Semi-Respite Open Thread: Excellent News, If True

Semi-Respite Open Thread: Excellent News, If True

Being as this is the NY(Com)Post, I have the suspicion the People Who Decide Such Things are hoping for an outcry — No, no, we can’t do without two hours a day of our dear Chuckles!!!

Think they’ll be disappointed? Or will semi-ex-Republican Wallace do just as well, for the election-year IOKIYAR purposes?

While the “MTP” flagship, also under NBC political director Todd, remains the No. 1 rated Sunday political show, with over 3 million viewers, his weekday 5 p.m. spinoff show has seen a dip in the all-important 25-to-54 age demographic. It airs between more popular, opinionated shows: Wallace’s “Deadline: White House,” which peaked with 2 million viewers in 2019, and “The Beat With Ari Melber.”

TV insiders say NBC News boss Andy Lack and MSNBC’s Phil Griffin had tried to persuade Todd to move “Daily” to 9 a.m., directly after the network’s politically influential “Morning Joe.” The plan would allow Wallace — a breakout cable star — to broadcast for two hours on weekdays, 4 to 6 p.m.

Plus, the 9 a.m. slot could soon be open, Page Six revealed. That hour’s host, Stephanie Ruhle, has just signed to become NBC’s senior business correspondent, appearing across all shows including “Today” and “NBC Nightly News.”

But a TV insider said, “Chuck doesn’t want to move to 9 a.m. He’d rather leave MSNBC completely and focus on ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday, and continue to provide news and political analysis across all NBC News platforms including digital. He sees his show as news, not opinion.” Another insider mused it was “madness for NBC to upset the face of its political coverage ahead of 2020. They need Chuck on air every day.”…

    36 Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      I’d rather they were shuffling him off to t.v.’s Siberia because he’s an ass rather then wanting to make room for someone else.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      That’s great news because I always turn off MSNBC after Nicole’s show.  I’d love to see her show continue for another hour in prime time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Juice Box

      Nicole Wallace is smart and she seems to have more-or-less seen the light. I think her show is pretty good. Chuck Todd is an insufferable, arch lightweight.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sukabi

      Todd should have never been promoted to head of political coverage, he’s less than worthless as far as imparting any useful information or context. Plus his “it’s not my job to fact check” should have gotten him canned in an environment that wasn’t just a nicer propaganda outlet.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      Well, when you consider all of the value that Mr Todd adds to the procedings, you have to believe that there is someone else more than willing to be a villager for hire available to Andy’s needs

      Reply
    13. 13.

      scav

      Anyone that conflates “political analysis” with “news” is poor caliber and likely dangerous, even if momentarily well-intentioned.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      @Juice Box:

      She also spoke in more frank terms about Trump early in his presidency than any of the other leads on MSNBC.  I was unhappy that it took an ex-republican to do it, but the others have mostly caught up.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      James E Powell

      It’s easy to disparage Chuck Todd, and I do, but he pretty much industry standard Villager who will probably be replaced by another industry standard Villager. Anything else would cause the sponsors to freak out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      FlyingToaster

      I cannot imagine caring less who is on any of the 24-hr cable news networks.

      And Chuckles can be shipped to Siberia, or Omaha. Whichever is cheaper.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Juju

      The article sort of makes me wonder if any of the upper executives have watched MTP Daily.  I broke my rule of not watching anything with Chuck after he made the Hilary came off as over prepared comment, and his Daily show is/was both siderism central. I haven’t watched since Chuck’s recent epiphany.

      I like Nicole Wallace’s show, but two hours may be too much.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tinare

      I have become a big fan of Nicolle Wallace’s show.  She generally has good guests and asks good questions. I despise Chuckles.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eddie blake

      yeah, wallace and melber’s shows are informative and entertaining. far better than chuck todd’s tripe.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PsiFighter37

      You have a short fuckin’ memory. Nicole Wallace worked as a senior advisor on McCain’s 2008 campaign. I hate Chuck Todd as much as the next person, but elevating someone who is a known GOP partisan into a prime political news time?

      FUCK THAT.

      Sincerely,
      PF37 +6

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PsiFighter37

      The amount of adoration for Wallace, now that I read upthread more, is sickening. I bet you all think Jennifer Rubin is your BFF now as well. The enemy of our enemy is our friend, but don’t forget that they will shiv you as soon as their work is done. There are a lot of ‘Never Trumpers’ in media land, but they are not your friend. They want Scott Walker and Donald Trump policies, but without the blatant racism.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PsiFighter37

      @eddie blake: Until she publicly declares, as Steve Schmidt did, that she is no longer a card-carrying member of the GOP and wants Democrats elected, why would you trust her?

      Rubin says the same shit, but she has never, ever renounced her conservative beliefs or credentials.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JPL

      @PsiFighter37: There’s a reason that I haven’t weighed in.   She does do a good job on her show, but yes she is a republican.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sloane Peterson's knee therapist

      So whatever happened to Luke Russert? Wasn’t NBC/MSNBC/NPOSTBC/ MSPREBC/NBCECT keeping a seat nicely warmed for him once he graduated from high school?

      EDIT: And just out of curiosity why is EVERYONE of my comments in moderation? Is it my breath? Is this now a closed frat/sorority?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tinare

      @PsiFighter37:  I seem to recall our blog host held differing opinions once.  People change and adapt. I just find her show, as she is currently doing it, informative and well done. YMMV, but I’m not interested in holding someone’s (nonviolent, non criminal) past against them.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @PsiFighter37: DC political news is wired for Republicans.  Film at 11.

      MSNBC hasn’t been “liberal” since they canned Phil Donahue, and MHP, and Olbermann, and …  You get the idea.

      If you don’t like her, don’t watch her.  People voting with their dollars is the only way to get GE, NBC-Universal, Comcast to pay attention to what viewers want to see on MSNBC.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      (“Who hasn’t watched MSNBC in ages.”)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TS (the original)

      How many ex republicans will be back in the fold when trump is out? Why did it take a fool to reveal to them what the GOP has become when it was obvious to sane people from the day Obama was elected President?

      Reply

