A Pilot Fish

This piece about Lindsey Graham (via this tweet) is really good, and this Steve Schmidt quote is a perfect summing up:

“People try to analyze Lindsey through the prism of the manifest inconsistencies that exist between things that he used to believe and what he’s doing now,” Schmidt says. “The way to understand him is to look at what’s consistent. And essentially what he is in American politics is what, in the aquatic world, would be a pilot fish: a smaller fish that hovers about a larger predator, like a shark, living off of its detritus. That’s Lindsey. And when he swam around the McCain shark, broadly viewed as a virtuous and good shark, Lindsey took on the patina of virtue. But wherever the apex shark is, you find the Lindsey fish hovering about, and Trump’s the newest shark in the sea. Lindsey has a real draw to power — but he’s found it unattainable on his own merits.”

The author, Mark Binelli, doesn’t find any evidence of Graham’s long-rumored homosexuality, for what that’s worth, though someone of Graham’s age and background could have that buried so deep that nobody would find it. He does find evidence that Graham is a lonely man with a fucked up family history who glories in being a Senator, one who will do anything to keep his job, though the latter is already manifestly obvious to anyone who’s watched him the last couple of years.

The piece is worth a read for some insight into the character of a lot of politicians.

    1. 1.

      senyordave

      Moscow Mitch, Leningrad Lindsay… Anyway you slice it, a bunch of treasonous bastards who will have to be judged by history since they won’t get the punishments they so richly deserve.

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump were born nine years and one month apart. Trump came first, but when they appear side by side, as they often do these days, the men look about the same age.

      I’ve had that thought, Lindsey’s aged a lot in the last couple year

      unattainable on his own merits

      that phrase is a shot right to the heart of the matter, and of Lindsey

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      OT – Billy Graham ad up above “I have hope in America because of Jesus Christ.”

      Silly Billy, that’s not why so many of us have been exclaiming “Jesus Christ!” lately.

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      Good article on the spineless Lindsey Graham. Being in the US Senate is his entire world. He couldn’t exist outside of that. Bending the knee to Fat Bastard is the price he’s willing to pay.

    7. 7.

      hilts

      Lindsey Graham is irredeemable scum and I wish him only the worst.

      Another day, another open letter with a bunch of signatures:

      Nearly 300 lawyers signed their names on an open letter to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday that criticizes Moscow Mitch for open dereliction of his duty to do “impartial justice” at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

      The letter concluded by saying that McConnell’s “notion that the impeachment process does not have judicial character and implicitly gives him and other senators free rein to conduct the trial as biased political partisans is indefensible.”

       

      Excerpts

      1) The Constitution

      Just because the Constitution commits the impeachment process to a “political” branch of government and senators may legitimately promote their partisan self-interest as part of the legislative process, does not mean they are permitted to do so when serving as judges and jurors in an impeachment trial. To the contrary, as the adjudicators of impeachment, they have a duty to serve in a quasi-judicial capacity. The Constitution mandates that: “When sitting for that purpose [trying impeachments] they [the Senate] shall be on oath or affirmation.” (See: Const., Art. I, Sect. 3, Clause 6)

       

      2) The Oath Senators Will Swear Before the Trial to Do “Impartial Justice”

      The oath that the Senate requires every senator to take before being allowed to participate in an impeachment trial demands that they “solemnly swear or affirm… in all things appertaining to the trial (to) do impartial justice according to the Constitution and law.” (Emphasis added) (See: Procedure and Guidelines for Impeachment Trials in the United States Senate, pp. 25-26 & p. 61)

       

      h/t lawandcrime.com/impeachment/hundreds-of-lawyers-send-open-letter-to-senate-criticizing-mcconnells-re…

       

      Full Text of Open Letter to the US Senate

      https://www.scribd.com/document/442018569/Open-Letter-to-the-United-States-Senate#from_embed?campaign=VigLink&ad_group=xxc1xx&source=hp_affiliate&medium=affiliate

       

       

       

    9. 9.

