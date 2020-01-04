Pompeo: We're de-escalating. Esper: We're sending more troops.

Pompeo: Americans are safer now, but evacuate Iraq immediately, you're not safe.

Trump: We committed an act of war to stop a war.

Look, if the administration thinks that a big ass escalation was necessary to prevent an imminent attack, it should clearly make that case to Congress and the American people.

It should not give sixteen different explanations while telling the libs to eat shit.

— Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) January 4, 2020