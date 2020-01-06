Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Cooking / Breakfast for Dinner: Instant Pot Pancakes – Light, Fluffy and Fun

Breakfast for Dinner: Instant Pot Pancakes – Light, Fluffy and Fun

by | 27 Comments

I made a half batch, plenty for two

I just found out about a taste treat called Japanese Souffle Pancakes. I put the recipe on my list to try soon. They are a little complicated and I knew I wouldn’t have time for a while. Then my cousin chimed in and told me about Rice Cooker Pancakes, a simple pancake recipe you make in your rice cooker. They looked amazing.

One problem. I don’t have a rice cooker.

But I do have a Multi-Pot (a type of Instant Pot) and I figured there must be an equivalent recipe. There were several. So I had to give it a try. The results were yummy.

First, the pancakes:

Perfect Pancakes:

  • 2-1/2 cups flour
  • 1-1/2 tbsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 cups buttermilk* (I use buttermilk powder and water)
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 eggs
  • Opt: blueberries, cinnamon, pecans, bacon

Bowl, whisk

*you can substitute milk. Or you can add 2 tsp lemon juice to milk and let sit for 3 minutes to create a buttermilk equivalent.

Whisk together dry ingredients, then add wet ingredients and mix until everything is combined. The batter should still be lumpy, you don’t want to overmix.

 

Okay, here’s the fun.

Cooking. I’ll give you the three methods I researched and detail the one I used.

Rice cooker: Oh, this is a tough one. Pour batter into rice cooker, hit start, 45 minutes later you have one large fluffy pancake.

Slow-Cooker: Oil the bottom and sides of the slow-cooker, add batter and cook on low for 1 to 1-1/2 hour.

Now for the Multi-Cooker.  You can use the slow-cooker feature, or you can use the pressure cooker feature. For the pressure cooker feature, you have to be very careful not to burn it. But the reward is a nice, crispy bottom that you flip to be the top of your cake.

First, mix up batter and oil the bottom and sides of the instant pot pan

Second, mine has a CAKE feature, I set that to low,  set the timer for 30 minutes and let the pot heat up before pouring in the batter. This sets the bottom and the low temperature steams the pancake until done. Cover and cook. After it shutoff, I let it sit for 10 minutes to finish cooking.

If you don’t have a CAKE feature on yours, use the manual pressure cook feature, set to low and set timer for 30 minutes.

Note: It will not pressurize because the temperature is too low and not enough moisture. Which is great because you can check the cake halfway through to make sure you’re not burning it.

That’s it.  Slice and serve.

So next time you have a big crowd and don’t want to be stuck at the stove flipping flapjacks, try this recipe.

Bonus kitteh here

Share your favorite breakfast recipes or use this as an all-around open thread.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      SFAW

      I gotta confess: I read the “pot pancakes” in the title, what’s left of my brain somehow missed the “instant” part, and I started checking the ingredients for which cultivar you used.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      How do you get the pancake out of the pot?

      A cutting torch would work, or maybe a hacksaw [Unplug it before hacksawing, otherwise you might end up “lit” in an undesirable way.]

      ETA: I was also tempted to write “You can take the pancake out of the pot, but you can’t take the pot out of the pancake.” But I decided against it.]

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      How many does the recipe make? That’s a lot of ingredients for one pancake.

      Now I want my grandma and mom’s Swedish pancakes, which are thin like crepes. Just eggs, milk, flour, sugar salt, butter. Yum.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mnemosyne

      For New Year’s Day, I like to make something tasty that I can prep the night before and then pop in the oven whenever we decide to get up. This year, it was banana overnight French toast. The one weird thing is that you put the ingredients (except for the bread!) into the blender to liquify everything before you pour it over the bread. I was a bad Weight Watcher and used brioche instead of whole wheat bread.

      weightwatchers.com/us/recipe/creamy-banana-french-toast-casserole/5a381264d2a2ef4028098454

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      So, avoiding the horror show topics of every other post here, I’m working on my 2019-2020 climate change project, which is basically to get my household to the needed 1.5C global per capita emissions level. I’ve got some money I can invest in doing that, my family cares about it, so we’re doing it.

      We really began it in earnest in late 2018 when we had solar installed. We’ve now have a year of data to work with. We also replaced an older gas vehicle with a plug-in hybrid with the intention of almost never using the gas side of it. A few other odds and ends here, and by my data, we’ve cut our emissions by about ⅓. My estimate is that we’re at about ½ the average Californian emissions per capita, and about ¼ the average American emissions per capita.

      This year we replace the other gas vehicle, but this one with an electric bike. We’ll be swapping out a natural gas water heater for an electric fuel pump one, and getting a new efficient refrigerator (both need replacing anyway). We’re also lining up for a whole house battery.

