You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment / Impeach the Motherfucker! / Panic on the Streets of Washington

Panic on the Streets of Washington

by

This post is in: 

Lindsey Graham is a fool whose comments can’t be taken seriously, but since he’s embedded himself deep in the nether regions of Trump’s anus, we can use his blather to measure Trump’s mood, and it looks like both of them are rattled:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham suggested Sunday that Republicans should try to change Senate rules governing impeachment if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to withhold the charges against President Trump — an unlikely 11th-hour bid to begin a trial within days without the actual documents.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was unequivocal in a Senate floor speech on Friday that “we can’t hold a trial without the articles; the Senate’s own rules don’t provide for that.” But Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of Trump, floated the idea of a unilateral GOP move, saying he would work with McConnell to allow the Senate to proceed without the two charges against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Graham, who was a House manager for Clinton’s trial, knows damn well that it’s pretty hard to have a trial without a prosecutor, but I’m sure Trump or Rudy or some other numbskull told this fool to go out and threaten this, so he dutifully did.

Sounds like withholding the documents – or even threatening to slow play them – has really gotten under Trump’s skin, so we should keep it up for a few more days. If the tables were turned and McConnell was the Speaker of the House impeaching a Democratic President the Senate wouldn’t convict, you know god damned well that he would pull out every little trick he could to get as much mileage out of impeachment. No harm, no foul if we do the same.

    29 Comments

    1.

      SFAW

      I think Traitor Turtle and JAG-off Graham should start the trial, after naming Rudy Colludy as the prosecutor. Hilarity would ensue.

       

      Where “hilarity” == “shredding of the Constitution,” of course.

    2.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m not quite clear on this. Does it make any sense to start a trial, even in the US Senate, without the charges? Is it the plan to formally begin the trial, and suspend it pending receipt of the articles of impeachment? I don’t see how that achieves anything for the Republican side.

    3.

      Kay

      I just defer to Pelosi. I think she’s earned the trust on how to do her job.

      I don’t trust Schumer though- he’s been terrible in the Trump period. Just useless. He’s been effectively AWOL. I have a theory that people who came up around Trump in NY are either ineffective against him or his actual right hand men (Giuliani). The people who know him best see him least clearly. He has captured them to a certain extent. They either defer to him or work for him.

    5.

      Another Scott

      RollCall:

      Impeachment stalemate

      Both Schumer and McConnell pivoted quickly to impeachment, where little to no progress seems to have been made since the Senate departed for the holiday recess last year on the question of whether senators will hear from witnesses during the proceeding and when Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send over the articles of impeachment. In back-to-back floor speeches Friday, the two traded jabs that underscore the stalemate that has continued into the new year.

      McConnell reiterated his intention to use the precedent of the Clinton impeachment trial, in two phases with opening arguments, a written question period and then a decision point on whether to call witnesses or not.

      Schumer wants one resolution at the start of the trial that would address both the rules of the proceedings and an agreement on hearing from specific witnesses. He said if there isn’t a commitment up front for witnesses in the impeachment trial “the Senate will operate as little more than a nationally televised meeting of the mock trial club.”

      He referred to McConnell’s proposal to wait to consider witnesses until after the managers and defense presentations occur in the Senate, a “poorly disguised trap.”

      McConnell defended against criticism of what he called his “total coordination” with the White House on the trial strategy and the defense of the president, noting that Schumer is also coordinating with Pelosi.

      “This fantasy that the speaker of the House will get to hand-design the trial proceedings in the Senate, that’s obviously a non-starter,” he said.

      McConnell also pushed back against the idea that senators, who serve as jurors in an impeachment trial, shouldn’t already be drawing conclusions based on what they’ve seen during the House investigation and hearings.

      “You better believe senators have started forming opinions. We sure have. Especially in light of the precedent-breaking theatrics that House Democrats chose to engage in,” McConnell said.

      McConnell said that the Senate will return to its ordinary business and simply wait for House to send impeachment articles.

