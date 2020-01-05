Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Word salad with all caps

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is how realignments happen…

Yes we did.

How has Obama failed you today?

Han shot first.

We have all the best words.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

This Blog Goes to 11…

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / The Fallout

The Fallout

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: 

I had an eventful weekend. Friday night before bed, I loaded up the washing machine and turned it on so that when I woke I could shake the clothes out, put them in the dryer, and be done. As I was falling asleep, though, I noticed the smell of smoke, woke up, and noticed that there was a very serious smell of electrical smoke. Ran to the bathroom, and sure enough I had somehow managed to catch my WASHING MACHINE, a TUB OF WATER, on fire. I unplugged it and opened windows, waited until I was sure it was safe, and went to bed. Found a super cheap machine (I am a firm believe you should never spend a ton of money on washing machines), Gerald and boys took out the old one and put in the new, and done.

Always something. Interestingly enough, despite my attempts to burn down my house, I am but a piker when it comes to arson, as our man-child President has basically set the world on fire. Let’s be clear on one thing- Suleimani was an awful, horrible, evil, no good person, and it is hard to consider a calculus in which the world is not better off without him. Having said that, Trump has managed to do this in the most awful way possible, and we can only begin to estimate the damage that will be caused over the next decade because of this. Someone on twitter likened Trump killing Suleimani to a “drunk driver running over a child molester,” and that’s somewhat apt, but only if the drunk driver continued on and creamed who knows how many other people, because a lot of people are going to end up dead because of this.

Obviously it was an assassination, and obviously it was an act of war, and one can only imagine what would have happened had the Quds assassinated David Petraeus while he was visiting Israel. Cruise missiles would have already been launched. So of FUCKING COURSE Iran is going to respond, and as Adam has written in detail, how is the only question.

Today we are seeing a little bit of the fallout:

1.) The Iraqi Parliament has voted to expel US Troops. This of course needs the prime minister’s approval, so it is not final, but it’s not a good thing.

2.) Iran has said fuck it to the remaining aspects of the Nuclear Deal.

3.) Turkey is begging us to de-escalate, but that shit is out of the bag now. Iran is going to have to respond, and we’ll have to respond to that, and well, we know where it goes. Normally this is where you say “hopefully cooler heads will prevail,” but our President is on meth and everyone around him is an enabler.

4.) Speaking of enablers, these fucking assholes at the Pentagon:

In the chaotic days leading to the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, top American military officials put the option of killing him — which they viewed as the most extreme response to recent Iranian-led violence in Iraq — on the menu they presented to President Trump.

They didn’t think he would take it. In the wars waged since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pentagon officials have often offered improbable options to presidents to make other possibilities appear more palatable.

After initially rejecting the Suleimani option on Dec. 28 and authorizing airstrikes on an Iranian-backed Shiite militia group instead, a few days later Mr. Trump watched, fuming, as television reports showed Iranian-backed attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad, according to Defense Department and administration officials.

By late Thursday, the president had gone for the extreme option. Top Pentagon officials were stunned.

Don’t give him any extreme options. The saying “POWERPOINT IS GOING TO BE THE DEATH OF US” was not supposed to be literal.

And so it goes.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • CarolDuhart2
  • catclub
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • chopper
  • Chyron HR
  • Eric U.
  • HeleninEire
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Cole
  • Josie
  • laura
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • PsiFighter37
  • Roger Moore
  • sukabi
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      laura

      Dear Cole – thank goodness you, your pets, stuff and house are safe, but your post lacked any mention of a smoke alarm. Smoke alarms save lives.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      an to the bathroom, and sure enough I had somehow managed to catch my WASHING MACHINE, a TUB OF WATER, on fire

      no picture? you’re slipping, Cole

      3.) Turkey is begging us to de-escalate, but that shit is out of the bag now.

      Sure, Recep. The Kurds say hey. Speaking of which, Marco Rubio was helpfully calling for an independent Kurdistan earlier today.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      Begun it has:

      JUST IN: @USAfricaCommand says one U.S. service member & two DoD contractors were killed in an al-Shabab attack at a military base in Manda Bay, Kenya. Another two DoD members were wounded. “The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and being evacuated.”— W.J. Hennigan (@wjhenn) January 5, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Oh, and this:

      BREAKING: US CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO DETAIN ALL IRANIANS ENTERING THE COUNTRY EVEN IF THEY ARE AMERICAN CITIZENS. Deeply illegal. Precursor to mass detentions and genocide. We’ve seen it again and again.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 5, 2020

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Josie

      “Top Pentagon officials were stunned.”