      MattF

      Graham makes it clear that he doesn’t think licking Trump’s ass is that big a deal— particularly if it provides job security. He’s a bit vexed that some people don’t see it that way.

    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MattF: I take some amusement in the fact that he knows that everyone he knows is sending this article around to each other and talking about it, that every reporter he talks to, every staffer, every colleague will have at least seen the Schmidt quote a hundred times on twitter. Every barista, every waiter and half the people he passes on the street know that “power was unattainable on his own merits”

    13. 13.

      senyordave

      Can you imagine what it is like to be a person who sacrificed their integrity for…  Donald Trump.  Hopefully Lindsay will roast in hell.

    15. 15.

      Mandarama

      This article was so much more depressing than my theory that Graham is under extreme threat of revelations from the Russians, the Trump campaign, or whatever was in Pecker’s safe. For me, it’s much harder to take all this posturing from a basic venal asshole. I mean, I hate the posturing either way, but if these are his motivations, I have to now roll my eyes over how boring they are.

      The banality of evil, etc., etc. Sigh.

    16. 16.

      Just One More Canuck

      Paul Krugman had this to say about Trump and Graham

      “From his first days in office, Trump has acted on the apparent belief that he could easily intimidate foreign governments — that they would quickly fold and allow themselves to be humiliated. That is, he imagined that he faced a world of Lindsey Grahams, willing to abandon all dignity at the first hint of a challenge.”

    17. 17.

      kindness

      I don’t give a shit about Lindsey being a closeted gay man.  I care that he’s an amoral hypocrite, especially wrt to impeachment when you look at what he said during Clinton’s and what he’s saying now about Trump.

    18. 18.

      Martin

      @senyordave: He never had any, FWIW.

      [edit] Sorry, the below isn’t directed at senyordave – I should have made it a separate comment, my apologies.

      And I’ll raise a note of objection that there’s a wide range of asexuality out there. Just because he’s not married doesn’t mean he’s gay. He simply may not be sexually attracted to anyone, or he may need that romantic relationship to trigger that, and a lot of people reject the romance because the sexual attraction isn’t there when the sexual attraction won’t happen until the romantic relationship is well established (which never happens).

      In other words, traditional notions of romance and sexuality fuck up a lot of things, not just normative LGBTQ people. Let’s not further that damage ourselves.

    19. 19.

      artem1s

      “I wear the chain I forged in life,” replied the Ghost. “I made it link by link, and yard by yard; I girded it on of my own free-will, and of my own free-will I wore it. Is its pattern strange to you?”

      I like to imagine McCain is making nightly visits to Lindsey by now. Apparently he hasn’t gotten the message yet.

    20. 20.

      catclub

      The piece is worth a read for some insight into the character of a lot of politicians.

      isn’t that a whole lot of TMI?

    21. 21.

      Kent

      South Carolina?

      I’ve got extended family who live in Hilton Head.  I can’t think of a Trumpier place.  It’s a hell hole of rich old white conservative golfers who spend their waking moments raging about the latest FOX news meme and getting pissy about the poor quality of local help.

      I view places like South Carolina and Hilton Head as geographic “sacrificial anodes” like you would put on a saltwater boat.  You have to have them to suck up the toxicity so it doesn’t invest the rest of the body politic.  They do serve that purpose.

      Interesting article though.   In the time it took me to read it there are 20 new comments here.  I had no idea that Graham came from Deliverance level poor white southern trash.  Usually these types of white southern politicians come from the Confederate aristocracy and are coddled upwards through the rich white affirmative action programs that exist in the Deep South as evidenced by the white sorority and frat system in Southern universities.

    22. 22.

      piratedan

      on my best days, I believe that Democrats will retake the oval office, the house and the upper chamber.  After they go about unfucking the damage wrought, I hope that there will be still enough seething animosity to start taking these “lesser” criminals to task.. Violation of campaign finance, perjury and treason, to start with.  Time to start culling this particular strain from politics.  At the same time reining in the propaganda works that exist on our free media and social media.  I hate thinking that we have to become our brothers keeper in these days, but its apparently obvious that our current set of brethren would just as soon burn it all down as long as they can be the last vagrant under the overpass with a curtain rod.