      “Their turn is over. They’ve done enough damage. It’s the Senate’s turn now to render sober judgement as the framers envisioned. But we can’t hold the trial without the articles,” he said.

      Pelosi has held the two articles, saying she wants details about what the Senate trial would look like.

      “It may feel like we are no closer to establishing the rules for a Senate trial than we last met, but the question — the vital question of whether or not we have a fair trial — ultimately rests with a majority of the senators in this chamber,” Schumer said.

      I assume talks are going on in the background, but they sound very far apart at the moment. Graham’s proposal should be a non-starter. (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      I agree that Nancy should continue to wait. Presumably Moscow Mitch will have to come up with something this week.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    6.

      SFAW

      @Amir Khalid:

      I think part of it is Traitor Turtle trying to force Speaker Pelosi to send over the Articles without him having to commit on rules, evidence, testimony, etc.

      I also assume — based on nothing other than my hatred of Moscow Mitch and Graham — that they’ll quick-gavel (or the equivalent thereof) any and all proceedings.

       

      If only there were some group — I don’t know, maybe call it the Democrat National Committee? — that was screaming to the MSM every day about Rethugs aiding and abetting a dictatorship. Eventually (I hope), the MSM would have to cover it. And maybe it would wake up all those economically anxious voters, get them to say “WTF?” [I realize this is a naive hope.]

    7.

      Betty Cracker

      Agree that Pelosi’s decision to hang onto the articles has the Republicans rattled, in no small part because new evidence keeps coming to light that makes it even more obvious that Trump is guilty and that his toadies within the administration are complicit. It’s possible Trump ordered the assassination of the Iranian general in part to distract from the parade of bad headlines related to impeachment. He’s an impulsive dimwit, but he does understand how to drive the media herd.

    8.

      Kay

      Max Tani
      @maxwelltani
      ·17h
      I emailed Maureen Dowd several times last week asking if she had any thoughts about this column in light of this week’s news. Still waiting to hear back!

      Twitter wants Maureen Dowd to have to address her crap 2016 political analysis before she churns out more junk for 2020. Seems like a reasonable request.

    9.

      mapaghimagsik

      I love the fact that holding on the articles prevents a quick shutdown by the Senate and allows for more evidence to come in. It helps that the Republicans are displaying how they are not going to be an impartial jury again and again.

    10.

      Richard Guhl

      @Another Scott: Precedents? McConnell? Since when did Mitch the Shredder care about norms, customs or precedents?
      I know, I know, you’re not saying he does. But putting his name in the same sentence with precedent really triggered my gag reflex.

    11.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s possible Trump ordered the assassination of the Iranian general in part to distract from the parade of bad headlines related to impeachment.

      Unpossible. I sincerely believe assassinating Soleimani prevented the Iranian Air Force from launching an all-out attack on Washington and Mar-a-Loco, using their vast arsenal of lasers, phasers, photon torpedoes, and spitballs.

    14.

      SFAW

      @mapaghimagsik:

      It helps that the Republicans are displaying how they are not going to be an impartial jury again and again.

      But Chuck Schumer is working with Speaker Pelosi, so it’s OK for the Republican Senate to circle the wagons around that pore innocent POS!

    15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: Given the rules of the Senate and powers available to the Minority Leader, what should Schumer have been doing that he has not?

    17.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      The NYT has a rule against introspection.

      Not sure I agree. After all, the Mustache of Understanding (among others) is known for his navel-gazing.

    18.

      Kay

      andrew kaczynski🤔
      @KFILE
      · 22h
      My personal opinion on this is well known since it was published — but I also feel like if you’re given the privilege of a lifetime appointment as a taker have at the New York Times you should at least have to address your crappy ones in follow up columns.

      The bizarre NYTimes attacks on Hillary Clinton in 2016 should make people question their coverage of the 2020 Democratic field. This is a rational response to lousy work and no one should be bullied into thinking otherwise. You’re permitted to use past performance to anticipate future performance. That’s allowed. The burden shifts to them to show they won’t repeat the bad work. It is possible to lose the benefit of the doubt. It’s not an eternal gift. It can be withdrawn.

