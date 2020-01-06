By request, a picture of Steve in all his glory:
He is a very good boy.
by John Cole| 15 Comments
This post is in: Cat Blogging
Martin
Who the fuck took that picture? It’s in focus, centered, good lighting – very unCole-like.
stinger
Some Cat!
the Conster
He’s so beautiful.
The videos from Australia of all the dead and injured animals have broken my heart. I feel like I want to die too – like, I’ve seen enough.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Steve is a good boy!
Reposting from below:
Things aren’t looking good for Susie Q Collins
Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) approval rating is deeply underwater about a year ahead of her reelection race, according to a new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.
Thirty-five percent of Maine voters polled approve of the job Collins is doing, while 50 percent disapprove. Collins trails a generic Democratic candidate 44 percent to 41 percent in the 2020 Maine Senate race, a drop from September, when she led a generic Democrat 44 percent to 38 percent.
It’s early, I know, but that’s not good for Collins. Any Mainers who want to weigh in on Collins’ chances of losing?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): interesting numbers– I wonder how many of those disapprovers are trump-LePage types who don’t think she’s loyal enough
Another Scott
He sent it to Kevin Drum for some Photoshop magic.
;-)
Or maybe not. (Beautiful shot, JC.)
Cheers,
Scott.
Villago Delenda Est
Steve remains a magnificent beast. Simba can only look on with envy.
TomatoQueen
Steve is a very good boy who sits still for a pic, unlike a certain Capn Crazypants, who has been showing off flying skills today.
American Experience episode tonight, new, 2 hours about Joseph McCarthy, with footage of things you’ve heard of, but were a bit too young to see. The parallels are eerie and the lies were fresh and shiny and new.
Mike in NC
I recall that LePage planned to leave Maine and become a Floriduh Man, just like Fat Bastard. Anybody know if it happened?
jl
Thanks for beautiful petportrait.
But ‘boy’? How old is Steve in cat years?
frosty
And that’s a great picture John. You captured the essence of Steve.
Mallard Filmore
Cat blogging! I have 2 questions …
Is this normal?
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Dunno. It is an interesting question. The article goes on to say that basically Collins is in a no-win situation with impeachment. If she votes to convict, she’ll piss off the Republican primary voters. If she votes against conviction, she’ll alienate many voters and lose what little cross D support she still has
