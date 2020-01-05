Speaking at a rally in Lower Manhattan, @NYGovCuomo announced New York would make an additional $45 million available for non-public schools and religious institutions for security.https://t.co/OARJYmlWTj pic.twitter.com/43WiK7aDep — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) January 5, 2020

Cuomo’s announcement is of course related to the recent stabbings in Rockland County. Anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 21 percent in New York in the last year (2018). It’s no mystery why.

I sometimes get wrapped into reality TV shows – sad but true. I’m currently watching Nightwatch, which follows New Orleans EMS, Police and Fire first responders on the night shift. What strikes me about the show is the sheer amount of resources devoted to guns – the police are constantly working to confiscate illegal guns, and EMS and Fire run around that city treating shooting victims. A shooting response is an all-out effort at saving a life, with multiple paramedics responding. The EMS teams will often even have an emergency room physician on scene at a shooting. This $10K pre-hospital response is nothing compared to the $100K+ in-hospital treatment of the victim, and probably the multi-million dollar follow-up if the victim survives but is disabled. All this because our country is flooded with guns.

It’s always a wonder that a group that is manically focused on reducing taxes has no interest in reducing the cost of public services directly related to the rhetoric and policies they promulgate.