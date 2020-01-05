Today is the anniversary of my going back to work in 1998 and getting a fax out of the pile that arrived while we were on holiday break. “Please come to our meeting in Tallinn.”

I tweeted the story.

I woke up this morning in a good mood. It's the anniversary of when I got a fax (1998) inviting me to come to Tallinn to discuss the remediation of a former Soviet yellowcake factory. 1/ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) January 5, 2020

A longer version is here. I think it may be the best thing I’ve done in my life.

And here’s a bushtit, just outside my window. They’re one of the smallest birds, just a little bigger than a hummingbird, and they travel in flocks, sometimes big flocks. They love the suet feeder.

Small gray bird with dark beak in pinon tree, with empty cone slightly in front of it.

Let’s keep this thread light. I am exhausted.