Recommended Reading: 2019 Retrospective

Recommended Reading: 2019 Retrospective

‘Tis the season for best-of-2019 lists. Unfortunately, the vast majority of the books I read aren’t shiny and new, so I can’t really make one of my own. But fret not! We can still talk about the best books that were new to us in 2019. Without further ado, here are mine.

Best of the Best:

Without question, the most memorable book I read in 2019 was The Incal (1980-1988), a graphic novel written by Alejandro Jodorowsky & illustrated by Moebius. After failing to adapt Dune for the big screen, cult director Jodorowsky wrote this weird-as-hell space opera epic instead. Legendary French illustrator Jean Giraud, aka Moebius, inked it. Just a transcendent “what on earth did I just read?” experience.

Recommended Reading: 2019 Retrospective

It was also a good (reading) year for LGBT graphic novels. Specifically, My Brother’s Husband (2014-2017), by Gengoroh Tagame, and Fun Home (2006), by Alison Bechdel. The former tells the story of a Canadian widower visiting his late husband’s estranged brother in Tokyo. The latter is a memoir of Bechdel’s early life growing up in rural Pennsylvania with a closeted father. Both won Eisner Awards.I was also a big fan of the Broken Earth trilogy, which I wrote about here.

Finally, some honorable mentions:

  • A Memory Called Empire (2017), by Arkady Martine. Part 1 in a series, this tells the tale of an impressionistic young ambassador, who represents an independent space station at the court of a ravenous interstellar empire.
  • Salvation (2018), by Peter F. Hamilton. I’m as surprised as you are that he made the list. But this well-wrought page-turner is worth picking up if you’re looking for the first part of what I’m sure will be a sprawling epic space opera.
  • The Goblin Emperor (2014), an award-winning story of race and class, told through the lens of a minor half-breed heir becoming the ruler of the elven empire. If I had to describe it in one word, it would be ‘kind’. (I picked this one up from one of your recommendations.)

Well, that’s my list. Very interested in seeing yours!

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      BGinCHI

      Three books I highly recommend.

      1. Hernan Diaz, In the Distance (Coffee House Press, 2017).

      A Western like no other you’ll read. The most profound book about loneliness and the American landscape I’ve ever read.

      2. Yannick Haenel, Hold Fast Your Crown (Other Press, 2019).

      Brilliant prose, hard to classify, impossible to put down. Guy writes a 700-page screenplay on Herman Melville and becomes obsessed with getting Michael Cimino to direct. And then the interesting stuff happens.

      3. Michael Gold, Jews Without Money

      Originally published in 1930. A fabulous, moving, sharply-observed novel of Jews and other immigrants in the tenements of the Lower East Side. A must-read.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MattF

      The main thing that I’ve kept recommending this year is Martha Wells’ ‘Murderbot Diaries’. It’s a series of four novellas narrated by Murderbot, a ruthless killing machine who would much rather be watching soap operas. Oddly relatable and extremely readable.

      There’s a Murderbot novel coming soon.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      This is at least reader/writer topical: Does anybody have experience with author speed dating? At Capricon next month, I’m supposed to have two minutes each with a series of prospective readers. What’s the best way to use that time? Do I jump right in with my elevator pitch? Do I pick one of my three books and just have the other two there? Do I take a bit of time to talk to the reader like a human being? (Shall I put this in a different thread instead?)

      I loved The Goblin Emperor.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      I’ve enjoyed D-Day Girls (about the contributions of female spies during WW2.

      In the realm of film, my daughter are going to a Fathom Events showing of Weathering With You in a couple weeks.  It’s an anime.  Anyone seen it? The reviews look solid.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ‘Goblin Emperor’ was excellent. Other novels I went back to, just for the pleasure of re-reading were ‘Spinning Silver’ by Naomi Novik, ‘The Wolf of Oren-Yaro’ by K. S. Villoso, and ‘Gideon the Ninth’ by Tamsyn Muir.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BC in Illinois

      Looking at the bookshelf near my chair for reading, I see that I have spent the year reading books on
      politics:
      This Fight is Our Fight and A Fighting Chance, Elizabeth Warren
      The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris
      Know Your Power: A Message for America’s Daughters, Nancy Pelosi
      Fight Like a Mother, Shannon Watts (Now on Mrs BC’s bookshelf)
      applied politics:
      Impeach, Neal Katyal
      Impeachment, Cass Sunstein
      To End A Presidency, Lawrence Tribe
      The Oath and the Office, Corey Brettschneider
      Impeachment: A Handbook, Charles L. Black, Jr.
      Old Politics:
      The three volumes of The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, Sidney Blumenthal
      Our Declaration, Danielle Allen
      Poetry:
      Alice Major
      Mary Oliver
      A continuing project of reading the collected works of Dietrich Bonhöffer, along with his biography by Eberhard Bethege and the biography of Hitler by Volker Ullrich. I’m up to Bonhöffer in London (1933-35) and I hope that by the time I get to 1939, the second volume of Ullrich’s biography will be out in English.

      But as I look at the books I have been turning to — and my tendency to be spending time with books of dystopian current events — there is one book that I think I have re-read and consulted more than any other:
      On Tyranny, by Timothy Snyder

      Make of it what you will.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BGinCHI

      @BC in Illinois: Snyder’s book is great.

      Three fabulous books of poetry to recommend:

      Native Guard, by Natasha Trethewey

      Whereas, by Layli Long Soldier

      And, if you haven’t already read it: Claudia Rankine’s Citizen

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      Say Nothing, by Patrick Radden Keefe, was my favorite book this year.

      Also enjoyed American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson.

      I think next up will be A Foreign Policy for the Left by Michael Walzer. I heard it was good.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      My favorite book of 2019 from my book club selections:

      The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See

      Note: my book club is still going strong (since 1983).

      Reply