      Where have they been for the last few years, when he encouraged attacks on those he disagreed with and put babies in cages?  How could they be so unaware of what monsters he and his enablers are?  I thought these guys at the Pentagon were supposed to be the smart ones.  I hope they are capable of learning from their mistake, but I have lost a lot of faith.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      BREAKING: US CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO DETAIN ALL IRANIANS ENTERING THE COUNTRY EVEN IF THEY ARE AMERICAN CITIZENS

      Jesus fucking christ

      Reply
    10. 10.

      laura

      @John Cole: good job – and I’m not surprised, but wanted to seize the opportunity to put the PSA out into the blognaverse.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      West of the Cascades

      I’m glad to hear you and your animals are safe (and that somehow the washing machine fire wasn’t compounded by a slip, fall, and dislocation of your shoulder).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      chopper

      @Mary G:

      dumbass’s excuse that this huge escalation was in response to the killing of a single us contractor is a full-on invitation to every asshole to take potshots at contractors to force even more heavy-handed responses.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eric U.

      Good post in general, but I think the calculus is that more harm will come of this than is mitigated by killing  Suliemani.  Just like the world would be a better place had WBush not deposed Saddam.  Can’t fix much of anything with a bomb if the aftermath is not mapped out with care.  Which is impossible for Republicans.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CarolDuhart2

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:   Shades of 1981, which is what this whole thing is about.  Iranian revolutionaries took control of the U.S Embassy and showed that white American males had a tiny penis. The Republicans have been jonesing for this ever since, but more rational heads have until now prevailed.  But we have an impeached orange lunatic with messianic ideas now.

      We hassled Iranian students here to study back then on the grounds that they were all going to blow up something, and we are doing it again under the guise of what…..

      BTW, saying Suleiman was a “bad guy” is taking their framing and being defensive about our opposition to this war.  Killing him like this was a bad idea, regardless of his character or not.  Having this war is a bad idea, regardless of his character.

      The right is trying to frame this as sympathy for him.  It isn’t.  He was whatever he was and did whatever he did, although I’m waiting for objective proof before believing a word they say about him.  We oppose this war because we are opposed to the needless loss of lives, both American and Iranian due to a dick-wagging war that Trump needs because he’s 74 and sagging everywhere, including his polls.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      A lightning strike set my dad’s ice maker on fire.

      Fire is a sneaky beast…

      Glad you’re Ok!!

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      HeleninEire

      @Mary G: True question. Not trying to be difficult. How will they know they are Iranian if they are American? Cuz…..THEY ARE AMERICAN.   I go to Ireland on my Irish passport all the time and talk to Irish immigration in my American accent.

      Is American immigration going to decide this on skin color?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      I know it’s improbable, but I like to imagine the next US president, afraid they can only get hung juries when trying Trump and company in the USA deciding to extradite them to face Iranian justice for this.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      Let’s be clear on one thing- Suleimani was an awful, horrible, evil, no good person, and it is hard to consider a calculus in which the world is not better off without him.

      Citation needed.

      :-/

      Obama supposedly had the opportunity to “take him out” on at least one occasion, but decided against it.

      It’s very easy to envision a world that is much worse with him gone. We may be living that reality in coming days/weeks/months/years.

      :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Hugh HewittVerified account @hughhewitt
      The “full Ginsburg” conducted by @SecPompeo this AM underscores three points about @realDonaldTrump decision to have Soleimani killed: The decision was carefully considered by @POTUS and core nat sec team; there are no regrets: @POTUS is prepared to respondto Iran w/ major force.

      “carefully considered” = President T.V. Fuddlehead was watching TeeVee and got mad
      Hugh Hewitt was once going to be one of the cornerstones of the post-Obama MSNBC. I’m not sure if that was Andy Lack or Phil Griffin.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott: bush also decided not to, as I understand on the advice of Stanley McCrystsal (sp?), about whom someone said yesterday the nickname “Mad Dog” was more appropriate than for Silent Jim Mattis.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PsiFighter37

      @Another Scott: Heck, even Dubya apparently decided killing this dude was not a step worth taking…and that was the crew that invaded Iraq after blathering about it for more than 10 years and didn’t have a plan thereafter. Even they knew it was a bad idea.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sukabi

      Couple of observations:

      • Generals Kelly, Mattis and McMaster (and Flynn at one point) were supposed to represent the “best” of our military command structure. And yet all were perfectly happy to enable drumpfs worst impulses. Anyone left at the Pentagon isn’t going to do / be any better than that.
      • Anyone that hasn’t grokked that drumpf is a mean, nasty sociopath who will ALWAYS opt for the most extreme option, especially when it comes to “those people”** shouldn’t be let out in public.

      **anyone that’s out of favor with the mad tweeter.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.