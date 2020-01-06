Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He Will Be Happy to Ride a Centaur

What a major concession:

Former national security adviser John Bolton, highly sought by Democrats as an impeachment witness, said Monday that he is prepared to testify in a Senate trial if a subpoena is issued — a move that could be damaging to President Trump.

My conclusion from this announcement is that McConnell has been signaling behind the scenes that no witnesses will be called. But perhaps I’m being too cynical. In any event, the candidates running in Colorado, Maine, Arizona, etc. should all be making big noise about this, so Gardner, Collins, McSally and the rest have to get on the record saying either that they want witnesses, or why they don’t.

      the Conster

      It just seems like the Senate is even getting tired of all the endless Trump bullshit. Why don’t they just cut bait and install Pence? Nothing would change policy wise and they’ve already got the judges.

      Kent

      Now that he’s opened the door the House should subpoena his ass. No reason to close the book on oversight. Schiff should fire up his committee and see what Bolton has to say.

      15 flush mistermix

      @the Conster: Because they’re more afraid of their base – and primary challengers from the right – than they are of Trump.  The base loves Trump, not Pence.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @the Conster:

      They can’t get rid of Trump, because of his rabid base. It’s the old question of how do you dismount from the tiger that you have been riding so successfully up to now?

