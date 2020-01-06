Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Get Out! (Or Not…)

Get Out! (Or Not…)

Earlier today, WaPo reported on a letter from a U.S. general to an Iraqi Ministry of Defense official that sounded for all the world like U.S. military forces were preparing to get out of Iraq in compliance with the recent (nonbinding) parliament vote:

BREAKING: In a letter to the Iraqi military, Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III says that U.S. forces will be relocated “to prepare for onward movement” and says that “we respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.” A U.S. military official confirmed the letter’s authenticity. This is an updating story.

That sure was weird, because here’s what Trump said about the Iraqi parliament’s vote to expel U.S. forces just yesterday:

Trump on Sunday night also sounded a note of defiance over the news that Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from the country. He said military personnel would not leave unless Iraq pays the U.S. back for an air base there.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time,” Trump said. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

The president went on to say that if Iraq forces the U.S. military out, “we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”

“If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq,” Trump said.

But then Lil’ Marco Rubio started tweeting that the letter could be Iranian disinformation, and boy would The Post look dumb for falling for that!

But THEN, U.S. military officials confirmed that it was their letter, only it was a DRAFT letter, and it shouldn’t have been delivered to the Iraqi PM, but it was:

WaPo Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly has a photo of the letter on her Twitter feed here. There are some odd references in it about helicopter traffic related to force movements, including the notation that activity will take place at night to “help alleviate any perception that we may be bringing more Coalition Forces into the IZ.” Come again? How would helicopter traffic at night alleviate those concerns?

In conclusion, what the actual FUCK?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      The administration is already looking dumb. We are going to continue saying some really stupid shit.

      ETA:

      Also if Trump thinks that Iraq is going to pay back a military base that I’m pretty sure they didn’t agree to put on there because it was part of W’s plan – that said, a shit ton of money was given to Iraq I wouldn’t mind some of that coming back to us. Not that we are going ot use that money for good like helping our veterans.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      I just posted this in the last thread:

      I wonder if this was accidentally on purpose by Twitler – “you can’t fire me, I quit!” or just another incompetent low quality personnel fuckup.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I used to have a theory that K-Mart must train its checkers to be painfully slow, because no regular human could possibly be that slow naturally, and the chance that so many painfully slow people would all work at the same place seemed pretty close to zero.

      I see the same concept at work in the Trump administration, only they have replaced “slow” with at least half a dozen other adjectives.  We can all figure out what they are with little or not trouble.

      Like begets like, I guess.  But man, is it ever depressing.  Why are we not all marching on the white house and demanding that these people be gone?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      At this point I might settle for a single day that didn’t have me wanting to bang my head against the wall to make this all stop.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      pat

      How on earth can republicans see this happening and still think My POTUS right or wrong?  Or are they not reading Balloon Juice….

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      I have withdrawn
      the letter
      that was in
      the inbox

      and which
      you were probably
      using
      for the troops

      Forgive me
      it was a mistake
      so wrong
      but so genuine

      — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) January 6, 2020

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      Hmm. All is not well. Disorientation is not a good sign. My guess is that the military planners are trying to cope with the unpredictable Maximum Leader. Unsuccessfully.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      If this was a draft or pre-decisional, it would have markings that state draft and/or pre-decisional, as well as one that state not to distribute (outside of US staffing for the document). Either someone at the pointy end got way over the edge or someone over rotated the handle on the 5,000 mile screwdriver in DC and someone is now trying unscrew this mess.

      Simply put: this document, based on the markings on the document, wasn’t a draft.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      piratedan

      well, considering we’re only using THE BEST people and how the guy in office has stated that he’s WAAAAYYY smarter than our Generals and would absolutely positively know what is best for America, which happens to exactly coincide with what is best for Trump, I have no doubt that this is all 11th dimensional chess that is being employed to keep our enemies guessing as to what our true intent is… which is apparently to pour gasoline over 75 years of foreign policy and light it on fire.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: They are, but they were also trying to clear the field. Either Pompeo runs or Kobach. They didn’t want them running against each other in a long, ugly primary where they have to dirty each other up.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chip Daniels

      At this point in the storyline, if Trump tweeted a dick pic to Khamenei the NYT would solemnly report: “President Appears To Issue Extremely Frank Personal Response to Iran PM”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      In conclusion, what the actual FUCK?

