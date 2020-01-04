Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Noisy Futility Open Thread: Friday Night Party Edition

Noisy Futility Open Thread: Friday Night Party Edition

There’s a subsect of Performatively Woke social media that will never stop resenting the Boomer Generation who (according to some vaguely remembered high school history slideshow) unfairly scored all the really cool public protests. Willowy young people with flowers’n’beads! Wall-to-wall coverage on the three existing tv news channels! LBJ and Kissinger, who were worthy opponents!…

Today’s big public protests are all ‘whinemoms’ in silly hats, cheerily organizing bus drop-offs and handing out water bottles and snack bags. No more transgressive than your average suburban soccer practice, except the under-18s swarming these modern protests have no respect for their expensively-educated elders.

Obviously, this is all Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s fault.

    81Comments

    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Damn, shades of 1930s Germany were the Communists thought it was great the Nazis took over because the Nazis would purge all the moderate liberals.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      I have two major issues with Senator Sanders and his supporters. The first is his unwillingness to be straight with everyone about the actual impediments to implementing his platform should he be elected, not the aspirational nature of much of it. He and his supporters seem to not understand that you campaign in poetry and govern in prose. And the second is that he just doesn’t have a very good understanding of Americans and revolution and rebellion. Every major and successful revolt and rebellion in US history, from the War of Independence, to all the small, localized rebellions (Shays’, Whiskey, Gilbert’s, the Carlisle, PA one) between the founding and the refounding with the Constitution and Bill of Rights to the Great Rebellion now DBA as the Civil War to the late 19th and early 20th Century populist revolts, such as the progressive one that led to the Wisconsin Idea to the Civil Rights Movement to the great conservative lurch among major organizations in the late 1970s (NRA, Southern Baptist Convention, the GOP) were all led by and driven by elites. It is not that the non-elites and non-notables didn’t have important roles to play or do important and necessary work or weren’t supportive, they did and were, but that elites revolt and rebel in the US when they feel their interests are at stake and being negatively impacted not non-elites who are just trying to survive from day to day. The successful ones also bring the non-elites along, but with the exception of some of the organized labor actions in the US, and before that slave revolts, almost all of which ended violently with labor or the slaves on the losing end of the elite directed counter-revolutionary violence, revolution and rebellion in America is something done by elites.

      And this reality ties into the first point. His ideas aren’t bad. I like the passion. But he’s not a team player, he’s not a joiner. And to be honest, neither are most other Americans. Especially if it requires them to be made uncomfortable and risk things. He also doesn’t seem to understand, though Trump seems to grasp it instinctively, that revolution and rebellion always include violence. Especially the successful ones. And while the political violence that accompanies them may break current law, if it is successful, as the Italian fascist (national syndicalist) theorist Sergio Panunzio delineated in the 1920s that successful uses of political violence are self justifying by their success. How many of Bernie’s supporters, let alone his elite and notable surrogates are willing to engage in actual revolutionary violence? I like AOC, I think she’s smart and tough and will hopefully turn into a work horse, not a show pony, but do you think she would take up arms? I’m pretty sure Nina Turner would cut a bitch; I can see her gleefully reveling in such violence. I don’t see Sirota doing so. Or Zogby or Konst or Duss or Michael Moore. Especially because they all have the resources and the wherewithal to ensure they are not affected by the violence that will run wild upon his non elite supporters like hungry wolves in winter. And they all have far too much too lose from actual revolution.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      A Ghost To Most

      It’s militant ponyism like this that has convinced me to vote for Biden. Well, that and the poltroon wusses around here.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I don’t see Sirota doing so. Or Zogby or Konst or Duss or Michael Moore.

      Sirota I’d bet is 100% in for “Let’s you and him fight!”. Michael Moore … ugh

      @JPL: He would hate hate hate seeing protests outside his tower, I’d bet. Especially with the trump baby and signs about bone spurs and VD was my Vietnam and….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      Wouldn’t it make more sense to protest in FL where the asshole is?   Wouldn’t it make more sense to protest in KY where the other asshole lives?   I’m not sure what is happening.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @A Ghost To Most:

      It’s militant ponyism like this that has convinced me to vote for Biden.

