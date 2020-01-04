Christ on a crumpet:
If the Iranian regime is smart, they’ll just stand by while Trump transitions the U.S. to pariah-state status, paving the way for Iran to fully rejoin the family of nations.
mrmoshpotato
What? No pig face or shit emoji?
debbie
Well, there’s the next Article of Impeachment: War Crimes.
feebog
Ten months to Election Day. Will we make it before he starts WWIII?
Baud
For some reason, most nations are not so smart. Probably an XY chromosome thing.
Mike in NC
I avoid reading Fat Bastard’s demented tweets, but do enjoy the “Gollum J Trump” parody account that somebody has created, simply because it better reflects his true mental state. Sad!
Mary G
Someone better let the President know he’s threatening war crimes.
– 52 sites for purely symbolic reasons would be a war crime.
– Striking cultural sites without military necessity would be a war crime
– Striking in revenge is a war crime
– Targeting civilians is a war crime
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 4, 2020
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Someone better let the President know he’s threatening war crimes.
Tom Nichols could probably get the cell numbers of, if not the Senators themselves, top aides to people like Romney, Alexander and Murkowski. If the neverTrumpers are sincere, they could do in R Senators’ what Jane Fonda and Ted Danson are doing for the climate on the Capitol steps.
MattF
Trump has made it clear, over and over again, that he thinks war crimes (and war criminals) are just ducky. That’s where we are.
dmsilev
Let me guess. He chose fifty two because he spent most of today playing Solitaire on his phone.
Mary G
Stop the planet. I want to get off:
Q: “Do you have an exit strategy for Iran if war does break out?” Trump: “I don’t need exit strategies.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/9sNWfRcu7R— JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) January 4, 2020
Baud
Donald Trump is dangerous and reckless. He’s escalated crises and betrayed our partners. He’s undermined our diplomatic relationships for his own personal, political gain.
We cannot allow him to drag us back into another war. We must speak out.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020
Our world has been set on edge by an erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent commander in chief. The stakes could not be higher. Every day that Donald Trump directs American national security is a dangerous day for the United States and the world. pic.twitter.com/EoWjabVp3u
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020
Mike in NC
OK, who was the genius who came up with selecting 52 targets in Iran? My guess is either Miller or Ivanka. It’s both childish and petty, like Fat Bastard himself, but will draw cheers at his rallies.
dmsilev
More seriously, what does this do to the people in our military who might be ordered to make such a strike? He’ll of a moral dilemma that Trump is forcing onto people.
BJP is using Google (YouTube) and Twitter and Facebook (WhatsApp) to spread rumors, and eliminationist Nazi-like rhetoric, hate speech against Muslims. Can they be sued or in any way held responsible. Because I think the BJP is determined to dig their heels in over the CAA-NRC issue and is unwilling to move an inch.
What would be a legal strategy to close down the prominent handles disseminating hate speech? Can they be sued in the United States?
ETA: I have reported and handles, got some banned but this is not enough.
Kay
When do the grownups intervene and supervise the low quality hires? What would it take?
patrick II
I hate to acknowledge it, but the “52” works for all of those old foxbots who don’t remember much about the Iranian hostage-taking but the grudge.
Jeffro
Man, those tweets practically REEK of orange urine, don’t they?
James E Powell
War crimes have been the official policy of the Republican policy since the Bush/Cheney Junta.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@patrick II: I hate Matt Stoller, but broken clocks and all:
Matt Stoller Retweeted Donald J. Trump
Iran took 52 hostages in the 1970s. It’s always the 1970s for Trump and the national security hawk world. Watch out for the squee gee men!
I used to say in David Broder’s world, it’s always a Nixon-less 1973
Mo MacArbie
Forget the election. How do we go about removing Trump bodily from the White House, like, now?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@ KatzOnEarth
He promised to commit war crimes as a candidate. He pardoned war criminals and is making them part of his road show. He likes war crimes.
See also: The apocryphal story he loves about the British officer who ordered bullets dipped in pig’s blood for an execution of Muslim prisoners. His racism is ever present.
phein60
@Omnes Omnibus: I always have, since LBJ. But those of us who care about what America is are overridden by the passions of the moment, the “realists” like Jennifer Rubin, the imperatives of Empire.
zhena gogolia
Just out of curiosity I went to Mitt Romney’s twitter to see what he has to say about the incendiary situation the IMPOTUS has created. I’m not getting the “text” tab here so I’ll try to put it in another comment.
zhena gogolia
Our office Christmas tree was the envy of the Senate—12 feet tall! We of course decorated the tree with Utah ornaments…and some non-traditional items as well. Fun fact: Twinkies also make excellent ornaments! pic.twitter.com/7hfPwTuqkl— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 23, 2019
Baud
Sounds like the tree was the right height!
zhena gogolia
You’re an honest-to-goodness madman. t.co/Cp4jX9kpPy— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) January 5, 2020
Amir Khalid
Sigh. I wish I could say I was surprised.
zhena gogolia
Okay, this is kind of fun. I tried another great statesperson, Susan Collins.
Happy New Year! May the spirit of this holiday season be with you, your family, and your community throughout the coming year.— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 1, 2020
