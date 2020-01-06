Mistermix thinks he is cynical, the piker. My very first thought when I heard Bolton was willing to testify was “That motherfucker will perjure himself all day long if Trump promises to keep killing Iranians.”

McConnell could pretend that he allowed some witnesses, call Bolton and some other inconsequential folks, Bolton would lie his ass off, McConnell would deny witnesses to impeach Bolton’s testimony, Democrats would be forced to sit and fume or be put in the position to release classified information that shows Bolton is lying, Republicans will all vote to absolve Trump, and we go to war with Iran, setting up an election with Trump as a wartime President.

That’s how fucking cynical I am.