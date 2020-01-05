Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Right Wing Nuttery Has a Price

Cuomo’s announcement is of course related to the recent stabbings in Rockland County. Anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 21 percent in New York in the last year (2018). It’s no mystery why.

I sometimes get wrapped into reality TV shows – sad but true. I’m currently watching Nightwatch, which follows New Orleans EMS, Police and Fire first responders on the night shift. What strikes me about the show is the sheer amount of resources devoted to guns – the police are constantly working to confiscate illegal guns, and EMS and Fire run around that city treating shooting victims. A shooting response is an all-out effort at saving a life, with multiple paramedics responding. The EMS teams will often even have an emergency room physician on scene at a shooting. This $10K pre-hospital response is nothing compared to the $100K+ in-hospital treatment of the victim, and probably the multi-million dollar follow-up if the victim survives but is disabled. All this because our country is flooded with guns.

It’s always a wonder that a group that is manically focused on reducing taxes has no interest in reducing the cost of public services directly related to the rhetoric and policies they promulgate.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      That’s just the rational, what’s good for my neighbors is good for me, bleeding heart do-gooder in you talking.

      To grok the “mind” of the quintessential gun humping asshole, you must embrace a Randian ethos of selfishness.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      In other news, Reuters:

      JERUSALEM (Reuters) – In an apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a nuclear power before correcting himself with a bashful nod and an embarrassed smile.

      Israel is widely believed to have an atomic arsenal but has never confirmed or denied that it has nuclear weapons, maintaining a so-called policy of ambiguity on the issue for decades.

      […]

      Haha. So funny. But nobody else in the region better get them or Bibi will sic America on them.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      On this topic, one of the things that struck me about the various videos and reports over the years of police violence against civilians is that in most/every/far-too-many cases, the police seemed to shoot someone and then just stand around and (seemingly) not even attempt to offer first aid.  It’s good that there are shows (that I don’t watch) illustrating EMS people trying to save shooting victims, but it would be nice if police were involved in those efforts as well.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It’s always a wonder that a group that is manically focused on reducing taxes has no interest in reducing the cost of public services directly related to the rhetoric and policies they promulgate.

      C’mon, you know there is no connection whatsoever between the two.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      It’s always a wonder that a group that is manically focused on reducing taxes has no interest in reducing the cost of public services directly related to the rhetoric and policies they promulgate.

      This is one of the arguments that actually reaches Right wingers- I’m not saying they’ll do anything different but it bugs the hell out of them when you bring it up, so I do.
      I also argue that their gun fetish is restricting my freedom, because we all get searched constantly looking for their stupid fucking guns. We’re not any freer living in a country bristling with metal detectors and security people. They’re there because of the gun fetish. It restricts my freedom. I resent it. The whole country has to be searched and evacuated and undergo “shooter training” because these nut jobs are obsessed with guns. It’s not fair to the non-gun nut majority and it’s wasteful and expensive. Control yourselves. I’m tired of paying your babysitters.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      The group that is manically focused on reducing taxes cares not a goddamned whit about providing public services or the health and well being of anyone outside their select circle. It’s been the case since the dawn of the first gilded age. Heck, one of them said he could pay one half to kill the other half.

      Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but we need confiscatory tax rates to wring the idle capital out of the soft palms of the malefactors of great wealth and create a social goods focused economy. Direct jobs – yes please. New WPA – hell yes to that.

      Harrumph!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      This is stunning – #Iraq prime minister tells parliament US troops should leave. Says @realDonaldTrump called him to ask him to mediate with #Iran and then ordered drone strike on Soleimani. Says Soleimani carrying response to Saudi initiative to defuse tension when he was hit.

      — jane arraf (@janearraf) January 5, 2020

      Wow, wow, wow!!!

      According to the Iraqi Prime minister, Soleimani was not planning an attack. He was in Iraq carrying a message to Saudi on how to REDUCE Iran-Saudi tensions, as part of a Iraqi mediation effort!! t.co/7Y56q3q8V0

      — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 5, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott: stability popping up all over the place. Someone predicted on twitter this morning that the Saudis probably announce a nuclear program soon. Also, too

      Evan McMullinVerified account @EvanMcMullin

      48m48 minutes ag

      “The cessation of American operations against the Islamic State is likely to allow what remains of the terrorist group to reconstitute itself in the ungoverned spaces it flourishes in, much as it did when Turkey invaded northern Syria in October.”

      So we abandoned the Kurds and pissed off the Shiites, the Iraqi parliament is calling for us to get out… I’m sure those Sunni extremists are just gonna sit back and do nothing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Because 3% are too stupid and reckless and lazy to secure their home arsenal, every public school kid in this country has to spend countless hours and millions of dollars lining up on the sidewalk. Cover the cost of your own hobby. I don’t want to pay for it. There should be a 1% local school tax added to every gun purchase. Pay up, deadbeats.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      Right-wing nuttery can come from the most unexpected places, even the apparently addled brain of Terry Gilliam.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: Says @realDonaldTrump called him to ask him to mediate with #Iran and then ordered drone strike on Soleimani. Says Soleimani carrying response to Saudi initiative to defuse tension when he was hit.

