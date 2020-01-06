Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Julián Castro Endorses Warren

Julián Castro Endorses Warren

by | 14 Comments

The endorsement video begins with Castro talking about the strong women in his life, including his mom and grandma, and how they helped him and his twin brother succeed:

Big deal or nah? Cynics will say Castro didn’t have enough support to stay in the race, so his endorsement won’t matter. Maybe. I think it could. We shall see.

Open thread!

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      kindness

      The focus on Iowa and New Hampshire is plain old wrong. There should be 5 or 6 regional primaries and the 1st group should rotate between them.

      I don’t feel bad that that would make Iowa and NH sad.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      daveNYC

      I don’t think it’s going to move the needle much on support for Warren, but it can’t hurt.  I know people who are very interested in a Warren/Castro ticket, so this might just be getting his name out there as a supporter early in hopes of that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Any time a prominent male politician supports a qualified female candidate it should be viewed as a good thing. And frankly, most everyone of us can easily point out the strong, smart women in our lives. To continue to pretend that such skills and abilities are limited to the domestic setting and that political power properly rests solely in the hands of (white) men is to perpetuate the patrimony.

      And Bloomberg can fuck right the fuck off with his current “healthcare” ad. He cannot bring himself to acknowledge that as Mayor he was able to offer healthcare coverage to uninsured/underinsured children via the expansion of Medicaid made possible through the ACA or mention that schip depended upon the tender mercies of a republican led senate – the same senate that cannot bring itself to extend or make permanent the VAWA. End of rant.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: I’d be surprised if that happened, but who knows? Given that the top two candidates in the national polls right now are in their late 70s, running mates are more relevant than ever

      ETA: I wonder if there’s a rule about that, e.g., that primary candidates can’t designate a running mate until they win the nomination. Does anyone know?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Immanentize

      I think it is more important than just one guy — Castro — making an endorsement.  He still has people who were staff and volunteers who worked their asses off for him. They are mostly still there were they were (with the exception of some national travel staffers). If Warren can pick up most of his team, it will be a very big advantage indeed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      FlyingToaster

      Yes!

      And, alas, the Warren campaign finally tracked me down; I am not and never will be available for canvassing, nor phonebanking.  Time constraints, being the only semi-able-bodied adult (sciatica crimps that sometimes), and the fact that when I speak I preach.  Which nobody needs, and will not help.

      I think I’m going to have to do the postcards thing; that’s one where I am infinitely less likely to offend people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: It wouldn’t be official or binding until the convention, but a candidate for prez could ‘name’ a veep partner most anytime she or he wants.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hildebrand

      Somewhat OT –  I am wondering how in the world Bernie is creeping back up in the polls.  How in the world did his heart attack not signal to a whole bunch of people that he is not a good long term investment?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Joe Falco

      I’m already a Warren supporter so what Castro’s endorsement means to me is more of a validation than anything else. What I hope his endorsement becomes if Sen Warren wins the nomination is a full-throated voter drive on his part to help bring Latinx voters to the polls in November. Democrats need to pull out all the stops this year to make sure every available vote is counted.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FlyingToaster

      @Betty Cracker: There are no rules. Choosing early doesn’t necessarily help.

      Smart candidates have a list from the campaign trail, and have already vetted and gotten consent from their chosen foil second-in-command BEFORE the convention.

      Some of us remember Tom Eagleton.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      tobie

      I can’t say the endorsement surprises me. Castro has been running to be Warren’s VP for some time. He never cracked 3% in any poll of Texas, his own home state, and the only member of the Hispanic Caucus to endorse him was his brother, so I’m not sure how much pull he has. What little respect I had for him was lost when he was interviewed by CNN after the July debate and to show that he was not for open borders, he ended up endorsing the status quo of a militarized border.

      “We’ll maintain border security. There are still consequences for coming across the border. We have 654 miles of fencing. We have planes. We have boats. We have guns. We have thousands of personnel at the border.”

      This was also the debate where he suggested Biden was suffering from dementia. He’s not a nice guy.

      Reply

