 2020
I’ve sent some things to other publications along these lines. Will let you know when they’re published.
This is the trouble with thinking you can escalate to de-escalate, that “deterrence can be reestablished,” that crises can be controlled. That is not the nature of crisis. The real world will not bend to your delusions or conceits. t.co/mn69wNNo4E
— Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) January 8, 2020
debbie
Ha! Didn’t think you’d be eating your words so soon, did you, Secretary Esper?
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to @camanpour: “We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one” pic.twitter.com/16tlfOX4fS
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 7, 2020
rm
Since the United States has such sane and steady leadership, the US will recognize that this is a symbolic act designed for domestic political purposes, and is an off-ramp from the escalating spiral of conflict. None of our decision makers are unfathomably stupid, belligerent, and impulsive, so they would never mistake the situation and start a disastrous war.
.@SenSchumer also received a call from VP Pence at about 6:30pm briefing him on the current situation with Iran, he told @caphilltrish.
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 8, 2020
This, plus a Senate-confirmed Director of National Intelligence. t.co/w8WUejPth3
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 8, 2020
People have been saying for the past three years that the one saving grace of Trump’s time in office has been the lack of a major international crisis to test his leadership. Our grace period is over.
Spanky
@FelonyGovt: You’re assuming this is the end of their response. I doubt it is.
#BREAKING: Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul al-Mahdi receives China’s ambassador to Iraq, Zhang Tao conveyed Beijing’s readiness to provide military assistance. pic.twitter.com/LAeroyAJ47
— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) January 6, 2020
debbie
Totally O/T, but it was nice to find this among all the Iran tweets. Yay, seals!
𝘈 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯’𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘐𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦. 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘈𝘯 𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴.pic.twitter.com/zTpuOwr8ow
— 🍃🌺🍃ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ🍃🌺🍃 (@LepapillonBlu) January 6, 2020
Wow. Chief Pentagon Spox indicates this was a *planned attack* "These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region."
Attack began at 5:30pm Eastern. t.co/rPwnBv0iKd
— Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch_ALM) January 8, 2020
Hey asshole, we still haven’t finished the last 2 we started.
Yeah, we haven’t done a good job of finishing wars for the past 70 years or so.
JPL
@Cheryl Rofer: That doesn’t appear to be good news. just sayin
Jim, Foolish Literalist
great typo
Betsy Woodruff SwanVerified account @woodruffbets 29m29 minutes ag On CNN, Barbara Starr notes that the Pentagon shit down early today over “what was supposed to be a major snow storm”
One of the MSNBC reporters (Courtney Kube?) said that Pentagon people she talked to have been on edge all day because they figured something was coming…. so they shut down early? how much snow is expected?
I don’t know what to expect. Trump hasn’t finished the flailing period yet of realizing the Suleimani thing backfired. He will prooooobably issue stern threats that will make people think he’s doing something insanely dangerous, then actually do nothing. It’s not reliable because he’ll be too much under stress, too deep in knowing he fucked up, to be predictable. There’s a strong random element.
sab
@Cheryl Rofer: Reassuring there are saner heads out there with expertise. Hope some of them are still in governmnt.
Yes. Fateh-110/313, on first glance, so precision for high damage is probably not there (CEP on the order of ~100-250m). Damage assessment matters. t.co/OwzlsIhWMD
— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) January 8, 2020
@JPL: Not good news, but it’s the kind of thing that happens when you say you’re withdrawing troops and are going to charge Iraq for it.
