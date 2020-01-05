Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday, Nutty Sunday

In the wee hours this morning, Trump tweeted more bellicose nonsense about Iran as a follow-up to the war crimes threats he made earlier yesterday:

Sunday Nutty Sunday

[Note: I assume the “Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment” thing is a lie.]

Today in Iraq, the parliament voted to boot the U.S. out. Also, CNN interviewed Iran’s top military adviser, and he sounds a whole lot more rational than Trump:

In an exclusive interview with CNN in Tehran, the adviser — Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan — made the most specific and direct threat yet by a senior Iranian official following the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Dehghan said Iran would retaliate directly against US “military sites.”

Nice touch to specify that Iran would target “military sites” to create a contrast with Trump. Way to seize the moral high ground, general.

And moments ago, a cherry to top off the shit sundae: Iran announced it would suspend all commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal. Given that they’re dealing with an unhinged lunatic, can you blame them?

Will our allies stick with us? Pompeo unhelpfully crapped on them for not clapping hard enough about the Soleimani assassination, and Trump has been shitting on our friends for three years, so I’m skeptical.

Oh well. Open thread.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      JaneE

      Just thinking that Iran has claimed the moral high ground makes it plain just how far the US has fallen under Trump. That is what happens when you put a criminal in charge of a country.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gretchen

      Iranian hackers hacked a US government website today. I wonder whether we will finally get Trump’s taxes from the Iranians. It’s to their benefit to get rid of him one way or another.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ella in New Mexico

      I’m really hoping that the whole entire world is holding it’s breath, crossing it’s fingers and desperately praying we find a way to kick this chump and his goons out of office because they still have faith things can revert to a semblance of normal with sane, competent US leaders in charge.

      Any Democrat as President will be able to renegotiate that treaty, find a way to recover in Iraq, and reestablish consistent, clear-sighted, rational foreign policy– not based on one short attention spanned, demented narcissist’s ego or the end-times cultists and Nazi war-mongerers whispering in his ear.

      We just have to hold on until then and do everything we can force impotence on the bastards.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Didn’t he just go to some base and brag to them they’re all flying brand-spankin’ new planes because of He, Trump? [I can’t keep up.] Never mind our average mil aircraft age is measured in decades, and the B52 is practically as old as him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Felanius Kootea

      Reading a Washington Post article title, it says Iran is suspending all commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, which gives me hope that they might recommit when there’s a sane government in place in the US. Can’t blame them for walking away when 45 has no clue what he wants other than revenge and dominance displays.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      Seeing lots on Iran abandoning JCPOA.To best of my knowledge, it has not. Measures fall under Para 36 of JCPOA.Enrichment will be in line with "practical needs"; IAEA coop intact; and like prior steps, restrictions will be reimplemented once E3/EU adheres to committments.— Mohammad Ali Shabani (@mashabani) January 5, 2020

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      Iran’s decision to put aside the cap on the # of centrifuges as its 5th step away from its JCPOA commitments is less harsh than the initially feared resumption of 20% enrichment. This shows Iran still wants the Europeans on its side and doesn’t want to break the deal yet.— Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) January 5, 2020

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Felanius Kootea: Good point about the wording — “suspend” is better than “end.” I don’t know how the world can trust us again, even if we sweep congress and elect someone wise and rational as president. I’ll never trust us again.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      @Betty Cracker: That’s the issue: the rest of the world witnessed the US electing an absolute batshit insane dumbass. We came close before, which was worrying, but now this genie is out of the bottle. Everything they engage with us on in the future will be predicated on 1) who’s in office 2) who controls Congress and 3) how close to a national election is it because the loon/loon party will instantly nullify years/decades of negotiations.

      How do you trust a partner like that?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      painedumonde

      I can’t believe the tweets today
      Oh, I can’t close my eyes
      And make them go away
      How long?
      How long must we sing this comment?
      How long, how long?
      ‘Cause tonight, we can be as one
      Tonight
      Broken thoughts under childlike tweets
      Berders strewn across the dead end street
      But I won’t heed the MAGA call
      It puts my back up
      Puts my back up against the wall
      Sunday, Nutty Sunday
      Sunday, Nutty Sunday

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dr. bloor

      @Ella in New Mexico: Hate to be the turd in the punch bowl, but there’s no reason to expect that any of our erstwhile allies will be trusting us again anytime soon, nor should they.  We got it right with Obama after W, and then turned right around and replaced him with the Antichrist.

      Also, it’s too late on many of those treaties and trade pacts to close the barn door and “undo” Trump’s mess.  The landscape will be completely different.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mnemosyne

      @dr. bloor:

      I think the only thing that would work would be if we publicly showed that the Russians had changed votes and cleaned house by prosecuting all of the politicians who accepted Russian money and/or assistance.

