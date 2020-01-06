Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m Even More Cynical Than Mistermix- Bolton Edition

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: 

Mistermix thinks he is cynical, the piker. My very first thought when I heard Bolton was willing to testify was “That motherfucker will perjure himself all day long if Trump promises to keep killing Iranians.”

McConnell could pretend that he allowed some witnesses, call Bolton and some other inconsequential folks, Bolton would lie his ass off, McConnell would deny witnesses to impeach Bolton’s testimony, Democrats would be forced to sit and fume or be put in the position to release classified information that shows Bolton is lying, Republicans will all vote to absolve Trump, and we go to war with Iran, setting up an election with Trump as a wartime President.

That’s how fucking cynical I am.

    61Comments

    2. 2.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Do Republican senators in general actually want war?

      I guess a better question is, are there enough Republican senators capable of figuring out that war will be the consequence of keeping tRump in office, AND who give a shit about that, to make any difference?

      Never mind, I think I just answered my own question.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mnemosyne

      Am I more or less cynical than you if I think this assassination could have been a “fuck you” to Bolton because he advised against kicking over that particular hornets’ nest and had a different pet plan?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      catclub

      and we go to war with Iran, setting up an election with Trump as a wartime President.

       

      That might not be as good a look as it was for GWBush.

      Trump does not have the popularity ( and Karl Rove)  that GWBush had in 2002-3.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      @trollhattan: The Walrus as North? That has me giggling fits.

      And all the Democratic Senators can do is feed questions to the House managers. They can’t directly question anyone. Man I want Schiff doing this now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      catclub

      @Comrade Colette Collaboratrice: Do Republican senators in general actually want war?

       

      MediaMatters pointed out that Jeh Johnson was on the news shows, but said news show did not mention he is also on the Board of Lockheed Martin. And he is basically a centrist Democrat. So I think your self-answer was correct.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Immanentize

      every president since at least 2001 has been a wartime president.  I don’t think it means as much as it once did.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      I am with you, and I don’t think it’s cynical as much as realistic. A cynic would have such skepticism against people in general, but it is not out of character for the recent history of lies and scofflaw and scoffconstitution (we need that new word) Republican attitudes generally. And more specifically for Bolton, the timing stinks. We seem to be headed towards fulfillment of his deepest desire, a war with Iran, and at that moment he volunteers to testify about the man who may be fulfilling his wish. The opposite of cynical is trusting, but in the current circumstance would not say we are trusting, but dupes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @Mnemosyne:  this assassination could have been a “fuck you” to Bolton because he advised against kicking over that particular hornets’ nest and had a different pet plan?

      Nah. Dumbasses showed the Occupant a Powerpoint, one of the slides said “big go boom!”, and he pointed at that one and grunted. Anything more is overthinking.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I have been enjoying all the people– left, right and center– admitting that Pelosi was right and they were wrong

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: Further, if the wartime president meant anything, McCain would have crushed Obama in 2008.  As I recall, that was a big part of their playbook.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      James E Powell

      @Comrade Colette Collaboratrice:

      Do Republican senators in general actually want war?

      Did any Republican senators lose their jobs because they supported the Iraq invasion? Makes their campaigns pretty simple: my opponent is objectively pro-terrorist and hates the troops. This has been working for them for years now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      @Mnemosyne: By all accounts there are two tribes inside govt right now. Those with a boner for war with Iran, because all of the other wars these dipshits fucked up need to be blamed on someone else, and those that recognize just how badly this is likely to blow up.

      We have no idea who is assembling the powerpoints. I’m not sure anyone else does either. By all accounts nobody is in charge of jack shit in the WH right now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      catclub

      Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” read a letter from United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, the commanding general of Task Force Iraq.

       

      I just read that again – repositioning troops within Iraq got interpreted as withdrawal.

