Drones Over Colorado And Nebraska

Commenter Jay Noble is wondering about those drone formations that are being seen over thinly-populated areas of Colorado and Nebraska. So am I. Jay did the research, and I did a little more, so here’s what we know and don’t know, mostly the latter.

Since about the middle of December, about 17 drones, with six-foot wingspans, have been operating in grid patterns from 7 to 10 at night in this area. The brightly lit drones fly at about 100 feet in the air. A little bit of video here, but lights in the night sky aren’t particularly interesting.

Whoever is operating the drones hasn’t spoken up, so there is much speculation as to their purpose. The FAA and FBI are investigating.

The grid-like flight patterns suggest a search or assessment mission. One hypothesis on a dicey website (not gonna link) and apparently spreading is that they are searching for a lost nuclear warhead from one of the missile silos in the area. I’ll bet money that’s not the case. The last time the Air Force lost a missile warhead, the preceding events were quite obvious. It was in 1980, in Damascus, Arkansas, and the warhead was lost because the missile underneath it blew up.

Speculations also include that one or more of the military bases in the area (Colorado Springs, Offutt Air base) is testing a drone operation. This seems unlikely, because the military has plenty of controlled air space in which to do such a thing. Also unlikely, but possible, is that one of the military units is working this without authorization. A Facebook friend of Jay’s speculates that it’s a classified technology; a “target item” is emplaced in a large search area during the day, and the search takes place in the night.

A hobbyist could be playing around, or a commercial operation could be mapping or conducting other types of reconnaissance.

Law enforcement met to coordinate Monday night, January 6, and told the public to be on the watch for the control vehicle, likely a large van or box trailer. They are advising people not to shoot the drones down, which may be illegal.

It looks like the civilian authorities genuinely do not know what the drones are up to or who is behind them. If it’s the military, this is unconscionable. They have other places to test such things. Or they could announce that they’re doing a test.

If it’s a private organization or hobbyist, they may be violating the law.

Stay tuned.

      The Moar You Know

      My background as an R/C pilot may come in handy here.  A lot of farmers use some pretty deluxe R/C aircraft using GPS controllers, that look exactly as you describe, to survey cropland.  The altitude they’re also working at fits that.  They’re probably doing day/night temperature comparisons or other things that require infrared (hence night operations).

    4. 4.

      JGabriel

      Cheryl Rofer @ Top:

      It looks like the civilian authorities genuinely do not know what the drones are up to or who is behind them. If it’s the military, this is unconscionable. They have other places to test such things. Or they could announce that they’re doing a test.

      If it’s a private organization or hobbyist, they may be violating the law.

      Is it possible that it’s a hostile state actor, like Russia, testing the limits of how much they can get away with before being a) noticed, and b) caught?

    6. 6.

      Kent

      It has to be commercial of some sort.

      I’m sort of in tune with the recreational drone community and they are mostly into photography. Flying over interesting scenic features or urban areas and getting good pictures and video. I can’t imagine any reason why recreational drone enthusiasts would be doing large patterned formations over grids of nondescript farmland in the plains.

      Some companies must be doing some sort of mapping or resource prospecting. That’s the only thing that makes sense. The commercial drone version of the google cars that go everywhere

      I could visualize some large agribusiness doing private surveys of potential land acquisitions and doing it via drone rather than driving around during the day in company cars.

    7. 7.

      The Dangerman

      Cows With Guns Drones

      ETA: in a hurry, so I’ll leave the search for the classic “Cows With Guns” to others.

    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      Also unlikely, but possible, is that one of the military units is working this without authorization. A Facebook friend of Jay’s speculates that it’s a classified technology; a “target item” is emplaced in a large search area during the day, and the search takes place in the night.

      I agree with Cheryl that this isn’t DOD or one of the Services or even one of the units home stationed in the area. Everyone remembers the Jade Helm insanity and stupidity in Texas several years ago. If this is a US government test of some sort, I would be more likely to think it is DHS or one of DHS’s sub-departments. This sounds a lot like the unannounced to appropriate state and local law enforcement agencies DHS TSA tests several years back of placing explosives in air travelers bags after TSA clearance and check in on the departure end and seeing what happened on the arriving end. Unfortunately several innocent people wound up getting picked up by local police at airports around the country for having explosives in their checked baggage.

    13. 13.

      randy khan

      First, it’s definitely against the law to shoot down a drone.

