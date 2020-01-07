Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Also, too.

Lighten up, Francis.

No one could have predicted…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We have all the best words.

We still have time to mess this up!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I personally stopped the public option…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

You are here: Home / Election Year / Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Chris Cillizza Will NOT Be Out-Jingo’d

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Chris Cillizza Will NOT Be Out-Jingo’d

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

UpChuck Todd spends ten minutes of high-dollar Sunday tv time trying to gotcha Warren, but Chris ‘The Mad Bitcher’ Cillizza goes straight for ‘SHE SAID LONG WORDS WHICH IS ELITIST & PROBABLY UNAMERICAN’…

Chris just wants there to be a nice noisy horse race until the election, when he dearly hopes we will elect whichever Repub daddy eventually gets shoved to the top of the ticket.

Let’s all keep in mind how good it will feel when The Mad Bitcher has a public breakdown as the Democrats celebrate our new president, come November!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • JPL
  • montanareddog
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      QuinnipiacPoll – Black Voters in South Carolina — November 18

      Biden…………….44%
      Wilmer…………..10%
      Warren……………8%
      Booker…………….2%
      Pete…………………0%

      Ben Smith reveals the idiocy and insensitivity of the MSM. You can’t win the nomination if you have anemic support among POC.  And they’re not going to warm up to a socialist clown who says “most drug dealers are Black”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.