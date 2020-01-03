Senator Chris Murphy assesses the situation:

Pompeo just said “Americans in the region are much safer today”. That’s obviously not true. We are immediately evacuating all Americans from Iraq. At this perilous moment, the Administrarion must be truthful about what they did and the consequences. This isn’t a good start. https://t.co/MLcC6wqXZn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

I don’t know much about Iran, except that the country is a horrifying theocracy (as is Saudi Arabia). I don’t know what they’re likely to do in response to the U.S. assassination of the Iranian general. But if they’re smart, the Iranians will use Trump’s reputation as a belligerent idiot to paint the U.S. as a rogue state, undermine any remaining support for sanctions and strike trade deals.

Iran has vowed “harsh revenge,” and people are understandably spooked by the prospect of terrorist attacks and the U.S. being drawn into a wider conflict, with proxies joining the melee. Maybe the Iranians really mean it.

But while we know we in the U.S. don’t have rational leadership at the moment, the question is: does Iran?