      Electricity use is less than 10% of our carbon footprint. The solar is doing what we wanted, and the grid power we pull from SCE is generally pretty clean to begin with, so that side is decent. The battery would eliminate at least 95% of the remaining grid draw. The higher efficiency refrigerator is designed to provide some headroom for the water heater to move from gas to going on the solar. The water heater alone is around 10% of our carbon footprint, and should go to nearly 0% if I can get this to work. We’re also making some relatively minor changes around regarding lighting and such which should give some small improvements – but ones that should add up meaningfully.

      For us transportation is only about 15% of our footprint. The PHEV helped with that last year, our 3rd car is a Prius C which gets rather good mileage, but overall, we just don’t drive a lot. Work and school are close, and my son takes his electric bike almost everywhere, so that’s one driver/car off the road already. That should get down to 5% by the end of this year if everything goes to plan.

      We’ll also be making changes to how we shop, which we’re still working on. The single biggest category left for us to tackle is food. We have a few picky eaters that get emotional benefit from food, so it’s an area we need to be careful of so as to not turn people against our efforts. We’re testing meat substitutes and some changes to how we cook, places where we think we can make long-term changes to what prepared foods we buy, etc. We’re looking at instant pot categories now. That expands the menu options in some beneficial ways for my household and has the benefit of shifting gas range/oven to largely daytime electric use. These aren’t necessarily going to be radical changes to how we eat (honestly, I don’t think anyone will care if we put beyond meat in the spaghetti sauce instead of ground beef) but they’re new habits and in some cases kicking us out of laziness.

      Our goal is to cut our emissions by another ⅓ from 2018 values, hopefully cutting our emissions down to about ¼ California per capita average and ⅛ American. That gets us pretty close to our goal.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      45 minutes later

       

      cook on low for 1 to 1-1/2 hour.

       

      Set the timer for 30 minutes […] let it sit for 10 minutes to finish cooking.

      Maybe it’s just me, but when I’m in the mood for pancakes I kind of want them now-ish, and waiting 45 minutes seems like a bit much when they only take a few minutes to cook on a griddle.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jeffreyw

      Katie went missing, Mrs J with Gabe’s help, found her down in a hole and we were two hours getting her out. Bunch of groundhog/rabbit holes just inside the woods. Scared we lost her for a while when she disappeared back down the hole for a bit. Mrs J finally got a good hold on her, and was able to get a decent pull.
      When she first got sight of her she called me on my cell, said she needed a shovel. Sent a shiver straight through my gut.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Betty Cracker: That’s really all that pancakes are – simple cakes that you can make without baking equipment (indirect heat, mainly). This recipe is just pushing it farther back into the ‘cake’ format.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mnemosyne

      @dmsilev:

      I think the rationale is that it’s something pancake-y that you can bring to an office potluck or use to feed a crowd rather than sweating over a griddle.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Depends on how big your family is. Ms Martin usually spends a good 30 minutes making them (how many are left for the rest of us can be a little variable) but she’s often trying to multitask, so they burn with some regularity. Being able to walk away would be appealing for her, at least some of the time.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m glad to see this auto-posted. I was going to post last night, but 524 error prevented that, so I set it up for tonight.

      I loved how easy this recipe was and would definitely do it for a crowd.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @chris: Heh. Yes, heat pump. Not sure where ‘fuel pump’ came from. The Japanese EcoCute style split heaters are just getting to the US and that’s what I’m trying to make work. The tank and the heat pump are separate, so it’s not unlike a free standing AC unit. You put the heat pump outside (appropriate here for SoCal) and the tank inside, and the tank is just a tank. If it degrades due to hard water or whatever, you just replace the tank. Putting the pump outside also moves the noise outside, since it runs quite a lot.

      The good ones also use CO2 as the refrigerant instead of tetrafluoroethane. Though eliminating CO2 is a goal, it’s MUCH less harmful as a greenhouse gas as tetrafluoroethane. Requires higher pressures for phase change (supercritical CO2 is very promising in a number of applications) but otherwise works very well, and gives a market use for CO2.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      @Martin:

      This is interesting Martin. I noticed the electric bikes were wildly popular at Lake Michigan last summer. I saw one two years ago-our friend up there has one-and then a year later they were all over the place.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Martin: I would really love to make this a front page post, especially if you have photos or video of the your project.

      I’m actually looking to ask a friend and see if they would do a guest post on why we should remain hopeful and not despair on climate change. Despair only gets us to inaction.

      But in the meantime, your efforts would be great to do as a guest post.

      Reply

