I know I am stepping on Cheryl, but I wanted the Golden Globes blather in one place.
- 1.
Ricky Gervais was brutal. As usual. I guess his confrontational style and controversy works for ABC, but it’s really rough.
- 3.
1) I miss Amy & Tina
2) Charlize’s haircut is so sleek and more lesbian that her mullet in The monster. Absolutely gorgeous.
3) Gervais isn’t wrong about HFP racism.
- 4.
Powerful message from Russell Crowe about the ongoing tragedy in Australia.
Plus, Ricky Gervais should have been allowed to deliver a longer monologue.
- 5.
@donnah: I thought so too.
- 7.
I’m not used to it, so it seemed overly angry to me for a comedy bit. But that may be his schtick.
- 8.
@WaterGirl: I guess he told some truths and members of the audience were laughing. He’s known for being crass, so I knew what to expect, but he made a gross joke about Dame Judy Dench that made me wince. He is funny and he’s not wrong about a lot of what he says, but he was rough.
- 9.
Ricky Gervais just made an Epstein didn't kill himself joke The audience at the Golden Globes groaned Ricky Gervais: "Shut up, I don't care. I know he was your friend."— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020
- 11.
I’ve seen Gervais before and he was funny. Tonight was pretty sour. Is he going through a divorce or something.
- 12.
A good way. But I’m ok with cringe comedy and/or assholeishness. YMMV. Censors cut him twice. The second one was a Trump joke that I missed.
I’m usually not one for award shows but I watch the Golden Globes because most of the folks there are already drunk. Or will be before the night is over. I think Jen Aniston had a head start.
- 13.
@David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: He must be a Patriots fan.
- 14.
The “Miss” Golden Globes this year are Pierce Brosnan’s sons, who are promoting an organization fighting world hunger.
- 15.
I was vaguely aware that it’s now movie awards season, but I have no idea who’s up for what. And no real desire to find out, ever since I realised that the only opinion that matters is that of the individual moviegoer.
- 16.
@David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: I’ve seen Gervais before and he was funny. Tonight was pretty sour. Is he going through a divorce or something.
Maybe Gervais is just going through the same infuriating global destruction all of us are going through.
- 17.
We were going to watch cuz we love Olivia Colman, especially the episode when she crushes Lord Mountbatten’s attempted coup.
But we’re out. We’ll waatch the highlights later on youtube.
- 18.
Golden Globes already? Wasn’t it just the Rose Bowl?
- 19.
If only they had given a Golden Globe to Fat Bastard he wouldn’t be trying to ignite the Middle East.
- 20.
There was an impromptu sit-in at the Gateway of India at night to show solidarity with the JNU students. Its early morning now and people are still there.
- 21.
My friend’s son is the sound editor for Big Little Lies so I was rooting for that show to win. I keep hoping I’ll catch a glimpse of him but I don’t think he is sitting close enough to the stage.
- 22.
It was pretty tame for him.
- 23.
He’s a major animal lover and animal rights activist and I bet Australia is weighing on him heavily in addition to all the other BS happening.
- 24.
He isn’t the first to make that joke about Judi Dench. Not having seen the movie, I have no idea what he’s talking about.
- 25.
I don’t watch awards shows but I see on Twitter that Parasite won Best Foreign Film. It’s really, really, really good. I highly recommend. I don’t want to say anything about it because the less you know going in, the better, but it’s the best thing I saw all year.
- 26.
Watchning the GGs. Getting some ideas for shows to watch, including the movie Parasite. What I don’t understand is why a show like Succession, HBO show about a conglomerate with an aging head and the fight for succession, has one two awards. I’ve only vaguely heard about it once, and the subject matter makes me think “Why in the hell would I ever want to watch that”. Pretty much ditto for The Loudest Voice–a show about Roger Ailes? Hard pass.
We watched Ricky Gervais’ show After Life and it was really good–sweet even. Liked his monlogue, but clearly they can’t find other willing hosts.
- 27.
ever since I realised that the only opinion that matters is that of the individual moviegoer.
So quite some time ago, in other words.
- 28.
By the bye, this is a truly outstanding cookie. Easy to make, too. I’ve just made another batch (well, it’s in the oven at the moment.)
- 29.
Has anyone seen JoJo Rabbit? I really liked What We Do In The Shadows.
