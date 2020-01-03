Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Who's the rogue state now?

Who’s the rogue state now?

by | 27 Comments

Senator Chris Murphy assesses the situation:

I don’t know much about Iran, except that the country is a horrifying theocracy (as is Saudi Arabia). I don’t know what they’re likely to do in response to the U.S. assassination of the Iranian general. But if they’re smart, the Iranians will use Trump’s reputation as a belligerent idiot to paint the U.S. as a rogue state, undermine any remaining support for sanctions and strike trade deals.

Iran has vowed “harsh revenge,” and people are understandably spooked by the prospect of terrorist attacks and the U.S. being drawn into a wider conflict, with proxies joining the melee. Maybe the Iranians really mean it.

But while we know we in the U.S. don’t have rational leadership at the moment, the question is: does Iran?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Much like Republicans here, my guess is that Iran’s leaders first priority will be to use this opportunity to silence dissent from reformers and rally the population to the government’s cause.

    2. 2.

      crm114

      Iran has a habit of electing sane leadership, who the US goes out of its way to humiliate, whereupon they get replaced by hardliners.

    6. 6.

      Spanky

      @Baud:  Right. Then the next question is, will the inevitable harsh rhetoric that they’ll employ spur Trump to do something really stupid?

      I wish that question wasn’t rhetorical.

    7. 7.

      wjs

      Have we been greeted as liberators yet? Why are gas prices surging? Why aren’t any of these enthusiastic Trump supporters enlisting in the military?

      It’s 2003 all over again, and I wonder when all the liberals on my teevee are going to be fired.

    9. 9.

      germy

      We’ll be greeted as liberators?

      Mike Pompeo to CNN on Suleimani assassination: "I saw last night there was dancing in the streets in parts of Iraq. We have every expectation that people not only in Iraq, but in Iran, will view the American action last night as giving them freedom." pic.twitter.com/ALeQBqEf2g
      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2020

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @germy: Aren’t we still waiting for Sean Hannity to be waterboarded?

       

       

      @Spanky: The sun rising in the morning makes Trump do something really stupid

    11. 11.

      germy

      Wow. I didn’t know actual footage existed of Trump’s Nostradamus act:

      The Donald from the past is again a Nostradamus on President Trump.

      Here he is in 2011 prophesying that the US President will start a war on Iran just before national elections as the only way to get re-elected.pic.twitter.com/ptGuUQrY1H

      — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 3, 2020

    12. 12.

      Immanentize

      @Spanky: Trump has his name on soft targets all over the world where Shia and pro-Iranian people/men with battle experience live and work.  I fear an age of retaliations.  Sinn Fein and the troubles  writ large — like ‘global’ large.

    13. 13.

      Chyron HR

      @wjs:

      REPUBLICANS START ILLEGAL WAR?  WHY DA EVIL WIBBAWULS DO THAT??

      Oops, that probably violates Mistermix’s demand that we be respectful to the followers of Bernie at all times or else.

    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      Not long after Trump was installed in the Oval Office, valued commenter Le Comte, etc., observed that Trump properties worldwide would be an excellent target for groups that wanted to goad the U.S. into catastrophically stupid military action on foreign soil. I sure wouldn’t park my ass in Trump Tower Istanbul today (well, any day, but you know what I mean…).

    15. 15.

      germy

      I just wanted to check in with a lunatic, to get his point of view.  Always good to consider all viewpoints:

      This is how a real POTUS takes care of Iran – Decisive Action! Trump’s a baaadass. He will never let our sailors be held hostage. He will never fly billions $$ to terrorists. It’s Iran, not I ran. These bastards now know Obama’s “When they go low, we go hide!” policy is dead! 🇺🇸!

      — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 3, 2020

    16. 16.

      Spanky

      Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed the operation afterward with British and Chinese officials, telling them that “the U.S. remains committed to de-escalation.”

      From WaPo. Leaving us to wonder what “escalation” would look like.

    17. 17.

      Fair Economist

      If you discuss this with persuadables , remember to phrase it right. Trump’s foolish attack has forced us to retreat from Iraq, with this call for all Americans to leave.

    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Latest from AlJazeera:

      […]

      Iraqi parliament speaker condemns US air strike

      Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi said in a statement: “Yesterday’s targeting of a military commander in Iraq’s armed forces near Baghdad international airport is a flagrant breach of sovereignty and violation of international agreements.”