      Second, a lot of agricultural and mapping uses of drones have them flying grid patterns as a way of making sure you cover all of the ground.  Quite a few commercial drones can be preprogrammed to cover a specified area with a specified pattern.

      The speeds are pretty high (70+ mph for one, according to the news report), but within the range allowed by the FAA for small drones, and the reported wingspan is potentially possible for a small drone as well (size is defined only by weight, not by dimensions).  But night operation, operation beyond the line of sight of the operator, and operation of multiple drones by a single person all are activities that require the FAA’s okay.  (Night operation waivers aren’t that hard to get, but you have to ask for them.)

    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @randy khan:

      First, it’s definitely against the law to shoot down a drone.

      What if I’m in a stand your ground state and I feel threatened? Asking for a bunch of nut jobs.

    15. 15.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Maybe they are registered with the FAA.  As far as I know, they don’t have to file flight plans and that sort of thing.  This could be some commercial surveying company that registered its drones in Illinois and is out in Nebraska doing surveying under some confidential commercial contract.   I’m not aware of laws that that say that registered commercial drone companies have to keep the FAA informed of their daily activities.

    19. 19.

      different-church-lady

      The drones are being flown by self-driving cars, which are being controlled by the claw-headed robot dogs, which are being controlled by the AI political trolls.

       

      And it’s all because some asshole couldn’t get a date for the prom.

    20. 20.

      artem1s

      jeebus I hate going there, but 9/11 started with a bunch of guys taking flying lessons in simulators in Minnesota and Florida.

    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      More seriously, and given what I’ve seen reported about how Nebraska law enforcement has responded to Colorado legalizing marijuana while Nebraska hasn’t, and despite what some of the area law enforcement officials in Nebraska are publicly saying, it would not surprise me to find out that this was being done by a Nebraska law enforcement agency or department within one in an attempt to try to see if anyone is trying bring marijuana across the state line from Colorado to Nebraska at night and on routes that are not otherwise patrolled because they aren’t public roads, interstates, and highways.

    23. 23.

      Major Major Major Major

      It crossed my mind that it might be for mapping out pot farming operations, except that the feds seem not to be doing it. Doing that by helicopter was hazardous work, at least in CA. But they probably aren’t growing out in open farmland anyway.

    26. 26.

      John Revolta

      They started in CO and are reported to be more than halfway across NE by now. I don’t think there’s anything nefarious going on but it ain’t no localized operation for sure.

    27. 27.

      Mr. Longform

      Oh, come on – these are obviously Iranian terrorist bombers looking for target-rich areas in rural America.  As soon as they find something worth bombing, watch out!

    31. 31.

      Kent

      There is a tremendous amount of consolidation happening in the agricultural sector.  As smaller family farms go bankrupt, giant corporate operators are buying up huge tracts of land.  Also big foreign corporations.  Arab and Asian companies have been buying up American farmland as have Russian investors.

      I would not be surprised if some really deep pocketed investor is behind this and just doing some sort of sophisticated survey work of potential properties.   Some sort of big money operation buried deep under layers of shell corporations.  That sort of thing.

    33. 33.

      chris

      Someone is paying a fair amount of money for this. The local dollar store has little ten inch drones for $100, a six footer has to be a whole lot more. They can’t be that common, how hard would it be to find out who bought a fleet, A FLEET, of them?

    34. 34.

      randy khan

      @Kent:

      Maybe they are registered with the FAA.  As far as I know, they don’t have to file flight plans and that sort of thing.  This could be some commercial surveying company that registered its drones in Illinois and is out in Nebraska doing surveying under some confidential commercial contract.   I’m not aware of laws that that say that registered commercial drone companies have to keep the FAA informed of their daily activities.

      This is as good a guess as any.  Once a drone is registered, that’s all you need to do in most cases.  There is a process for operating drones within restricted air space, but if you operate elsewhere (like on the open prairie), you don’t have to tell anyone what you’re doing.

      As I mentioned above, certain types of operation, including nighttime operation, require broad approval from the FAA, but once you have that approval you can operate within the parameters of whatever you requested without any further action and without prior notification.

    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      Random things I know.

      Drones over 250 g have to be registered with the FAA.

      Civilian drones may weigh up to 55 pounds. That’s a lot of drone.

      And quoting the FAA.

