Hey, who is this strange woman writing a Saturday morning post? I am here, mostly lurking because it’s tax-time and I am house-hunting, so I’m a little busy. I’ll probably be scarce for a while longer.

Wow, what a year this week has been, amirite? Thought we could use a bit of a respite and people have been sending me respite items and I’m waaay behind using them.

Let’s start with an update from Sister Rail Gun with lots of photos of Loki, Maysie and family:

Maysie and Loki watching “Cat Tv”

We’ve had a bit of a problem with getting photos since the kittens were allowed the run of the house: most photos we’ve taken look a lot like this.

But we have caught a few good ones.

Maysie and Max helping with the laundry. Max decided she needed grooming.

Maysie and Miles

Loki and Miles

Maysie and Loki helping with the holiday baking

Maysie and what’s left of a toy

==================================================================

Thanks for all the cute kittie pictures. It’s so nice to catch up with our Balloon-Juice rescues. This community is the best.

Speaking of the best, commenter CarolPW sent me an early Christmas present (or should I say, she sent the CATS an early gift).

She had recently lost her beloved kitties and had adopted a new puppy, so a new kitty was not in her near future and she thought my tribe could benefit from a fountain. It took them about a week, but now they drink exclusively from it and are healthier for it, I’m sure. Especially Gabe who is prone to urinary tract crystals.

Not only did she lose her kittens, Hek and Mouse, but also her beautiful pup, Puck, in a span of seven months.

But as it is with those of us who love a house full of pets, the heart wants what it wants, so here is her newest rescue, Bisket:

I’m sure in a little while, when her puppy-brain calms down, she’ll have a kitty companion. Because some of us cannot help ourselves. Who rescued whom indeed.

I’m on my way to go look at an incredible piece of Art Deco furniture that showed up on a neighborhood sale page. If I buy it, I’ll share pictures. If it’s as nice in person as it is in the photo, I’ll snap it up.

Open thread.