Australia is Still Burning: An Update From The Mighty Trowel

Australia Is Burning: A Guest Post from The Mighty Trowel

The Mighty Trowel sent me the following update for you all:

While there’s still lots of bad news coming out about the impact of the new years fires, here’s some good news updates from a country on fire. All of the missing people from Victoria have been accounted for and are alive. Also the Bureau of meteorology long term forecast suggests that the worst of the heat has passed (https://www.smh.com.au/environment/weather/signs-heat-may-have-peaked-as-outlook-shifts-to-milder-wetter-weather-20200107-p53pk0.html)  as we have more moisture (though still below average) and lower temperatures (though about average) in store for us. In other words, the fires are expected to keep burning, but there may be fewer catastrophic fire days and hopefully we’ll have more than 5 days between them. Friday, for what it’s worth, is predicted to be really bad so positive thoughts and donations welcome (prayers too, but only when they’re attached to money or genuine help in the form of mobilised resources and expertise).

Speaking of donations, she sent along this specific GoFundMe:

Emily is a brilliant former student of mine and her very rural community has been hit hard by the present fires. They’re trying to raise funds for a fire truck for their volunteer firies (ALS: I think that’s Aussie for fire fighter)

https://twitter.com/Emily_M_Arch/status/1213595181674426368?s=19

And here’s the list of donations that The Mighty Trowel sent me for her guest post on the fires last week.

Donations can be made to:

Red Cross bushfire disaster relieve and recovery fund: https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-new-years-eve?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialorganic&utm_campaign=201913_drr_disaster-relief-and-recovery_don_transient_bushfires_none

Rural Fire Service: https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/OnlinePaymentServlet?cd_community=NSWRFS&cd_currency=AUD&cd_supplier_business=DONATIONS&action=EnterDetails

Country Fire Authority: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa

South Australian Country Fire Service: https://cfsfoundation.org.au/donate

Community support org Givit, active nationally: http://www.givit.org.au/donate-funds

Emergency Management Victoria community relief fund: https://www.emv.vic.gov.au/news/community-relief-fund-launched-to-support-fire-affected-communities

Some affected community members have launched GoFundMe’s for their towns – this is one the Australian Broadcasting Corporation posted, so I assume it’s legit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/xycjem-cudgewa-has-burnt?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Here’s another legit gofundme to put on the list, this one for First Nations communities affected by the fires:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-fund-for-first-nations-communities
    2. 2.

      DaveInOz

      Certainly good news on the weather front. Let’s hope the tropical depressions in the Top End feed moisture down to the rest of the country for the remains of the summer.

      I’ve been getting lots of messages from friends and family in Europe asking if I’m safe. It’s difficult to imagine the scale here. Victoria looks small on the map but is a similar size to England. To get to the region near the fires is a good three hour drive from here in Melbourne.

      The worst we’ve had here is smoke cover which was pretty bad over the weekend but I’m sure nothing like they’ve had it near the fire fronts.

      Our worst problem is Rupert Murdoch. He runs about 70% of the press here and the flagship ‘Australian’ newspaper has hardly been covering the fires. I can’t imagine a man who has had a more malign impact on the Western World (certainly the States, UK and Australia) than Murdoch.

