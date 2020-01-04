Wait For It… pic.twitter.com/sGs4EZYjDY
— Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) January 3, 2020
Trump: We committed an act of war to stop a war.
Pompeo: Americans are safer now, but evacuate Iraq immediately, you're not safe.
Pompeo: We're de-escalating.
Esper: We're sending more troops.
— Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) January 3, 2020
Look, if the administration thinks that a big ass escalation was necessary to prevent an imminent attack, it should clearly make that case to Congress and the American people.
It should not give sixteen different explanations while telling the libs to eat shit.
— Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) January 4, 2020
This is what this is honestly about. He didn't get it with Baghdadi and wants it now, without any thought of the long-term consequences https://t.co/1YHdf6ws7r
— veto players stan account (@Convolutedname) January 3, 2020
Listen, I get it. Twitter is a frivolous place where stupid arguments are made. It’s also the primary communications tool for the Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces.
So, basically, what I’m saying is we’re totally screwed. https://t.co/nY7Py7Se1G
— Dave Sund (@davesund) January 4, 2020
The Bush team’s build up to war was horrible. But this crew is unfathomably worse. Among the ways they’re worse is it’s hard not to wonder if any of this is because of Saudi financial leverage over Trump &/or Kushner.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) January 4, 2020
I believe him now.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 3, 2020
