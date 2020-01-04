130 millon people have read https://t.co/lJDZBZjLu1 since we launched. They live all over the world. But there is only ONE reader in North Korea. This person spends twice as long as a normal reader on the site, and has an interest in a very specific subset of articles. — Matt Saincome (@MattSaincome) January 3, 2020

Here's another article our North Korean reader enjoyed: https://t.co/FBTQeBK0Oe — Matt Saincome (@MattSaincome) January 3, 2020

Our Online world: decent odds a staffer/underling of Kim Jong Un is keeping tabs on a comedy gaming site for incidents of mockery. https://t.co/M19ngMA859 — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) January 3, 2020

That would be my guess. It would explain their ability to get on the net, around the firewall, and the common keyword of Kim's name. Maybe some junior person in his org who has to compile everything people write about him. Or maybe someone on one of those limited tourism groups? — Matt Saincome (@MattSaincome) January 3, 2020

Here in America [satire], our most promising propaganda interns work for free, tirelessly scouring social media and left-of-fascist blogs for abuse of our Dear Leader Don Uld Trump!!! [/satire]