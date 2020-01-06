Such a quiet overnight at Balloon Juice! If you had issues with the site after the one I’m aware of at around 10pm, please chime in here.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 3 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Site Maintenance
Ben Cisco
No site issues, just sleep issues.
As in lack of, one each.
This is going to be a long day.
prostratedragon
Oddly enough, I just finished a Twin Peaks marathon.
Dog Mom
I woke up at 4:00. First thought was to look for my dog. Unfortunately, she joined my Angel pack on Saturday. She had not been well and dx’ed with cancer on Christmas eve. I am without dogs for the first time in nearly 22 years – I am unsettled to say the least.