      NPR has a non-withdrawal interpretation. Also CJTF-OIR  is not necessarily all US troops in Iraq.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @Mnemosyne@Yutsano:

      Good points. I’m just not at all confident that Twitler, regardless of his desire for vengeance, could make even the relatively simple calculation required to piss off Bolton by accepting a Mulvaney suggestion re Soleimani. Are Mulvaney and Bolton on different teams? I can’t keep up with who-hates-whom in this pathetic excuse for a White House – it’s a bunch of malevolent toddlers in a nuclear-armed sandbox.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Hoodie

      I suspect you’re right, but there might be a possibility of “you’re doing it wrong” as far as Bolton’s opinion on Trump.  The worst thing for Bolton is Trump screwing up this opportunity to bomb Tehran, and god knows he likely will given past experience.  For example, he may fear that Trump will chicken out and cave at the next escalation when shit gets real.  Remember, Trump is a guy who went bankrupt running a casino, and  Bolton knows that Trump is an idiot and a coward and that the people around him are equally bad.  Bolton seems to have had a working relationship with Fiona Hill, so he may value competence, even if he is a nutjob.  He may not trust Trumps willingness or ability to not fuck this up, especially since he doesn’t have John Bolton to tell him what to do.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mnemosyne

      @Martin:

      I’m saying, don’t underestimate the role of Trump’s personal animus against Bolton or players to named later in Trump making the assassination decision. Narcissists are simple machines that run on spite, and they think that doing shit that other people don’t do because it would break the social contract makes them smarter than everyone else.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      ET

      I don’t know that I am that cynical, but I do think we need to consider that just because we know bad things happened and the Bolton saw a lot of it, doesn’t mean he will confirm all/any of it or that he will be candid.  He is a savvy enough DC player to get around the questions without getting caught out in a lie.

      He knows the likelihood of getting called up are slim because he has likely already talked to Senate staff who told him so.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Guy BensonVerified account @guypbenson
      On my show just now, Sen. John Cornyn suggests Bolton testimony could be “helpful to the president,” says he might “want to know what [Bolton] has to offer.”

      On the one hand, John Cornyn is arguably the dumbest Senator not named Marsha, on the other hand, if the fix is in, he would know, and might well forget it’s a secret.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      BGinCHI

      I’m assuming Bolton back-channeled with the Turtle to make sure he didn’t get subpoenaed.

      That way he preserves a strong hand without having to testify against the ruler of the GOP and fucking up his grift.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      scav

      Sure, Bolton would lie as best served his purpose and just out and out call for war crimes and even worse as a point of national and christian/western civ pride if it came down to actually talking to the Senate Cheering Squad.  I’d imagine there’s also going to be a lot of flourishes and dramatic statements trying to make the Dems and House the inflexible, non-cooperative ones in the eyes of the media et al.  Why else stand up and triumphally  announce  (to the tune of the stars and stripes forever) that you will obey the law?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      artem1s

      @ET:

      Bolton saw a lot of it, doesn’t mean he will confirm all/any of it or that he will be candid.

      but Bolton already demonstrated he’s not willing to go to jail for the Orange Dumbass over Ukraine bribery. So there’s no reason to believe he would perjure himself now.  The only way for Bolton to get back in the Iran action is if Trump is out. Bolton is a malignant narcissist too. I think he sincerely believes he can manipulate Pence all he wants.   He will be all in for being the hero who took down the Orange Menace.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mnemosyne

      @Comrade Colette Collaboratrice:

      Given how narcissists are, just Bolton or someone on his team saying in a meeting, “Mr. President, I don’t think that’s a good idea” would be enough to trigger Trump’s instinctive You’re Not The Boss Of Me reaction. Even dumb narcissists never forget what they consider to be a slight, like being told in a meeting that their idea was bad.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MazeDancer

      Perjury was my thought, too.

      But was giving Bolton more credit. That he was willing to perjure n exchange for being invited back to run the war with Iran.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jay C

      @James E Powell:

      Did any Republican senators lose their jobs because they supported the Iraq invasion? Makes their campaigns pretty simple: my opponent is objectively pro-terrorist and hates the troops. This has been working for them for years now.