      Jesus. I just read last night that he at first ordered airstrikes against Shia militias outside of Baghdad, then shifted to the killing. All this because he was watching TeeVee

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Barbara

      @germy: It is always worth remembering that heightened conflict serves someone’s interests.  Reduced conflict between SA and Iran for instance could be perceived by some as a negative development for Israel.  I do not see how it would be tenable for us to use Iraq as a staging ground for either real or proxy war with Iran.  Would love to hear thoughts.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      It’s always a wonder that a group that is manically focused on reducing taxes has no interest in reducing the cost of public services directly related to the rhetoric and policies they promulgate.

      I’m not sure if the Reduce Taxes gang has no interest in reducing the cost of public services.  I think they just want to eliminate public services.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Barbara

      @Starfish: JHU also gets its share of GSW cases, but UMD shock trauma is more accessible to more parts of the city, where I used to live (very briefly).  I have an acquaintance who used to be part of the shock trauma team but quit after a while.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      @debbie:  My guess right now is that’s it’s true.  If it were just a twitter rando, I wouldn’t have repeated it.

      But this is the source:

      jane arraf
      Verified account
      @janearraf

      NPR international correspondent. Cairo-based, covering Iraq and other places on the crossroads of this-is-amazing and you-can’t-possibly-be serious.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      chopper

      @germy:

      great. so now iraq is going to kick everyone out, consolidating iranian influence. iraqi sunnis are going to start seeing some more neck-booting, and iranian-backed militias are going to have free reign along a land border with saudi arabia.

      does iran even need to respond to this assassination? seems like a win for them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Military.com:

      5 Jan 2020
      Military.com | By Richard Sisk

      The 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq have suspended their anti-Islamic State mission to focus on force protection against expected retaliation from Iran or its proxies for the killing of Quds Force Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the U.S. command said Sunday.

      Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve’s statement on its change of mission comes amid growing demands in Iraq’s parliament for the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

      A series of rocket attacks on U.S. positions in Iraq over the last two months, including two more Saturday night, “has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against Daesh [another name for ISIS] and we have therefore paused these activities,” the task force said in the statement.

      The U.S. is still committed to the train, advise and assist mission against ISIS, but “our first priority is protecting all coalition personnel,” according to the statement.

      […]

      That’s ok, Donnie has said 16 times (as of March 2019) that ISIS has been defeated, so it’s no big deal to change the mission to US force protection.

      It’s a good thing that the US thought through the consequences of assassinating Soleimani and Muhandis and planned for blowback. Huh.

      (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      @germy:

      Also, there seems to be doubt that Trump did not know about the purpose of Soleimani’s trip to Iraq. Trump probably sees any effort at stability or reduction of tensions as a bad thing. It’s probably his ace in the hole for the election.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @chopper: Donald Trump and Netanyahu have this in common: an overwhelming need to foment immediate distraction no matter how destructive the consequences over the next few weeks or months.  At least Netanyahu is probably aware enough to comprehend the odds of longer range costs.  Trump is just a little kid smashing his toys without any understanding that he is also breaking them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @germy: It is all part of Jared Kushner’s middle east peace initiative, nothing to see here.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TTT

      It’s a really bad look when people only seem to care about bigotry if they can blame their political opponents for it. Neither the Monsey stabbing rampage nor the Jersey City kosher market shooting were done by white supremacists or Trump supporters. The EIGHT yeshiva arsons last year, likewise not by white supremacists or Trump supporters. In the last 2+ years of hate crimes against Jews in the greater N.Y. metro area ZERO of the perps identified have been white supremacists or Trump supporters.

      Jewish people have been beating our heads against the wall for YEARS trying to get people to take the threats against our lives seriously if they don’t come from white supremacists or Trump supporters. That is the whole point of this march.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @Another Scott:

      Not sure about those cops “helping.”

      How many times do we hear that it’s an unarmed person they shot, just because. Because they are racist, or assholes, or racist assholes, or actually weren’t checked to see if they even qualified to the low standards a lot of police forces have, if they have any standards at all.

      Not sure they wouldn’t make it worse.

      And yes I know it’s not all cops. But it’s far, far too many of them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      @debbie:

       It’s probably his ace in the hole for the election.

      He knows how to manipulate the media.  They’re all talking about Iran now, and have dropped impeachment coverage.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Kay:

      And all that security to protect against an unnecessary intrusion on the public costs money and time that could be far better spent if we didn’t have to do all the security. Which of course the majority of my life we didn’t do…..

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TTT

      Also, if armed cops and school security are somehow the wrong response to protect these Jewish communities that are heavily targeted for hate crimes , what is the right response?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Steeplejack

      @Mathguy:

      Especially asshole-ish when the person in question made his career on satirizing the sort of smug, oblivious asshole that he has now become. Circle of life or something.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @Kay:

      How about a 100% local school tax on each gun purchase?

      It’s not each shooting that costs, although they add costs in the extreme, it’s all the money spent to try and stop the shooting, that can’t actually be accomplished all that well because the schools don’t have the money.

      Reply

