This piece about Lindsey Graham (via this tweet) is really good, and this Steve Schmidt quote is a perfect summing up:

“People try to analyze Lindsey through the prism of the manifest inconsistencies that exist between things that he used to believe and what he’s doing now,” Schmidt says. “The way to understand him is to look at what’s consistent. And essentially what he is in American politics is what, in the aquatic world, would be a pilot fish: a smaller fish that hovers about a larger predator, like a shark, living off of its detritus. That’s Lindsey. And when he swam around the McCain shark, broadly viewed as a virtuous and good shark, Lindsey took on the patina of virtue. But wherever the apex shark is, you find the Lindsey fish hovering about, and Trump’s the newest shark in the sea. Lindsey has a real draw to power — but he’s found it unattainable on his own merits.”

The author, Mark Binelli, doesn’t find any evidence of Graham’s long-rumored homosexuality, for what that’s worth, though someone of Graham’s age and background could have that buried so deep that nobody would find it. He does find evidence that Graham is a lonely man with a fucked up family history who glories in being a Senator, one who will do anything to keep his job, though the latter is already manifestly obvious to anyone who’s watched him the last couple of years.

The piece is worth a read for some insight into the character of a lot of politicians.