       

      I’m not sure that routine is going to have the same impact as it did in (?) 2004: for a number reasons:

      First and foremost, we have the Iraq experience in our past: the public soured on that commitment pretty quickly, and I don’t think there’s really much political mileage to be gotten flogging a new, bloody MidEast war.

      Secondly, GW Bush had the public behind him: a public still wallowing in the Great National Freakout over the 9/11 attacks: he and his Admin squandered that goodwill, of course, but he had it for a while anyway: I really don’t think the dishonest and mendacious Trump is going to get quite the same leeway.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      randalms

      This may be their plan but,really, it’s too complicated to work.  Leaks could kill Bolton’s perjuries, crazy stuff could happen in Iraq Iran Syria Yemen ….., and other witnesses or other crimes could be exposed.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Fair Economist

      I’m not as cynical. I don’t think Bolton will perjure himself (if it comes to that) because he values his own ass a lot more highly than Twitler’s, or even than a war on Iran. Self-sacrifice from a Republican? Don’t make me laugh.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MJS

      Are these the same Republican masterminds that had their asses handed to them in 2018 and 2019, in a number of special elections, and,so far, the impeachment inquiry that has seen support for impeachment and removal nearly double from 6-8 months ago? Because it seems to me that, “Bolton perjures himself, we say ‘that’s that’ now let’s start a war” may not be a winning strategy. Throw in the real possibility that Trump’s tax returns will be public knowledge in the not too distant future, and you have a recipe for the Republican candidate for president being the least popular major party candidate ever. People are waking up to this shit. They’re not going to go back to sleep based on another transparent ruse.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      The Moar You Know

      Bolton is going to testify against Trump.  Here’s the quid pro quo (and there assuredly is one):

      Bolton gets his war.

      Trump gets testimony from Bolton that Trump is the most competent, aboveboard, brave president ever, and that, in addition to that, Donald J Trump has a 13 inch dick.

      That’s how this will go, folks.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MJS

      @Jay C: If I’m not mistaken, 2004 was the election that saw high Republican turnout in key states due to referendum questions near and dear to their shriveled hearts, e.g , gay marriage bans.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      senyordave

      I don’t see it.  Bolton is a POS and a nut when it comes to Iraq, but I don’t think he has actually done anything illegal.  Ollie North had already committed illegal acts so perjury was just another day at the office for him.  I don’t see a guy like Bolton risking jail for Trump.  Bolton is many things but I don’t think he is stupid, and he doesn’t owe Trump anything

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @catclub:

      That might not be as good a look as it was for GWBush.

      I disagree with this only in as much as I think it exaggerates how much of a bump Shrub got from the war in Iraq.  His big bump in popularity came in the wake of 9/11, but even that bump dissipated over the next year or so.  By the time we invaded Iraq, he had lost almost all of his post-9/11 popularity bump.  The invasion gave him another bump, but it was smaller and dissipated very quickly.  If Trump thinks getting in a war with Iran will help his popularity, he has another thing coming.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ruckus

      @Fair Economist:

      A few republicans have been sacrificing pretty much everything for trump. OK sure they might feel that they will or do benefit from that,  but they are still standing up for him and in the face of ridicule for it. They sure aren’t doing this for party unity and the good of the country…….

      Reply
    60. 60.

      zhena gogolia

      Neal Katyal is strangely optimistic.

      I can think of no more fitting end to the last 3 years of lawlessness &attempted destruction of the American ideal than the conviction of @realDonaldTrump,after his full & fair trialTo have him be the first convicted President would go a long way toward restoring American norms t.co/isbNEQECzu— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 6, 2020

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mnemosyne:

      or players to named later

      Obama.  Trump did not get the same praise for Bagdhadi that Obama got for OBL.  He didn’t get yelled at for it, either.  So, someone said Suleimani was a big deal, and Chimp went “This time for sure!”  He is currently in the tantrum phase of it blowing up in his face, and will soon try to move to the pretending it didn’t happen phase.  Except he’s screwed this pooch so badly he’ll keep getting yelled at.

      Reply