      I’m getting there.

      Well, that and the poltroon wusses around here.

      eh?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Adam L Silverman: I saw a tweet today concerning Wilmer’s anti-war bona fides which stated as fact that he not only did not vote in 1972 (when the choice between war and anti-war was crystal clear) but that he was not even registered to vote.

      I do not know (and do not care to research) the facts, but that would be, as the kids now say, huge if true.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      James E Powell

      I just saw a Tom Steyer TV ad for the first time (Titans @ Patriots on CBS).

      Why would anyone believe that a billionaire hedge fund manager wants to end the corporate takeover of America? Hasn’t he spent his whole life promoting that?

      And overall, he just doesn’t make much of an impression.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @JPL: You can’t get a decent bagel and a smear in Florida or Kentucky. Also, public transportation is almost non existent in Florida and Kentucky.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      Glad to see dengre fighting the good fight.

      As opposed to these dickweeds, who are fighting the stupid fight.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      Bernie didn’t vote in ’72?  The Vietnam war was still going till ’73.  WTF is wrong with Bernie?  (and his supporters who think Bernie not voting in ’72 is something to brag about).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jl

      @Gin & Tonic: “I thought this was a full-service blog.”

      We’ve all been waiting for the feature that reads commenters’ minds and gives them what they want before they know they want for far too long.

      I, for one, am fed up. And some call it a ‘full service’ blog.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic: It was in reporting by someone I consider trustworthy and accurate and it fits both what we know of his early career and what he was doing at that time, so I didn’t feel the need to fact check further.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Squirrel!

       

      It’s a pathetic attempt to deflect their blame for aiding and abetting Dump’s election.

      Susan Sarandon specifically justification her assistance to Dump on her belief he wouldn’t start a war with Iran.  To maintain this fiction and to deny their culpability they still have to pretend its a Democrat’s fault (“look what you made me do”).

      Sad!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      NYT: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence were two of the most hawkish voices arguing for a response to Iranian aggression, according to administration officials. Mr. Pence’s office helped run herd on meetings and conference calls held by officials in the run-up to the strike.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      another account of the road to escalation, a few more details building on the LA Times and Post accounts

      WASHINGTON — In the chaotic days leading to the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, top American military officials put the option of killing him — which they viewed as the most extreme response to recent Iranian-led violence in Iraq — on the menu they presented to President Trump.
      They didn’t think he would take it. In the wars waged since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pentagon officials have often offered improbable options to presidents to make other possibilities appear more palatable.
      After initially rejecting the Suleimani option on Dec. 28 and authorizing airstrikes on an Iranian-backed Shia militia group instead, a few days later Mr. Trump watched, fuming, as television reports showed Iranian-backed attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad, according to Defense Department and administration officials.

      as ever, TeeVee and the ghost of Fred calling him a weakling are what set US policy

      gonna keep reading and see if this account mentions when they remembered to use the words “imminent threat”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Because if you profess to have been anti-war in 1972 but couldn’t be bothered to actually take 10 minutes to vote for the candidate who campaigned on a platform of ending the war, then your anti-war commitment was pretty thin indeed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      James E Powell

      @JPL:

      Sense? They don’t want to make sense. And they aren’t stupid, they just hate the Democratic Party more than any other political organization.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      raven

      @Gin & Tonic: I don’t know if you have to be registered to vote to run for office but I do  know plenty of people thought voting in the presidential was pure bullshit.

       

      Sanders began his electoral political career in 1971 as a member of the Liberty Union Party, which originated in the anti-war movement and the People’s Party. He ran as the Liberty Union candidate for governor of Vermont in 1972 and 1976 and as a candidate for U.S. senator in 1972 and 1974.[51] In the 1974 senatorial race, Sanders finished third (5,901 votes; 4%), behind 33-year-old Chittenden County State’s Attorney Patrick Leahy (D, VI; 70,629 votes; 49%) and two-term incumbent U.S. Representative Dick Mallary (R; 66,223 votes; 46%).[52][53]

      Reply
    38. 38.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @kindness:

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Bernie is on record saying the first time he cast a vote was for….. wait for it…. himself (when he ran for the Senate in a 1971 special election).

