Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Not all heroes wear capes.

Also, too.

Han shot first.

This blog will pay for itself.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I personally stopped the public option…

Mission Accomplished!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This is how realignments happen…

The Math Demands It!

I can see Russia from this blog!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

It’s a tarp!

Yes we did.

Wetsuit optional.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

We have all the best words.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Something Good Open Thread / Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Hey, who is this strange woman writing a Saturday morning post? I am here, mostly lurking because it’s tax-time and I am house-hunting, so I’m a little busy. I’ll probably be scarce for a while longer.

Wow, what a year this week has been, amirite? Thought we could use a bit of a respite and people have been sending me respite items and I’m waaay behind using them.

Let’s start with an update from Sister Rail Gun with lots of photos of Loki, Maysie and family:

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 3

Maysie and Loki watching “Cat Tv”

We’ve had a bit of a problem with getting photos since the kittens were allowed the run of the house: most photos we’ve taken look a lot like this.

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 4

But we have caught a few good ones.

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 5

Maysie and Max helping with the laundry. Max decided she needed grooming.

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 7

Maysie and Miles

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 2

Loki and Miles

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 1

Maysie and Loki helping with the holiday baking

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 6

Maysie and what’s left of a toy

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties

==================================================================

Thanks for all the cute kittie pictures. It’s so nice to catch up with our Balloon-Juice rescues.  This community is the best.

Speaking of the best, commenter CarolPW sent me an early Christmas present (or should I say, she sent the CATS an early gift).

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 10

She had recently lost her beloved kitties and had adopted a new puppy, so a new kitty was not in her near future and she thought my tribe could benefit from a fountain. It took them about a week, but now they drink exclusively from it and are healthier for it, I’m sure. Especially Gabe who is prone to urinary tract crystals.

Not only did she lose her kittens, Hek and Mouse, but also her beautiful pup, Puck, in a span of seven months.

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 11

But as it is with those of us who love a house full of pets, the heart wants what it wants, so here is her newest rescue, Bisket:

Respite Open Thread: Some Kitties 8

I’m sure in a little while, when her puppy-brain calms down, she’ll have a kitty companion. Because some of us cannot help ourselves. Who rescued whom indeed.

I’m on my way to go look at an incredible piece of Art Deco furniture that showed up on a neighborhood sale page. If I buy it, I’ll share pictures. If it’s as nice in person as it is in the photo, I’ll snap it up.

Open thread.

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bemused
  • debbie
  • MazeDancer
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      Oh, they’re all so sweet!

      We have been catless for 2 years now. I stopped by the vet and got some literature, just to soften up my husband. It’s weird that I had cats for 30 years without a break, but now that I’m contemplating adopting again, I feel as if I don’t know how to do it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bemused

      We adopted a kitten in June and it took him awhile to woo our 8 year old female kitty. He was tenacious though and sensed just when to back off. Now they play and our older cat will cuddle with him as he is sleeping on a chair and groom him. We don’t know how big he will be when full grown. He’s about 9-1/2 months and the size of the not tiny older cat. We wonder if he has some Maine Coon or Norwegian Forest Cat genes as he is very fluffy, can’t see his collar for the huge mane around his neck and has tufts of hair in his ears. He loves to crawl in my lap purring, follows us around a lot…very fun, sweet kitty.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.