    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @senyordave:

      Can you imagine what it is like to be a person who sacrificed their integrity for… Donald Trump.

      I think you’re missing the thrust of that Schmidt quote.  Graham sacrificed his integrity a long time ago, at least as long ago as the Clinton impeachment, and probably as soon as he went into politics.  He was able to hide it for a while because he was following a man who had some integrity, but that’s not at all the same as having integrity himself.

    25. 25.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore: This.

      There are people who sacrificed actual integrity for Donald Trump.  A shitload of them I’m sure.  General Mattis comes to mind.  Lindsey is not one of them.  He never had any.

    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: It’s a shame that this is probably too long for a rotating tag.

      Yelling like a deranged lunatic at the confirmation hearing for a blackout drunk college rapist must take years off your life.

    27. 27.

      J R in WV

      @Kent:

      I had no idea that Graham came from Deliverance level poor white southern trash. Usually these types of white southern politicians come from the Confederate aristocracy and are coddled upwards through the rich white affirmative action programs that exist in the Deep South

      I would have suspected he was Southern Deliverance level poor white trash just based upon his hate-filled facial expression and spittle-filled voice when berating and threatening an honest witness. Although I must say I don’t much care for the expression “poor white trash” even when discussing a member of that set.

    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      Graham’s challenger for the U.S. Senate seat, Jaime Harrison, on Graham:

      Pointing to a Graham quote about wanting to be “relevant,” Harrison says, “Relevance for him is that news reporters gaggle around him when he’s walking down the corridors; it’s going on Sean Hannity or flying on Air Force One. Relevance for the people of South Carolina is none of that.”

      That’s exactly the right way to approach a campaign like this. It’s unlikely to work — South Carolina gonna South Carolina. But every now and then, lightning strikes.

    31. 31.

      cmorenc

      The author, Mark Binelli, doesn’t find any evidence of Graham’s long-rumored homosexuality, for what that’s worth, though someone of Graham’s age and background could have that buried so deep that nobody would find it.

      A curious phenomenon of Southern society going back to when known homosexuals were harshly shunned is the presence in nearly every town of androgynous never-married males who are well-accepted in “polite society”, even though everyone suspects they are closeted gays.  A firm requisite of keeping their accepted, respected status is…to never leave that closet door cracked open enough to permit any views of what’s really inside, other than that they are in their mid-40s, never married, never having had any known serious girlfriends.  When they are accompanied by a woman at some sort of social event, the vibe is more like they’re taking their sister out than a girlfriend.  Privately, most folks speculate the person is a tightly closeted gay, but in the absence of any proof, are at least willing to continue to sustain the fiction that the person isn’t gay.

      Lindsey Graham fits that paradigm perfectly.

    32. 32.

      catclub

      The mis-sent US Military letter to Iraq is not dead yet – according to the Iraqi PM’s office.

      slate link  It seems every more confusing.

       

      TPM also has the ‘no backsies’  response from the Iraqi PM’s office

    34. 34.

      sdhays

      @senyordave: Small point, but no one sacrificed their integrity for Donald Dump. Many people simply revealed that their reputation of having some integrity was entirely misplaced.

    37. 37.

      jl

      @catclub:  Much of Iraqi government is supported by Iran, friendly to Iran, wants closer ties to Iran. Much of the Iraqi government strenuously disagrees and resents Iran pushing influence in Iraq.

      It is no surprise at all that Iranian allies in Iraqi government would use the bizarre botch of the letter to make sit for US as difficult as possible.

    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @cmorenc: My grandma was from South Carolina, and one of her male cousins never married nor had a girlfriend anyone heard about. He had an amazing flair for antiques restoration. Everyone assumed he was gay, but there was never any proof of it. He was a pillar of the small town community where he lived, and everyone loved him. That said, I’m sure they’d have turned on him like a pack of rabid meth-weasels if he openly had a boyfriend (if indeed he WAS gay).