      “Iraq must avoid becoming a battlefield or a side in any regional or international conflict,” he said.

      Halbousi, who as speaker is Iraq’s top Sunni Arab politician, called on the government to take all steps needed to stop such attacks.

      […]

      Soleimani’s body to be transferred to Iran

      Flags at Iranian embassies abroad were ordered to fly at half-mast and preparations were being made for Soleimani’s body to be transferred to Iran. The date for the funeral has yet to be announced.

      Responding to the US’ killing of Soleimani, Iran’s National Security Council spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said “the legal, political, security, and military consequences of this crime is on the US government”.

      “The costs that Washington has to pay will be much more severe than the mirage-like achievements of this sort of blind moves,” he added.

      […]

      Khamenei appoints Soleimani’s successor

      Iran’s supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm.

      “Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qassem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.

      […]

      Hezbollah to continue path of Soleimani after US strike – TV

      Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his group would continue the path of Soleimani after his death, broadcaster Al Manar reported.

      Nasrallah said the US would not be able to achieve its goals with this “big crime” and just punishment was the responsibility of all fighters, Al Manar reported.

      […]

      Syria condemns killing of Soleimani – state news agency

      Syria strongly condemns the “treacherous, criminal American aggression” that led to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying.

      The source said the attack constituted a “serious escalation” and reaffirmed U.S. responsibility for instability in Iraq, according to SANA.

      Iraq’s Sadr mourns Soleimani, reactivates Mahdi army

      Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said the killing of Soleimani was targeting Iraq’s opposition and Jihad, adding that it will not weaken its resolve.

      In a statement, Al-Sadr called on his militias (Army of Imam Mahdi) and “other national and disciplined” armed groups to be prepared to protect Iraq. He also sent his condolences to Iran.

      Qays al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed faction, said “all fighters should be on high alert for upcoming battle and great victory”.

      “The end of Israel and removal of the US from the region will be the result of the assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis,” he said in a statement published by Iraqi media.

      Pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar: ‘It is war’

      Lebanese pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar is leading with a comment by its contributor Hassan Alaiq on the killing of Soleimani.

      The Arabic article has a simple headline: The martyrdom of Soleimani: It is war

      […]

      Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC leader?

      Soleimani acquired celebrity status at home and abroad as the leader of the foreign arm of Iran’s elite forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and for his key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq.

      He survived several assassination attempts against him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past 20 years. Read more here.

      Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports on the life of Iran’s most important general.

      Former top Iranian commander: ‘We will take vigorous revenge’

      “He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America,” Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.

      Khamenei warns of harsh revenge

      Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for three days of mourning, saying Major General Soleimani’s killing will double the motivation of the resistance against the US and Israel.

      According to Iranian state television, Khamenei said harsh revenge awaits “criminals” who killed Soleimani.

      […]

      Grrr….

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    19. 19.

      khead

      It’s going to be kinda fun watching the Trumpies I know wrestle with the idea of war in Iran while reading their 401K statement from 2019.  I mean, an actual war isn’t the kind of “We’re winning the trade war with China” bullshit we’ve been seeing.  There might be some actual consequences.  This is not a fucking reality TV show.

    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Chyron HR:

      Oops, that probably violates Mistermix’s demand that we be respectful to the followers of Bernie at all times or else.

      I saw the Bernie threads yesterday, but I must have missed that.   Do we have a link?

    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @Immanentize:

      Trump has his name on soft targets all over the world where Shia and pro-Iranian people/men with battle experience live and work.

      If the worst thing that comes out of this is attacks on Trump-branded properties worldwide, I will count us extremely lucky.

    23. 23.

      Barbara

      Iran is a theocracy, but unlike Saudi Arabia, Iran has a long tradition in the wider world of commerce and education that makes their population more amenable to western updates, e.g., democratically elected representatives, rather than being ruled by a single family (House of Saud).  Saudi Arabia is basically a tribal society that found itself on top of a money bomb that has allowed it to perpetuate a medieval social and religious structure that is largely impervious to outside influence.  Whereas, Iranians who are younger than 30 are among the least religiously active Muslims in the world.  One thing Obama understood was that the antipathy between Iran and Saudi Arabia was largely a theological power struggle that we have no interest in.

    24. 24.

      hells littlest angel

      Is there a stupider, less rational, more dishonest world leader than ours? I can’t think of anyone.

      Too bad it won’t be only Trump supporters who get hurt in days to come.

