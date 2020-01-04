They couldn’t even be bothered to leave the neighborhood they all live in. https://t.co/hlzO5wioqs — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 4, 2020

Gee I don’t fucking know Sam, what powerful person owns buildings in New York City. https://t.co/jwBxfcTMCx — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 4, 2020

There’s a subsect of Performatively Woke social media that will never stop resenting the Boomer Generation who (according to some vaguely remembered high school history slideshow) unfairly scored all the really cool public protests. Willowy young people with flowers’n’beads! Wall-to-wall coverage on the three existing tv news channels! LBJ and Kissinger, who were worthy opponents!…

Today’s big public protests are all ‘whinemoms’ in silly hats, cheerily organizing bus drop-offs and handing out water bottles and snack bags. No more transgressive than your average suburban soccer practice, except the under-18s swarming these modern protests have no respect for their expensively-educated elders.

Obviously, this is all Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s fault.

JOE MANCHIN, for Chrissakes, voted to explicitly deny Trump authority to attack Iran. On this Schumer actually kept every member who voted on board. It's just the purest Murc's Law imaginable. pic.twitter.com/NeXlqUGFdb — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) January 4, 2020

Is there anything that sums up modern left-wing activists better than protesting a Trump decision by chanting "Pelosi is complicit" in front of Chuck Schumer's house while he's in DC a month after they impeached Trump. — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 4, 2020

Obama signed a landmark deescalation treaty with Iran. Trump just assassinated an Iranian official and is barreling toward the bloodiest war in 50 years with them. You hate Obama more than Trump because your 'anti-war' stance was always shallow performative bullshit. — Social Democratic Party of Galar (@weedlewobble) January 4, 2020

"Trump won in part by running against this mindless militarism". No…that explicitly didn't happen. Only idiots who selectively took words that they wanted to hear (& ignored all the others), in order to positively contrast him w/ 'bloodthirsty' Hillary, believe this. pic.twitter.com/c5SDPZvGVH — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) January 3, 2020

Every smart politics knower on here read the first sentence of each Democrats' statement on Iran and assumed the rest of it was a clamor for war. — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) January 4, 2020