      He couldn’t be bothered to vote in 1964 when desegregation, medicaid,  and medicare were on the ballot or in 1968 when Viet Nam was on the ballot.

      He is who we thought he was.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jl

      As for this post, seems to me this is a very small group of people, that makes zero impact.  So, let them make fools of themselves if they want. Everyone needs a hobby. Does the corporate media even bother to cover this nonsense and do their ‘Democrats in disarray!” schtick. This is DSA, but that wouldn’t stop the big media from saying it anyway, if they thought it would get some ratings. But so inconsequential, doesn’t seem so.

      Any commenter have evidence anyone notices these people, let me know and I’ll reconsider.

      What I am wondering is if it will take a spell to get impeachment over to Senate, why not work on some more in the House. Need them on Barr and Ross and DeVos at the very least. If Trump keeps up with his plan to start a war with Iran, one on violation of War Powers Act. That has been violated so many times by both GOP and Dems, that a very good case will have to be made. But if Trump carries through with his announced plans, I think need to do it.

      And, plenty of other things to impeach Trump on.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      raven

      Over the years, it has selected various Presidential candidates from several national leftist political parties. For the 1971 and 1976 elections, the LUP was a member of the national People’s Party, thus the People’s presidential candidates were the LUP’s

       

      Spock.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @jl: We’ve all been waiting for the feature that reads commenters’ minds

      Why do you think you got a time out? The blog knows what you thought.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      raven

      I’m not defending this asshole I’m just saying plenty of activists didn’t vote. I didn’t vote for anything until 71 because i was too fucking young.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      When Mr. Trump chose the option of killing General Suleimani, top military officials, flabbergasted, were immediately alarmed about the prospect of Iranian retaliatory strikes on American troops in the region. It is unclear if General Milley or Mr. Esper pushed back on the president’s decision.

      Sounds like leaks and non-denial denials. Are we at modified-limited-hang-out yet?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I’m a little wary of holding someones past from almost 50 yrs ago against them. Most people can learn, often they don’t, but still, a lot of people do not mature till later. That said my question of BS would be what have you ever done in your 78 yrs that would suggest that you are politically, physically, mentally, egotistically  prepared to be president? Because I see no evidence of any justification for that other than he can be shouty and fixed in his views and those aren’t very much positives.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gin & Tonic: I saw a tweet today concerning Wilmer’s anti-war bona fides which stated as fact that he not only did not vote in 1972 (when the choice between war and anti-war was crystal clear) but that he was not even registered to vote.

      TBF, Sanders’ defense (during his 2016 campaign) was that if he’d registered to vote, he’d have been cited for not registering for the draft.  Even in 1972, this was an actual threat.

      On the other hand, Sanders continued to not-vote until he found a loophole in his town’s laws that gave him a shot at running for office.  His very first vote was for himself, which… As the old saying goes, Begin as you mean to go on!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Immanentize

      @Adam L Silverman:. I read on this very blog that we need to dig deep and learn to understand and respect Birdie Bernie and his followers because. Money? Something something? The Doors? Or, well,

      I got nothing

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Anne Laurie

      @PsiFighter37: Wouldn’t be surprised if Bernie becomes the new LaRouche.

      Becomes?  I’d say that’s been his goal since at least 2016, and the behavior of his Biggest Stans right now is proof-of-concept.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      ian bremmerVerified account @ianbremmer
      Mattis said he would speak out about Trump policies when time is right. If he stays silent through this, he’s no patriot.

      He was cool with babies in cages and the Gallagher pardon. You kinda have to think Mattis wears a MAGA hat as he wanders through the woods, or goes from speaking fee to speaking fee. Colin Powell too.

      Reply
    

      raven

      @Ruckus: At the dinner after the funeral an old friend started on how badly Nam vets were treated when we came home. I was sitting with my tracker buddy who got hit in the face and shoulder in Cambodia and I said “that wasn’t my experience”. The guy asked my pal about his experience and he said, “they said there were demonstrators at Travis so they sent up through another door. When I got home “Raven” picked me up, took me to all the places to get ready for school and financial stuff for the GI Bill. That was my experience”. It’s been driven into us so much that those dirty hippies were anti-soldier that I don’t think it will ever go away. No one I knew in the anti-war movement was anything but PRO soldier. They wanted them to stay alive and get out of that motherfucker.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      joel hanes

      @James E Powell:

      Why would anyone believe that a billionaire hedge fund manager wants to end the corporate takeover of America?

