On The Road – Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman) – Evansville's West Franklin Street

On The Road – Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman) – Evansville’s West Franklin Street

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good Morning Everybody,

I hope this finds you well. Bad shit’s about, take care.

On a more positive note, let’s go –

A few months ago, I shared a few pictures of West Franklin Street here in Evansville and since they seemed to go over well, here’s an album with comments about each picture. Feel free to choose the best ones to share or just link the entire album.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/G3gUrQzihQsrQr3G6

