I Am So Tired Respite Thread

by

 

Today is the anniversary of my going back to work in 1998 and getting a fax out of the pile that arrived while we were on holiday break. “Please come to our meeting in Tallinn.”

I tweeted the story.

A longer version is here. I think it may be the best thing I’ve done in my life.

And here’s a bushtit, just outside my window. They’re one of the smallest birds, just a little bigger than a hummingbird, and they travel in flocks, sometimes big flocks. They love the suet feeder.

Small gray bird with dark beak in pinon tree, with empty cone slightly in front of it.

Let’s keep this thread light. I am exhausted.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      getting a fax out of the pile that arrived while we were on holiday break. “Please come to our meeting in Tallinn.”

      Sounds like the prologue to a spy novel.

