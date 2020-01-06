Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Levantine Problem Set: Some Light(ish) Reading

The Levantine Problem Set: Some Light(ish) Reading

by | 22 Comments

Bill Arnold in the comments to BettyC’s earlier post asked for some short reading about Iran. While they’re no longer posted on an outward facing website at USAWC, I’m attaching the three cultural assessments I did on 1) the Syrian Civil War, 2) Iran and Hezbullah, and 3) Iraqi sectarian violence. These were all done between spring 2013 and spring 2014. They are unclassified open source cultural assessments prepared by my office, when I had an office, at USAWC in support of various US Army and DOD elements that were dealing with these issues. They’re a bit dated now, for instance, Ahmedinijad is no longer Iran’s president, but they should provide what Bill is looking for.

USAWC_Culture_Ops_Syria_Brief_Final

USAWC_Culture_Report_Iran_Hezbullah_Shia_Near_Abroad_Final

USAWC_Cultural_Operations_Report_Politicization_of_Iraqi_Identity_Final

You can also find my article about the strategic complications of Iran’s human geography at this link. This was published by The Modern War Institute at West Point in August 2018 and is rooted in earlier work I had done for US Army and DOD elements.

Update at 9:05 PM EST

Figured I’d add one more. This is the preliminary write up – just the facts ma’am style – of the tribal history and social study I designed, directed, oversaw, and conducted in central Iraq in 2008. This initial write up was produced at the request of the senior State Department official who ran our brigade combat team’s embedded provincial reconstruction team. I gave him a courtesy briefing of what we’d been finding and he asked if I could write it up ASAP as he wanted to send it back to the Secretary of State as soon as possible. I have no idea if it ever got to Secretary Rice. Regardless, here you go.

HTT_Mada’in_Oral_History_Findings_BCT_Release

There will be a test later…

Open thread!

      Adam L Silverman

      I have no idea why there is all that extra space between “There will be a test later… and Open thread!”. And nothing I seem to try to get rid of it gets rid of it.

      Aleta

      Other reading:  The International Institute for Strategic Studies published Iran’s Networks of Influence in the Middle East (in Nov. 2019 I believe).  They’ve made the Intro and Chapters 1 and 4 free to read.

      This 18-month long study, based on field work, interviews and open source analysis examines how Iran projects its influence in the Middle East through a variety of complex relationships with regional partners.

      Introduction

      Chapter One: Tehran’s strategic intent

      Chapter Four: Iraq

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      interesting if followed through…

      The HillVerified account @thehill 4h4 hours ago

      JUST IN: Romney says he wants to hear Bolton testimony in Trump impeachment trial 

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Adam L Silverman: And Mitt doesn’t need to worry about anything – Sens Collins and Murkowski are both now on board to punt the questions regarding witnesses to a future date (and with a quick, close vote to move on without them).

      No matter that the precedent they cite was a situation where all witnesses had already testified under oath prior to the articles of impeachment. Clinton’s administration lawfully complied with the previous Impeachment inquiry. T’s  administration has stonewalled and persistently obstructed justice. We haven’t heard from these witnesses yet.

      But I guess that’s “moderate” Republicans for you.