      A tweet thread linked in a previous thread included many quotes from lower level advisors (you know, career people who have actual competence) saying the entire decision making process is pure chaos.  Nobody knows what’s going on, because nobody knows what Trump will say next, and Trump changes his mind every five minutes anyway.  In an environment like that, screamingly stupid mistakes and also decisions that are immediately yanked with a pretense they were mistakes are inevitable.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jl

      Good to know this nonsense is well thought out and has been carefully planned and gamed out. FDR, Truman, Eisenhower, Marshall would be proud. /snark

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @germy: Pete Hegseth, the President’s external advisor on the VA and pardoning service members convicted under the UCMJ of committing war crimes. It would be amazing that this guy made it to major, except that it happened during war time, so the standards for promotion are relaxed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @germy:

      The comments responding to that tweet tell me this is Pete Hegsbeth who said something unbelievably stupid last week: that if there was a confrontation with Iran, the Kurds would help us out.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      Sadly, there is a good chance that people are reading the memo wrong,

      many of the US/NATO/Coelition forces in both the Training Missions and the SOF deployments, are in small units, scattered about Iraq, all of Iraq.

      In the short term, pulling them all back to a large Base would be prudent, but even there, Green on Blue issues are possible.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MomSense

      Makes me think of that old saying “if you can’t be good, be good at it”.  They can’t seem to do the second part.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kent

      I spent 10 years in the Federal Government.  I wrote many draft letters, although nothing this consequential.

      You don’t fucking “accidentally” send out a draft letter like this.   NOT EVER.

      Draft letters are always circulated around in a folder with a signature sheet for sign-offs by everyone in the approval chain.  The draft would not be on letterhead or anything like that.

      when the final approval is made, the primary (Sec of State?)’s secretary would print the approved draft on letterhead and put it in front of him for signature.  And then it would be sent on.

      This narrative doesn’t even make any fucking sense.   Someone probably leaked an early draft and the administration is too fucking incompetent to realize what was going on.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      jl

      @Jay: Thanks. I’ve heard news reports that the Pentagon has decided that they can’t safely have small forces in the field working against ISIS for the time being. So, the letter might be result of a confused process of getting that withdrawal done bumping into Trumpster chaos.

      Looks like any further efforts against ISIS/ISIL whatever you want to call it are done. But Trump assured us that they are completely defeated, so surely there is no possible problem in letting the effort against them completely fall apart.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MomSense

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I betcha the decision was made to leave and then the Doofus in Chief tweeted otherwise, because he either changed his mind or didn’t remember, and now they’re all trying to cover for him.

      He’s worse than incompetent.  He’s significantly cognitively impaired.  It’s going to get worse and more erratic.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mikeindublin

      I bet his assassination was a gift to MBS as payback for the strike on Aramco’s refinery so he can get a hotel or something financed.

      Any time Trump does something always ask, how does this benefit him financially.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jl

      @Kent: It only makes sense if the Trumpsters are rampaging through the Pentagon as if they were genius Masters of the Universe, treating civilian and military staff their like abject flunkies, and dictating every little thing to them.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Butter Emails

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Pete Hegseth, the President’s external advisor on the VA and pardoning service members convicted under the UCMJ of committing war crimes. It would be amazing that this guy made it to major, except that it happened during war time, so the standards for promotion are relaxed.

      He seems to be a bit young to be the least senior of 3 surviving members of a confederate regiment.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      germy

      @Kent:  Is it more likely it wasn’t a draft letter, but they’re calling it one now (to cover their asses) after #45 threw a tantrum?  I honestly don’t know what’s happening anymore.

      Maybe I honestly don’t know what’s happening anymore should be a rotating tag.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      germy

      @MomSense:

      I betcha the decision was made to leave and then the Doofus in Chief tweeted otherwise, because he either changed his mind or didn’t remember, and now they’re all trying to cover for him.

      I agree.  I made my comment earlier before reading yours.  I think your theory makes the most sense.

      Reply

