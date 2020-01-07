The headline is a lyric of a song I heard the other day, and I think it pretty much encapsulates what’s going on with Trump at any given time. I also think it expresses his lack of staying power – right now, it looks like he’s about to set the world on fire in Iran and Iraq, but give him a few days and he’ll be paying attention to something else. My guess is that Pompeo and the rest of the war lovers will soon be disappointed by Trump’s lack of commitment. I think Trump already understands that war is a losing game, so that’s why he has Pence giving a speech on Iran policy next week.

Speaking of Pompeo, he’s not running for Senate in Kansas. Ha ha fucking ha, is my measured response to that news. I would have loved to see the polling that drove his decision. He’s so god damned unlikable that even the voters of Kansas have decided to spare us another Cruz-like figure in the Senate.

Open thread.