    19.

      Kay

      andrew kaczynski🤔
      @KFILE
      · 22h
      My personal opinion on this is well known since it was published — but I also feel like if you’re given the privilege of a lifetime appointment as a taker have at the New York Times you should at least have to address your crappy ones in follow up columns.

      The bizarre NYTimes attacks on Hillary Clinton in 2016 should make people question their coverage of the 2020 Democratic field. This is a rational response to lousy work and no one should be bullied into thinking otherwise. You’re permitted to use past performance to anticipate future performance. That’s allowed. The burden shifts to them to show they won’t repeat the bad work. It is possible to lose the benefit of the doubt. It’s not an eternal gift. It can be withdrawn.

    20.

      SFAW

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      He should have gotten Cy Vance Jr. not to kill the pre-2016 Trump-related investigations.

      Oh, you mean lately?

    21.

      Amir Khalid

      Off topic: how do I adjust colour balance on a Lenovo Thinkpad running Win 10? This new one looks a bit reddish.

    22.

      germy

      Deceased GOP Strategist’s Daughter Makes Files Public That Republicans Wanted Sealed
      More than a year after his death, a cache of computer files saved on the hard drives of Thomas Hofeller, a prominent Republican redistricting strategist, is becoming public.

      Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina fought in court to keep copies of these maps, spreadsheets and other documents from entering the public record. But some files have already come to light in recent months through court filings and news reports.

      They have been cited as evidence of gerrymandering that got political maps thrown out in North Carolina, and they have raised questions about Hofeller’s role in the Trump administration’s failed push for a census citizenship question.

      Now more of the files are available online through a website called The Hofeller Files,where Hofeller’s daughter, Stephanie Hofeller, published a link to her copy of the files on Sunday after first announcing her plans in a tweet last month.

    23.

      MattF

      WaPo:

      Senate rules suggest such a move would be difficult, if not impossible. It would take 60 votes to pass a resolution on impeachment outside a trial and 67 votes to change the impeachment rules. That threshold would require Democratic support, since McConnell has only 53 Republicans — and Democrats would be loath to undercut Pelosi.

      So, Graham’s proposal is completely bananapants.

    25.

      germy

      If you're looking for my father in hell, he's often in the,

      "Don't Throw Your Vote Away" Chat Room, with the Dems…

      (artisanal cheeses and cis-boy-bi-curious grad students)

      If you don't find him there, try the

      "War is Good for the Economy" Chat Room.

      — Stephanie Hofeller (@SHofeller) January 3, 2020

    27.

      TS (the original)

      @Another Scott:

      McConnell defended against criticism of what he called his “total coordination” with the White House on the trial strategy and the defense of the president, noting that Schumer is also coordinating with Pelosi.

      The media reporting McConnells “both sides” as if it was legitimate.  Pelosi just happens to be part of Congress – McConnell has been talking this b.s. since 2008.

    28.

      Nicole

      Put me also in the “what is Schumer supposed to be doing that he actually has the power, as Minority Leader, to do?”  I am so old I remember everyone complaining about Harry Reid for being weak when he was in the same position Schumer is, and now Harry is remembered as a tough guy because nostalgia is a hell of a drug.

      For the record, I thought Harry Reid did a fine job and I thought it at the time, too, because the Minority Leader is really stuck in a thankless position.  And honestly, Schumer is doing as much as can be expected.  He can’t force the media to put his face on the teevee and he’s dealing with a Majority Leader whose sole interest is in maintaining single party rule for… god only knows what reasons, seeing as how he’s old and unlikely to see the effects of single-party rule by the GOP, but sure seems determined to break the country before he goes, rather than actually enjoy anything in his miserable life.  I had a riding instructor who once said some horses have had their ears pinned back since the moment they dropped out of their mamas and I think that applies to some humans, too.

      Reply

