What a major concession:

Former national security adviser John Bolton, highly sought by Democrats as an impeachment witness, said Monday that he is prepared to testify in a Senate trial if a subpoena is issued — a move that could be damaging to President Trump.

My conclusion from this announcement is that McConnell has been signaling behind the scenes that no witnesses will be called. But perhaps I’m being too cynical. In any event, the candidates running in Colorado, Maine, Arizona, etc. should all be making big noise about this, so Gardner, Collins, McSally and the rest have to get on the record saying either that they want witnesses, or why they don’t.