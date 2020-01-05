Today is the anniversary of my going back to work in 1998 and getting a fax out of the pile that arrived while we were on holiday break. “Please come to our meeting in Tallinn.”
I tweeted the story.
A longer version is here. I think it may be the best thing I’ve done in my life.
And here’s a bushtit, just outside my window. They’re one of the smallest birds, just a little bigger than a hummingbird, and they travel in flocks, sometimes big flocks. They love the suet feeder.
Let’s keep this thread light. I am exhausted.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings