Artificial Intelligence & You: Don’t Take My Word For It…

This is part two of a series of posts on artificial intelligence.

A month ago, I wrote a post about our upcoming reckoning with AI-driven text generation. Today, computer security expert & cryptographer Bruce Schneier was kind enough to write a follow-up for the Atlantic, “The Future of Politics Is Robots Shouting at One Another“:

Presidential-campaign season is officially, officially, upon us now, which means it’s time to confront the weird and insidious ways in which technology is warping politics. One of the biggest threats on the horizon: Artificial personas are coming, and they’re poised to take over political debate. The risk arises from two separate threads coming together: artificial-intelligence-driven text generation and social-media chatbots. These computer-generated “people” will drown out actual human discussions on the internet.

[…]

Over the years, algorithmic bots have evolved to have personas. They have fake names, fake bios, and fake photos—sometimes generated by AI. Instead of endlessly spewing propaganda, they post only occasionally. Researchers can detect that these are bots and not people based on their patterns of posting, but the bot technology is getting better all the time, outpacing tracking attempts. Future groups won’t be so easily identified. They’ll embed themselves in human social groups better. Their propaganda will be subtle, and interwoven in tweets about topics relevant to those social groups.

Combine these two trends and you have the recipe for nonhuman chatter to overwhelm actual political speech.

It’s a short read, and I recommend clicking over.

Schneier provides many excellent links to AI-driven dis/misinformation campaigns that have already happened or are already underway.  One of his examples is the public comments on the FCC’s proposal to end net neutrality, which were flooded by pro-Trump content. Around half the signatories were fake. Over a million comments were written by a shoddy AI from an easy-to-detect template. The FCC (which like many government bodies is organized to be controlled by the president’s party) did not care.

Schneier touches on an important discussion point: what will the effect of all this be on society? Nobody knows, and the technologies are going to improve significantly faster than our ability to study their effects.

The best analyses indicate that they did not affect the 2016 U.S. presidential election. More likely, they distort people’s sense of public sentiment and their faith in reasoned political debate. We are all in the middle of a novel social experiment.

That data, of course, is four years old.

We’re already at the point where it’s easier to generate passable garbage than it is to detect and remove it. This will only get worse as we go from ‘passable garbage’ to simply ‘passable content’. Already, “it’s just a Russian bot” is used to dismiss any number of arguments we see online. What happens when the Russian (and Saudi, Chinese, North Korean, Republican, Hindu nationalist, etc., etc.) bots reach whatever the tipping-point level of sophistication is? When anything written by a non-verified source is instantly suspect?

Barring a dramatic shift in user authentication standards, we may soon find that the majority of political content (by volume) is written by computers. What happens then?

    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Barring a dramatic shift in user authentication standards, we may soon find that the majority of political content (by volume) is written by computers. What happens then?

      We track where all this is originating from and physically destroy the servers and/or computers or infect them with virus that destroys it’s software?

    3. 3.

      cleek

      wait until ‘deep fake’ video is easy, cheap and convincing enough to look real when viewed in the narrow space of a FB feed.

      politics will be impossible if you can’t know what’s real and what’s not.

    5. 5.

      J R in WV

      I have loved Bruce’s stuff for years now, like 20 of them…

      When I was still working I felt like I needed to track all the types of malware out there, and he was one of the many sources I tracked continuously. Less so now, only responsible for our own laptops instead of 800 users of our sophisticated custom systems across the whole state. But still, Bruce is great for this kind of stuff.

      Thanks for helping us stay current on bots and malware!

    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      And friends of mine wonder why I’ve been disengaging from the internet, especially social media, for the last few years.

       

      I work in the field, is why.  I know what’s coming

       

      Schneier touches on an important discussion point: what will the effect of all this be on society?

      The very best case scenario, and I think this is a remote possibility at best, is that people realize that social media of any sort is no longer reliable for anything and they stop using it and start talking to their neighbors more.

      Like I said, extremely unlikely.

    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cleek:

      This reminds me of Jeff Goldblum’s line from Jurassic Park about never thinking about whether you should just because you could do something

    9. 9.

      dm

      The media that carry this material will become recognized as the supermarket tabloids they are, probably, and become less persuasive. It’s not like we were immune to yellow journalism before. While we’re waiting for that to happen we’ll see a great deal of stupidity.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      The Internet helped weaken information gatekeepers (which is good) but it hasn’t replaced the role they served in weeding out less credible content (which is bad).

      The key question in my mind is how to wean people off of the addiction of treating information as credible simply because you wish the information to be true.

    11. 11.

      JaySinWA

      Mandatory Statement: “I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords.”

      One goal of disinformation, as I understand it, is to destroy trust in any source. An end to any objectively verifiable truth.

    13. 13.

      Major Major Major Major

      @dm: The media that carry this material will become recognized as the supermarket tabloids they are, probably, and become less persuasive. It’s not like we were immune to yellow journalism before.

      This will be different because of sheer volume. The whole concept of truth existing anywhere will be compromised.

    14. 14.

      Major Major Major Major

      @chris: Does an AI require an actual physical location?

      Yes and no. I can spin up a virtualized computer designed for AI use via Amazon or Google with the click of a button. This “computer” will “exist” on a globally-distributed hardware grid which is designed to be physically fault-tolerant.

    16. 16.

      Sebastian

      There are two major scourges on human civilization right now:

      *) untraceable cash. It allows for unrestrained corruption.
      *) anonymity on the internet. It allows for unrestrained behavior and bots.

      I say it’s time to remove both.

