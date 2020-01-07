Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Do What I Like, and What I Like is What I Like

I Do What I Like, and What I Like is What I Like

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

The headline is a lyric of a song I heard the other day, and I think it pretty much encapsulates what’s going on with Trump at any given time. I also think it expresses his lack of staying power – right now, it looks like he’s about to set the world on fire in Iran and Iraq, but give him a few days and he’ll be paying attention to something else. My guess is that Pompeo and the rest of the war lovers will soon be disappointed by Trump’s lack of commitment. I think Trump already understands that war is a losing game, so that’s why he has Pence giving a speech on Iran policy next week.

Speaking of Pompeo, he’s not running for Senate in Kansas. Ha ha fucking ha, is my measured response to that news. I would have loved to see the polling that drove his decision. He’s so god damned unlikable that even the voters of Kansas have decided to spare us another Cruz-like figure in the Senate.

Open thread.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Crashman06
  • germy
  • Kraux Pas
  • MattF

    2. 2.

      germy

      My guess is that Pompeo and the rest of the war lovers will soon be disappointed by Trump’s lack of commitment.

      True.  The End Times aren’t going to end time themselves.  Pompeo wants #45 to expedite the process.

    4. 4.

      Kraux Pas

      Something you’re forgetting, though. His limited attention-span and lack of follow-through only matter up to a point. Iran’s actions will be important here, they are not without agency.

    5. 5.

      MattF

      Also note that if you google ‘unpopular kansas’, the first item you get is about Kris Kovachs, who would have been Pompeo’s opponent in a primary. Hard to believe, but it looks like Republicans are seriously fucked in Kansas.

      Reply

