The endorsement video begins with Castro talking about the strong women in his life, including his mom and grandma, and how they helped him and his twin brother succeed:

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Big deal or nah? Cynics will say Castro didn’t have enough support to stay in the race, so his endorsement won’t matter. Maybe. I think it could. We shall see.

