Commander Bananapants threatens war crimes

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      I avoid reading Fat Bastard’s demented tweets, but do enjoy the “Gollum J Trump” parody account that somebody has created, simply because it better reflects his true mental state. Sad!

    7. 7.

      Mary G

      Someone better let the President know he’s threatening war crimes.

      – 52 sites for purely symbolic reasons would be a war crime.

      – Striking cultural sites without military necessity would be a war crime

      – Striking in revenge is a war crime

      – Targeting civilians is a war crime

      — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 4, 2020

    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mary G:

      Someone better let the President know he’s threatening war crimes.

      Tom Nichols could probably get the cell numbers of, if not the Senators themselves, top aides to people like Romney, Alexander and Murkowski. If the neverTrumpers are sincere, they could do in R Senators’ what Jane Fonda and Ted Danson are doing for the climate on the Capitol steps.

    9. 9.

      MattF

      Trump has made it clear, over and over again, that he thinks war crimes (and war criminals) are just ducky. That’s where we are.

    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Let me guess. He chose fifty two because he spent most of today playing Solitaire on his phone.

    12. 12.

      Baud

       

      Donald Trump is dangerous and reckless. He’s escalated crises and betrayed our partners. He’s undermined our diplomatic relationships for his own personal, political gain.
      We cannot allow him to drag us back into another war. We must speak out.

      — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

      Our world has been set on edge by an erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent commander in chief. The stakes could not be higher. Every day that Donald Trump directs American national security is a dangerous day for the United States and the world. pic.twitter.com/EoWjabVp3u
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      OK, who was the genius who came up with selecting 52 targets in Iran? My guess is either Miller or Ivanka. It’s both childish and petty, like Fat Bastard himself, but will draw cheers at his rallies.

    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      @Mary G:

      Trump brags that he could shoot a man on Fifth Avenue and not suffer any loss of popularity. He probably thinks that nothing he does can be a crime.

    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      More seriously, what does this do to the people in our military who might be ordered to make such a strike? He’ll of a moral dilemma that Trump is forcing onto people.

    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      BJP is using Google (YouTube) and Twitter and Facebook (WhatsApp) to spread rumors, and eliminationist Nazi-like rhetoric, hate speech against Muslims. Can they be sued or in any way held responsible. Because I think the BJP is determined to dig their heels in over the CAA-NRC issue and is unwilling to move an inch.

      What would be a legal strategy to close down the prominent handles disseminating hate speech? Can they be sued in the United States?

      ETA: I have reported and  handles, got some  banned but this is not enough.

    18. 18.

      Mike in NC

      @MattF: He’s also a big fan of pointless police brutality, as a number of past statements and speeches have clearly indicated (remember the infamous “don’t be afraid to rough them up” shit).

    19. 19.

      patrick II

      I hate to acknowledge it, but the “52” works for all of those old foxbots who don’t remember much about the Iranian hostage-taking but the grudge.

    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      Man, those tweets practically REEK of orange urine, don’t they?

    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kay: When do the grownups intervene and supervise the low quality hires? What would it take?

      The ghost of George Romney coming as the clock strikes midnight to tell his son, “Boy, go take your testicles and my good name back from that orange piece of trash”?

    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mary G:
      GLOBAL WINDSTORM
      Q. What would happen if the Earth and all terrestrial objects suddenly stopped spinning, but the atmosphere retained its velocity?

      -Andrew Brown
      A. NEARLY EVERYONE WOULD DIE.

    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @patrick II: I hate Matt Stoller, but broken clocks and all:

      Matt Stoller Retweeted Donald J. Trump

      Iran took 52 hostages in the 1970s. It’s always the 1970s for Trump and the national security hawk world. Watch out for the squee gee men!

      I used to say in David Broder’s world, it’s always a Nixon-less 1973

    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @ KatzOnEarth
      He promised to commit war crimes as a candidate. He pardoned war criminals and is making them part of his road show. He likes war crimes.

      See also: The apocryphal story he loves about the British officer who ordered bullets dipped in pig’s blood for an execution of Muslim prisoners. His racism is ever present.

    31. 31.

      phein60

      @Omnes Omnibus: I always have, since LBJ.  But those of us who care about what America is are overridden by the passions of the moment, the “realists” like Jennifer Rubin, the imperatives of Empire.

    32. 32.

      zhena gogolia

      Just out of curiosity I went to Mitt Romney’s twitter to see what he has to say about the incendiary situation the IMPOTUS has created. I’m not getting the “text” tab here so I’ll try to put it in another comment.

    39. 39.

      zhena gogolia

      Okay, this is kind of fun. I tried another great statesperson, Susan Collins.

      Happy New Year! May the spirit of this holiday season be with you, your family, and your community throughout the coming year.— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 1, 2020

    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @sukabi: Haven’t done this one in a bit – “Alexa!  Commit all the crimes!”

