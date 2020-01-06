The subjects of Trump's past dozen tweets give a perfect view into his current brain situation:
1. Iran
2. Impeachment
3. Impeachment
4. Impeachment
5. Iran
6. Iran
7. Iran
8. Iran
9. Impeachment
10. Impeachment
11. Iran
12. Impeachment
— Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) January 6, 2020
Three Americans killed and maybe a half-billion dollars worth of aircraft and high-tech surveillance equipment destroyed.
Barely a 12 hour story it seems.
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 6, 2020
was air cover scrambled? When were Trump & Esper notified? What did they do? Where was every last Navy ship in the region? Did they receive warnings of an impending attack? On what server were those warnings stored?
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 6, 2020
And our best candidates are taking the advantage…
Elizabeth Warren suggests to @jaketapper on @CNNSotu that Trump may have launched Iran attack to distract from impeachment. “I think that’s a reasonable question to ask..Look at the timing of this..There is a reason he chose this moment,” saying admin has sent conflicting signals
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 5, 2020
After an event in Iowa, @joebiden says “I don’t know,” if @realDonaldTrump is using the situation in Iran to distract from the president’s impeachment, “but it’ll have the effect of that.”
— Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 5, 2020
