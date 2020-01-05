Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Iran's Action On The Nuclear Agreement

Iran’s Action On The Nuclear Agreement

A lot of claims are flying around about Iran’s actions with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Some things are not yet clear. Here’s the official statement and interpretation by Mehr News:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in the fifth step in reducing its commitments, discards the last key component of its operational limitations in the JCPOA, which is the “limit on the number of centrifuges.”

As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program no longer faces any operational restrictions, including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development.

From here on, Iran’s nuclear program will be developed solely based on its technical needs.

Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before.

If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitments.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is obliged to take the necessary steps and arrangements in coordination with the President.”

US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018, and reimposed “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

In response to the US unilateral move, as well as the European signatories’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions, Tehran rowed back on its nuclear commitments step-by-step in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

As a first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to beyond the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA.

In the second step, Tehran began enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA limit of 3.76 percent.

In the third phase, after the Europeans failed to meet a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the deal, Iran started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes.

In November, Iran began injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow plant as part of its fourth step away from the JCPOA under the supervision of the IAEA.

Iran will continue to cooperate with IAEA inspections. This is important, because it keep us informed of what is happening in Iran’s nuclear complex. Iran remains within the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which is their commitment not to build nuclear weapons.

Worth requoting from above:

If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitments.

This has been Iran’s position all along. They have acted in a measured and predictable way. In fact, they have done less than they might have; a number of experts expected today’s announcement to be that they were enriching uranium up to 20% U-235, which would have been worse than that they are removing limits on numbers of centrifuges.

There are fine points that are still not clear, like what will happen to the Arak reactor and to the international cooperation they have been participating in to convert their nuclear installations to peaceful use.

Here are the initial tweets in a couple of threads from people involved in the negotiations and implementation of the JCPOA. Worth reading in full.

 

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      So when does Trump start rounding up Iranian Americans inside the US and putting them in camps?You know they’ve discussed it.— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 5, 2020

    2. 2.

      Kraux Pas

      Trump was handed a huge step toward advancing global peace on a gold platter and he flung the contents of the platter at the person delivering it and haf the platter itself melted down into a replica of his tiny middle finger.

    3. 3.

      Martin

      If you’re a market trader, you’d be a fucking idiot to not buy a membership to Mar a Lago and be sure to be there when the President is around.

      According to three people who’ve been at the president’s Palm Beach club over the past several days, Trump began telling friends and allies hanging at his perennial vacation getaway that he was working on a “big” response to the Iranian regime that they would be hearing or reading about very “soon.” His comments went beyond the New Year’s Eve tweet he sent out warning of the “big price” Iran would pay for damage to U.S. facilities. Two of these sources tell The Daily Beast that the president specifically mentioned he’d been in close contact with his top national security and military advisers on gaming out options for an aggressive action that could quickly materialize.

    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Kraux Pas: Be fair — Trump’s very seldom at Mar-A-Largo between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when the Florida weather is unbearable even to natives.

      That’s why he’s kept his New Jersey resort up to his ‘standards’.

    7. 7.

      catclub

      @Patricia Kayden: This is of course going along with the ‘Punishment of the innocent ” phase of clusterfucks.

       

      The Iranians most likely to be in the US are those who hated the present

      theocracy.

    8. 8.

      catclub

      also this: but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

       

      The other Signatories have not covered themselves in glory finding ways to maintain trade with Iran separate from the international banking systems that are controlled by the dollar.

      ‘feckless’ always springs to my mind.

    11. 11.

      Constance Reader

      @Patricia Kayden: Reports are coming out that 60 Iranian-Americans have been detained by at the border in Blaine, Washington, and that it’s on the orders of Homeland Security.  So in answer to your question…now.

    12. 12.

      Felanius Kootea

      @catclub: Los Angeles has a large number of Persian Jews; my godson’s pediatrician is one. I doubt that 45 realizes that there are non-Muslim Iranians or that as you said, many who fled to the US oppose the mullahs.