      You can fly during daylight (30 minutes before official sunrise to 30 minutes after official sunset, local time) or in twilight with appropriate anti-collision lighting. Minimum weather visibility is three miles from your control station. The maximum allowable altitude is 400 feet above the ground, higher if your drone remains within 400 feet of a structure. Maximum speed is 100 mph (87 knots).

      You currently cannot fly a small UAS over anyone not directly participating in the operation, not under a covered structure, or not inside a covered stationary vehicle.  No operations from a moving vehicle are allowed unless you are flying over a sparsely populated area.

      You can carry an external load if it is securely attached and does not adversely affect the flight characteristics or controllability of the aircraft. You also may transport property for compensation or hire within state boundaries provided the drone, including its attached systems, payload and cargo, weighs less than 55 pounds total and you obey the other flight rules. (Some exceptions apply to Hawaii and the District of Columbia.)

      You can request a waiver of most restrictions if you can show your operation will provide a level of safety at least equivalent to the restriction from which you want the waiver.

      Registration
      Anyone flying under Part 107 has to register each drone they intend to operate. If your drone weighs less than 55 lbs., you can use the automated registration system.

      Pilot Certification
      To operate the controls of a small UAS under Part 107, you need a remote pilot certificate with a small UAS rating, or be under the direct supervision of a person who holds such a certificate

      These flights seem to not be following several of the rules.

    36. 36.

      Searcher

      @randy khan: What if your el cheapo drone wanders into the flight path of the more expensive drone, and an unfortunate collision occurs?

      I’ve always been told that the smallest craft in a water way has the right of way, something something mumble mumble.

    37. 37.

      J R in WV

      Could be treasure hunters seeking a meteorite, which can go for thousands of $$ per pound depending upon the composition of the rock from space. If it’s from Mars, or composed of gemstone crystals for just a couple of possibilities.

      Or seeking a deposit of some rare mineral, we had an international mining company running around the neighborhood in SE AZ looking for something to make money on until very recently. They were using a helicopter dragging a geologic sensor package in broad daylight, but they already had BLM claims filed!

      If someone wanted to keep their research secret until they can get options on property night flying drones would make sense. Not the right time of year for searching for pot farms…

    38. 38.

      randy khan

      @trollhattan:

      As the FAA passage you quote suggests, you can get waivers of a lot of the rules (actually all of them, although some are a lot easier than others).  Night operation waivers are pretty easy to get.

    39. 39.

      randy khan

      @Searcher:

      What if your el cheapo drone wanders into the flight path of the more expensive drone, and an unfortunate collision occurs?

      I’ve always been told that the smallest craft in a water way has the right of way, something something mumble mumble.

       

      Well, right now both drone operators are responsible for avoiding each other.  This, I believe, is how it works for airplanes in general, although there are circumstances where it’s obvious one pilot is at fault.

      One big issue for automated operation is figuring out how to make avoidance work automatically.  It is not a trivial question.

    40. 40.

      Kent

      @J R in WV: Eastern Colorado and western Nebraska is also probably way too arid for growing good pot.  There is a reason why it is grown in Western Oregon and Northern California.

    42. 42.

      JGabriel

      @Cheryl Rofer:  Yeah, I kind of thought I was on the paranoid side of speculation there myself, but with all the Russian electoral and cyber attacks that Republicans, Moscow Mitch, and the Trump administration, are already ignoring, it seemed like a question that might be worth considering. As you say, who knows these days?

    44. 44.

      Keith P

      My brother flies one of those big drones for a living….he does LIDAR surveying with it.  I don’t think ground penetrating radar is at the point where you can run a grid of drones that high to look for gold reflections, but hey, maybe.

    45. 45.

      Calouste

      The time of the night would suggest to me that they are looking for something that cools down slower (or faster) than the surrounding area after the sun has gone down. Although as most of that area is now covered in snow, they might not see much.

    47. 47.

      joel hanes

      Fearless prediction:

      It’s we’re going to find out it’s a wingnut militia, possibly of people like the Bundys, but with a bit more technical ability.

    48. 48.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Apparently, George Lopez is being investigated by the Secret Service for a comment he made about Trump

    49. 49.

      Keith P

      BTW: The 6 foot drone my brother runs cost $50k unassembled, $100k assembled.  With 17 of those running, I’d suspect whoever is running them paid full price since they can afford 17 to begin with, but regardless, that’s a sizeable investment in hardware.

