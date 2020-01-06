Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      the Conster

      He’s so beautiful.

      The videos from Australia of all the dead and injured animals have broken my heart. I feel like I want to die too – like, I’ve seen enough.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Steve is a good boy!

      Reposting from below:
      Things aren’t looking good for Susie Q Collins

      Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) approval rating is deeply underwater about a year ahead of her reelection race, according to a new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.

      Thirty-five percent of Maine voters polled approve of the job Collins is doing, while 50 percent disapprove. Collins trails a generic Democratic candidate 44 percent to 41 percent in the 2020 Maine Senate race, a drop from September, when she led a generic Democrat 44 percent to 38 percent.

      It’s early, I know, but that’s not good for Collins. Any Mainers who want to weigh in on Collins’ chances of losing?

      TomatoQueen

      Steve is a very good boy who sits still for a pic, unlike a certain Capn Crazypants, who has been showing off flying skills today.

      American Experience episode tonight, new, 2 hours about Joseph McCarthy, with footage of things you’ve heard of, but were a bit too young to see. The parallels are eerie and the lies were fresh and shiny and new.

      Mike in NC

      I recall that LePage planned to leave Maine and become a Floriduh Man, just like Fat Bastard. Anybody know if it happened?

      Mallard Filmore

      Cat blogging!  I have 2 questions …

      • Is it normal for a cat to want to lick plastic and cellophane?  Packing tape?  Shower curtains?  Stuff like that?
      • Every day or two, Cat goes into hunt mode.  His pupils dilate to the max, even as he purrs, then he strikes with claws out.  Sometimes biting.  He beats a quick retreat before I can fully react.

      Is this normal?

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Dunno. It is an interesting question. The article goes on to say that basically Collins is in a no-win situation with impeachment. If she votes to convict, she’ll piss off the Republican primary voters. If she votes against conviction, she’ll alienate many voters and lose what little cross D support she still has

