Lindsey Graham is a fool whose comments can’t be taken seriously, but since he’s embedded himself deep in the nether regions of Trump’s anus, we can use his blather to measure Trump’s mood, and it looks like both of them are rattled:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham suggested Sunday that Republicans should try to change Senate rules governing impeachment if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to withhold the charges against President Trump — an unlikely 11th-hour bid to begin a trial within days without the actual documents. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was unequivocal in a Senate floor speech on Friday that “we can’t hold a trial without the articles; the Senate’s own rules don’t provide for that.” But Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of Trump, floated the idea of a unilateral GOP move, saying he would work with McConnell to allow the Senate to proceed without the two charges against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Graham, who was a House manager for Clinton’s trial, knows damn well that it’s pretty hard to have a trial without a prosecutor, but I’m sure Trump or Rudy or some other numbskull told this fool to go out and threaten this, so he dutifully did.

Sounds like withholding the documents – or even threatening to slow play them – has really gotten under Trump’s skin, so we should keep it up for a few more days. If the tables were turned and McConnell was the Speaker of the House impeaching a Democratic President the Senate wouldn’t convict, you know god damned well that he would pull out every little trick he could to get as much mileage out of impeachment. No harm, no foul if we do the same.