      Steyer is my third-to-last choice (ahead of Bloomberg and Gabbard)

      Nevertheless, if you look at his history of philanthropic giving, he seems to have actually made some significant attempts to do the right thing.

      But yes: anyone who thinks that their first ever elective office should be the Presidency has a real problem with entitlement, arrogance, and delusion.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      jl

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

       ” You know what to do, jl…email to Cole in ALL CAPS. ”

      I’m just cranky because when I read the title of the post, I thought it was a way to go back and party again on Friday night, even though it was Saturday.

      But, it turns out it’s some stuff about politics.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      raven

      @Ruckus: Swell, you and I are the same age. I voted when I could partly because I was denied the right for over a year after I came home.  I just don’t see what he did in that regard as any big deal. Voting was part of the “system” and lots of people didn’t believe in it.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @Anne Laurie: That’s not true.  He was registered with the draft. He applied and received conscientious objector status, claiming to be a pacifist.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: No, the Kochs are funding research and education into Bremer’s “America Alone” theory of US defense, nat-sec, and foreign policy. Specifically that they US should pull back and retreat from the world, thereby ceasing to spend money on anything that is outside the US. Bremer is an isolationist. Despite turning himself into an inordinately wealthy for profit/for hire analyst, he’s also a fool.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      jl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  Maybe some people sensed legal exposure if involved in Trumpsters’ latest threats. Preselecting 52 targets of historic, cultural and economic value to iran? Bomb them if Iran makes ‘threats’? WTF?

      Sure, given corruption of DOJ and Senate, they are untouchable now, but what about after Jan 2020?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ruckus

      @raven:

      I traveled mostly in uniform when I was in because mostly I flew and if you were in uniform the cost was a lot less and you got first standby preference. And the only time I saw anything remotely bothersome was when taking a buddy to LAX in for his flight to boot camp, watching the baggage loaders putting everything on the conveyer. One guy would take every duffel bag and slam it on the belt. Every suitcase, box, whatever got set on. That’s my extent of seeing harassment to military personal during Vietnam. I enlisted in  69 discharged in 73.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Another Scott

      Trump is now claiming that the Iran Revolutionary Guard is a threat to America.

      Odd, that didn’t stop him from laundering their money through his failed hotel in Azerbaijan.

      Maybe Trump just kills people when he can no longer squeeze a buck out of them. t.co/hWDAfkv1dY t.co/qhJ2R4L417— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 3, 2020

      Mrs. Betty Bowers doesn’t mess around.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Chyron HR

      I love that Bernie’s worshipers are too deranged to keep up the pretense that he’s a “democrat” even as he runs for the Democratic nomination.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      John Revolta

      These people are assholes.

      The B train, which is RIGHT THERE, will get you a couple blocks from Trump Tower in like 20 minutes. You wouldn’t even have to CHANGE TRAINS.

      What the everlovin fuck?

      ETA: The more I think about this the madder I get. I wonder how many of these jackoffs actually CAME OVER FROM MANHATTAN do do this little dance? Jeebus Crist

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Ruckus

      @raven:

      I don’t disagree. It was definitely a different time. And lots of people didn’t think that anything they did would make any difference whatsoever. I’d bet that many feel the same way today.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Another Scott

      TRUMP: “We have the best intelligence anywhere.”

      ALSO TRUMP: “Our intelligence that says Russia is interfering with our elections is lying because Putin told me to say that!” t.co/aDLzEOXmLY— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 4, 2020

      Mrs. Betty Bowers doesn’t mess around.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      raven

      @Baud: As much as I can recall it was just that he was really dull and didn’t stand much of a chance against the “silent majority”. The republican pukes managed to make a bomber pilot look like a wimp. . . sound familiar.

      Reply

