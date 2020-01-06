I made a half batch, plenty for two

I just found out about a taste treat called Japanese Souffle Pancakes. I put the recipe on my list to try soon. They are a little complicated and I knew I wouldn’t have time for a while. Then my cousin chimed in and told me about Rice Cooker Pancakes, a simple pancake recipe you make in your rice cooker. They looked amazing.

One problem. I don’t have a rice cooker.

But I do have a Multi-Pot (a type of Instant Pot) and I figured there must be an equivalent recipe. There were several. So I had to give it a try. The results were yummy.

First, the pancakes:

Perfect Pancakes:

2-1/2 cups flour

1-1/2 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups buttermilk* (I use buttermilk powder and water)

2 tbsp oil

2 eggs

Opt: blueberries, cinnamon, pecans, bacon

Bowl, whisk

*you can substitute milk. Or you can add 2 tsp lemon juice to milk and let sit for 3 minutes to create a buttermilk equivalent.

Whisk together dry ingredients, then add wet ingredients and mix until everything is combined. The batter should still be lumpy, you don’t want to overmix.

Okay, here’s the fun.

Cooking. I’ll give you the three methods I researched and detail the one I used.

Rice cooker: Oh, this is a tough one. Pour batter into rice cooker, hit start, 45 minutes later you have one large fluffy pancake.

Slow-Cooker: Oil the bottom and sides of the slow-cooker, add batter and cook on low for 1 to 1-1/2 hour.

Now for the Multi-Cooker. You can use the slow-cooker feature, or you can use the pressure cooker feature. For the pressure cooker feature, you have to be very careful not to burn it. But the reward is a nice, crispy bottom that you flip to be the top of your cake.

First, mix up batter and oil the bottom and sides of the instant pot pan

Second, mine has a CAKE feature, I set that to low, set the timer for 30 minutes and let the pot heat up before pouring in the batter. This sets the bottom and the low temperature steams the pancake until done. Cover and cook. After it shutoff, I let it sit for 10 minutes to finish cooking.

If you don’t have a CAKE feature on yours, use the manual pressure cook feature, set to low and set timer for 30 minutes.

Note: It will not pressurize because the temperature is too low and not enough moisture. Which is great because you can check the cake halfway through to make sure you’re not burning it.

That’s it. Slice and serve.

So next time you have a big crowd and don’t want to be stuck at the stove flipping flapjacks, try this recipe.

