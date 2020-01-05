Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Golden Globes Open Thread

    1. 1.

      donnah

      Ricky Gervais was brutal. As usual. I guess his confrontational style and controversy works for ABC, but it’s really rough.

    3. 3.

      VeniceRiley

      1) I miss Amy & Tina
      2) Charlize’s haircut is so sleek and more lesbian that her mullet in The monster. Absolutely gorgeous.
      3) Gervais isn’t wrong about HFP racism.

    4. 4.

      hilts

      Powerful message from Russell Crowe about the ongoing tragedy in Australia.

      Plus, Ricky Gervais should have been allowed to deliver a longer monologue.

    8. 8.

      donnah

      @WaterGirl: I guess he told some truths and members of the audience were laughing. He’s known for being crass, so I knew what to expect, but he made a gross joke about Dame Judy Dench that made me wince. He is funny and he’s not wrong about a lot of what he says, but he was rough.

    11. 11.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      I’ve seen Gervais before and he was funny.  Tonight was pretty sour.   Is he going through a divorce or something.

    12. 12.

      khead

      @WaterGirl:

      A good way.  But I’m ok with cringe comedy and/or assholeishness.  YMMV. Censors cut him twice. The second one was a Trump joke that I missed.

      I’m usually not one for award shows but I watch the Golden Globes because most of the folks there are already drunk. Or will be before the night is over.  I think Jen Aniston had a head start.

    14. 14.

      Mary G

      The “Miss” Golden Globes this year are Pierce Brosnan’s sons, who are promoting an organization fighting world hunger.

    15. 15.

      Amir Khalid

      I was vaguely aware that it’s now movie awards season, but I have no idea who’s up for what. And no real desire to find out, ever since I realised that the only opinion that matters is that of the individual moviegoer.

    17. 17.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      We were going to watch cuz we love Olivia Colman, especially the episode when she crushes Lord Mountbatten’s attempted coup.

      But we’re out.  We’ll waatch the highlights later on youtube.

    21. 21.

      MomSense

      My friend’s son is the sound editor for Big Little Lies so I was rooting for that show to win. I keep hoping I’ll catch a glimpse of him but I don’t think he is sitting close enough to the stage.

    25. 25.

      Nicole

      I don’t watch awards shows but I see on Twitter that Parasite won Best Foreign Film.  It’s really, really, really good.  I highly recommend.  I don’t want to say anything about it because the less you know going in, the better, but it’s the best thing I saw all year.

    26. 26.

      mad citizen

      Watchning the GGs.  Getting some ideas for shows to watch, including the movie Parasite.  What I don’t understand is why a show like Succession, HBO show about a conglomerate with an aging head and the fight for succession, has one two awards.  I’ve only vaguely heard about it once, and the subject matter makes me think “Why in the hell would I ever want to watch that”.  Pretty much ditto for The Loudest Voice–a show about Roger Ailes?  Hard pass.

      We watched Ricky Gervais’ show After Life and it was really good–sweet even.  Liked his monlogue, but clearly they can’t find other willing hosts.

    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      By the bye, this is a truly outstanding cookie. Easy to make, too. I’ve just made another batch (well, it’s in the oven at the moment.)

