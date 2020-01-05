Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy Birthday, Hayao Miyazaki

Miyazaki is renowned for a number of excellent movies, but my personal favorite will always be My Neighbor Totoro. If only in tribute to my personal Mai, the baby sister who resolutely refuses to accept ‘It can’t be helped’ as the global default.

Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbour Totoro was released in Japan 30 years ago to little fanfare. Misjudged by financiers and shoehorned into a double bill with Isao Takahata’s much-anticipated Grave of the Fireflies, Totoro trod water until slowly, surely, it became one of the most beloved animated feature films of all time…

Some believe Totoro to be a Kami (a spirit tied to nature) belonging to the camphor tree which Mei falls onto the belly of while she’s out playing. The tagline on the original Japanese poster translates as, “These strange creatures still exist in Japan. Supposedly,” which summons thoughts of old souls and endless wisdom. Ultimately, you can project whatever you want onto Totoro. Even Miyazaki leaves open the possibility that the creatures in the film don’t really exist (although he solemnly believes it to be real, as do I)…

Aside from Totoro making a killing in merchandise revenue, those who are familiar with Miyazaki can trace the film’s modern success to his stubborn moral mind. Reluctant to put his characters into straightforward ‘good’ and ‘evil’ boxes, the Ghibli stalwart nevertheless rewards the pure of heart and punishes greed and gluttony. It’s a trait that wasn’t missed by Roger Ebert, who described Totoro’s small kingdom as, “the world we should live in, not the one that we occupy.”

As McCarthy explains, “[Totoro] extended the studio’s positive green and social credentials by tying itself so firmly into a simpler time and a society ruled by nature. I think Miyazaki does two very difficult things in this film with considerable delicacy and grace: he makes a film at a child’s pace and on a child’s level; and he allows death to assume a major role in the movie without demonising or personalising death. It’s also consummately beautiful. After almost thirty years of watching it several times a year, it still surprises me with its capacity to deliver images of almost heart-stopping beauty.”…

  • counterfactual
  • Debbie(Aussie)
  • eddie blake
  • guachi
  • Llelldorin
  • MB
  • OldDave
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • ThresherK
  • West of the Rockies

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Debbie(Aussie)

      His movies are filled with wonder. They are my daughters favourites (37yrs old). I imagine my granddaughter,Vera, will be a fan too. I will enjoy watching them with her.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      ThresherK

      I came to anime late, but have been able to get into Miyazaki films, and also bring my wife to do so, with really no effort.

      Spirited Away and Kiki’s Delivery Service were the gateways. The rest will follow.

      To grab another Roger Ebert idea, in thinking about Miyazaki films: Don’t treat the children in your audience like they’re stupid.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MB

      Happy to see this thread. I was privileged to work on the release of Miyazaki’s films in the US, beginning with Kiki’s Delivery Service, which Buena Vista Home Video debuted in a beautifully dubbed version on 35mm at the Seattle International Film Festival in 1998. The film was never released theatrically here but the VHS went on to win Video of the Year in Entertainment Weekly (2-page spread!), and it was followed shortly, if I recall correctly, by the Miramax theatrical release of Princess Mononoke and then Spirited Away. I think Kiki is still my favorite, but Totoro comes a close second. My favorite filmmaker.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      One of my favorite directors!

      If everyone was required to watch My Neighbor Totoro once or twice a year the world would be a much better place, let me tell you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      counterfactual

      My favorites are less popular, Porco Rosso and Howl’s Moving Castle. I adore Spirited Away but keep it for special occasions like really good scotch.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Grave of the Fireflies is a great movie, but, damn, that and Totoro is a tough double feature. Reminds me of the worst double feature I saw in college: Night of the Living Dead and Children of Paradise.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OldDave

      Grave of the Fireflies is to date the saddest animation and one of the saddest movies I’ve even seen.  I can’t imagine pairing it with, well, anything else.

      My Neighbor Totoro is beautiful.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      When I worked at Barnes & Noble Totoro (or sometimes Kiki’s Delivery Service) was my go-to recommendation for people desperate to find a gift for a kid that they probably would not have seen already. Sometimes it was a tough sell, because they don’t have Disney stank on them, but quite often people would come back later to rave about how much the kids liked the movies.

      One guy did come back to complain. I thought, Uh-oh, here we go. But he said, “Every time I go over there I have to watch that damn movie with my grandson.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      I discovered this film world through having a child.  My daughter was 4 when we were told about Totoro.  She is 18 now.  We’ve seen them all.  Went to see Totoru on the big screen about a month ago ( Fathom Events).  It was magical.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eddie blake

      such wonderful movies.

      unabashed love of flight. incredible visual design. immaculate attention to detail.

      can’t decide if ‘princess mononoke’ or ‘ponyo’ is my favorite, but his films and the work his studio puts out is rather incredible.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Llelldorin

      One of my favorite memories was discovering Miyazaki while at a conference in Marseille. I wandered into an animation festival and ended up watching Le Voyage de Chihiro subtitled in French. Between half-remembered high-school French and the perhaps 30 words of Japanese that I know from watching anime, I could barely follow the plot—and it was still awesome.

      Reply

