The Mighty Trowel sent me the following update for you all:

While there’s still lots of bad news coming out about the impact of the new years fires, here’s some good news updates from a country on fire. All of the missing people from Victoria have been accounted for and are alive. Also the Bureau of meteorology long term forecast suggests that the worst of the heat has passed (https://www.smh.com.au/environment/weather/signs-heat-may-have-peaked-as-outlook-shifts-to-milder-wetter-weather-20200107-p53pk0.html) as we have more moisture (though still below average) and lower temperatures (though about average) in store for us. In other words, the fires are expected to keep burning, but there may be fewer catastrophic fire days and hopefully we’ll have more than 5 days between them. Friday, for what it’s worth, is predicted to be really bad so positive thoughts and donations welcome (prayers too, but only when they’re attached to money or genuine help in the form of mobilised resources and expertise).

Speaking of donations, she sent along this specific GoFundMe:

Emily is a brilliant former student of mine and her very rural community has been hit hard by the present fires. They’re trying to raise funds for a fire truck for their volunteer firies (ALS: I think that’s Aussie for fire fighter) https://twitter.com/Emily_M_Arch/status/1213595181674426368?s=19

And here’s the list of donations that The Mighty Trowel sent me for her guest post on the fires last week.

Donations can be made to:

Red Cross bushfire disaster relieve and recovery fund: https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-new-years-eve?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialorganic&utm_campaign=201913_drr_disaster-relief-and-recovery_don_transient_bushfires_none

Rural Fire Service: https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/OnlinePaymentServlet?cd_community=NSWRFS&cd_currency=AUD&cd_supplier_business=DONATIONS&action=EnterDetails

Country Fire Authority: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa

South Australian Country Fire Service: https://cfsfoundation.org.au/donate

Community support org Givit, active nationally: http://www.givit.org.au/donate-funds

Emergency Management Victoria community relief fund: https://www.emv.vic.gov.au/news/community-relief-fund-launched-to-support-fire-affected-communities

Some affected community members have launched GoFundMe’s for their towns – this is one the Australian Broadcasting Corporation posted, so I assume it’s legit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/xycjem-cudgewa-has-burnt?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Here’s another legit gofundme to put on the list, this one for First Nations communities affected by the fires: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-fund-for-first-nations-communities