      Sadly, we’re way too invested in the status quo to ever do that. Admitting that the Republican Party actively worked with Putin would bring the entire establishment into question, and we can’t have that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      @Gretchen:Iranian hackers hacked a US government website today. I wonder whether we will finally get Trump’s taxes from the Iranians. It’s to their benefit to get rid of him one way or another.

      Is it to their benefit to get rid of him?  Trump is well on his way to getting the US kicked out of Iraq and leaving it as an Iranian sphere of influence.  What’s not to like if you are an Iranian hardliner playing the long game

      It’s in our allies interest to be rid of him.  Yes, he’s been a disaster.  But our so-called enemies?  Trump has been a god-send.   He makes them look good.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sloane Peterson's knee therapist

      Relax. We won’t have another war until trump gives the 1%ers one more tax cut. Junior Bush proved that two tax cuts are needed before we launch any unfunded war. The Deficit stands out better when coated in Day-Glo orange. .

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Betty Cracker:

      I don’t know how the world can trust us again, even if we sweep congress and elect someone wise and rational as president. I’ll never trust us again.

      I’m hoping that the fact that this will have only been one term of a complete aberrance of a Presidency is one thing we’ve got going for us. My God, our most recent history is a man they awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to–they know what good we’re capable of.

      Trump is not only the worst President we’ve ever had, he was elected in a way that doesn’t really look like an enduring trend in US politics. 2018 is proof of that. Just because we’ve got a bad bunch of currently entrenched boot lickers in the Senate does not change the fact that we Impeached the Motherfucker with all those we elected last year. 

      Our allies see this, and even more importantly, so do our enemies. Something we need to remember is that they likely see us with way more accuracy than we see ourselves right now–it’s the old rule about how an oppressed or minority groups  are experts on all things about their oppressors.  When we change leadership, they won’t be able to depend on us being run by a group of incompetent loony toons anymore. Plus, so many of our allied countries have survived their Trumps throughout history–they know it’s possible for us, too. 

      It’ll be a challenge. But we CAN fix this. Things are gonna get worse, no doubt before they get better. I trusted Obama. I never went to bed at night wondering what horrific new fucking thing he was going to leash on our country or the world, not ever. It can be that way again.

       We just have to fight like hell. 

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Quaker in a Basement

      $2T would be about the sum of all defense expenditures over the three years of Trump’s presidency.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gene108

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      Any Democrat as President will be able to renegotiate that treaty, find a way to recover in Iraq, and reestablish consistent, clear-sighted, rational foreign policy– not based on one short attention spanned, demented narcissist’s ego or the end-times cultists and Nazi war-mongerers whispering in his ear.

      Obama did that after Bush43.

      Now the world knows, a Republican will become President again, sooner or later.

      Republicans have just gotten more extreme after Bush43.

      Why negotiate with a Democratic President, when there’s 100% chance his successor will just rip up the deal?

      We’re screwed, regarding out standing in the world. The only thing buoying us right now is we are still the richest country on the planet.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @painedumonde:  Nice.  Don’t need to change all the lyrics, though. And it’s true we are immune. When fact is fiction and TV reality.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jay C

      BTW, I read a report that there was a concert of “Iranian pop music” in Vancouver, BC over the weekend, and that some returning concertgoers were – to say the least – discomfited when they were detained (and interrogated about their political opinions) at the border: apparently CPB has gotten orders to “report” and “detain” “anybody of Iranian heritage” – regardless of their citizenship status. Most of the 60+ detainees (that we know of) are American citizens.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Martin

      Dear Iran,

      If you want to retaliate against these actions, please find and release the Trump family tax returns, as well as any evidence of Russian financing of Trump International.

      – All Democrats

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @gene108: So, ok. It looks like we need to do a little more long term planning for maintaining that change.

      I’m hearing Democratic voices willing to look at fixing the broken structures and institutions that have been eroded over the past 20 years. That’s what we need to press them to do: fix things so this doesn’t happen so easily again.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Omnes Omnibus: After decapitating its fascist government, reducing its cities to rubble, disbanding its military  and participating in its post-war reconstitution as a democracy, yes.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @Gretchen:

      If it’s this incident, I don’t think it’s been assigned to Iran yet (it could be almost any cracker outfit looking for lols):

      The homepage for the U.S. Federal Depository Library Program appeared to intermittently go offline and display a message purporting to be from hackers in Iran Saturday evening.

      Iran is certainly capable of breaking into US computer systems. They’ve done it in the past, but this sounds like a bunch of jokers to me…

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anya

      On one side, we have an unstable lunatic who is capable of doing anything if he believes it will make him look tough, egged on by warmonger Netanyahu and MbS, and on the other side we have mullahs looking for a holy war. I don’t know how we’re going to get out of this mess.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anya

      @Gretchen: they hacked an obscured website no one even knew it existed. I think this is probably some freelance jokers. It doesn’t seem like the work of a state actors.

      Reply

