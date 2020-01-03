Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Say Hello to the New Boss

Say Hello to the New Boss

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

Apparently Qasem Soleimani was a key leader in the Iranian military:

As leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, the 62-year-old bore responsibility for Iran’s clandestine operations abroad, quietly extending the military reach of Iran deep into foreign conflicts such as those in Syria and Iraq.

In the process, he earned himself near-mythical status among his enemies and idolization by his Iranian hard-line supporters.

Analysts have complained that Soleimani had more diplomatic clout than Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and pondered whether he would eventually seek top political office. Some compared him to Karla, the fanatical, but fictional, Soviet spymaster in John le Carré’s Cold War novels.

Killing him was a major provocation, and certainly it will have some effect on the morale and capabilities of the Quds Force, but is it going to have any long-term effect? My guess is that it won’t, for two reasons. First, military and paramilitary organizations are designed to be resilient to loss of command since one of the major risks of war is, obviously, death. Second, the command structure of any quality military organization is going to be full of ambitious and talented officers who are capable of taking the place of the top leader.

In other words, there are half a dozen Karlas waiting in the wings to replace this guy. The history of this endless war is replete with the killing of some #1 or other that probably causes some short-term chaos, but changes very little in the long run. I think part of the reason that the US is constantly “decapitating” enemies is that we can do it with precision airstrikes rather than a commitment of ground troops, so it is a relatively easy gesture that shows we’re “doing something”.

Well, now we did something. As much as Trump, Pompeo and the rest want to do more, that next steps are a hell of a lot more militarily and politically risky than a targeted airstrike.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Kay

      I don’t know anything about Iran or Iraq but I do know the Trump people lie constantly, and they’ve already lied about this. Which puts the public in an impossible situation, as far as real information.

      The lying is treated as tangential to that administration but it’s always been the central problem, and it’s a huge problem. It gets worse when there’s more on the line but it’s the crux of the rot. It all springs from it and there’s no way around it. They’re not credible. We’re adrift not because they’re poor managers (although I think they are) we’re adrift because they are incapable of telling the truth and without that we have nothing. We have competing narratives.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Reposting from downstairs, as it fits better here.

      Who is Esmail Qaani:

      The new head of Iran’s Quds Force will face an uphill task projecting an aura of invincibility as his high-profile predecessor whom the US military killed in Baghdad on Friday.

      Hours after the killing of Qassem Suleimani, who mastered propaganda but may have underestimated America, Iran’s clerical leadership appointed his deputy Esmail Qaani as his replacement.

      As a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force oversees an array of militant proxies and organises Iran’s operations abroad.

      In announcing Mr Qaani’s new role, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said he “has been one of the most prominent commanders in the Holy Defence and has served in the Quds Force with the martyr commander [Qassem Suleimani] in the area for many years.”

      The Quds Force’s agenda “will be unchanged from the time of his predecessor,” he added.

      While Mr Suleimani was focused on the Arab Middle East, Mr Qaani has been involved in activities related to Pakistan and Afghanistan, where Tehran has a different set of priorities in dealing with the US.

      But Mr Qaani has played a major role in running Liwa Al Fatimioun, a legion of Afghani Shiiite militiamen in Syria and Yemen that was formed by Iran in 2014, according to Iranian opposition sources. In Syria, they fought on behalf of the Assad regime; in Yemen, to support the Houthi rebels.

      […]

      At a ceremony held at a Shiite shrine in the city of Mashhad in 2017, Mr Qaani exalted Liwa Al Fatimioun “martyrs” as “having known no boundaries when it came to defending Islamic values.”

      Mr Qaani and Mr Suleimani shared the experience of having fought in the 1980-1988 war with Iraq.

      […]

      Qassem Suleimani: A loss too big for Iran to leave unanswered

      A report by the American Enterprise Institute said Mr Qaani’s record during the Iraq-Iran war “does not display the same degree of distinction as Suleimani’s.”

      While Mr Suleimani “was a charismatic leader universally loved by the men under his command,” Mr Qaani was not seen as a popular officer.

      Mr Qaani was Mr Suleimani’s deputy for almost two decades, a successor in waiting amid occasional speculation that Mr Soleimani could have switched to politics.

      The American Enterprise Institute described Mr Qaani as “uncharismatic and a less distinguished military commander than Mr Suleimani”.

      But Mr Qaani’s “battlefield experience, network within the IRGC, and long history of acquaintance with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei” qualify him for succeeding Mr Suleimani, the report said.

      Mr Qaani also lacks his predecessor’s penchant for self-promotion.

      Mr Suleimani’s touting of his achievements in Iranian media and on the Internet, most recently in an Iranian documentary highlighting his role in backing the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah in its 2006 war with Israel, annoyed others in the Iranian security apparatus.

      According to Iranian intelligence documents leaked to the New York Times in November, other Iranian operatives saw Mr Suleimani’s overtly sectarian approach in Iraq against the country’s Sunni population as benefiting the US.

      But ideologically there may be little to distinguish the sectarian persuasion of the two men, with Liwa Al Fatimioun having participated in the siege warfare and depopulation of Sunnis from rebel areas of Syria.

      Ideological purity is as much of a factor as ability in the promotion to a position as crucial as the one Mr Qaani has just assumed.

      (Emphasis added.)

      So much for decapitating the leadership… :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      We’re adrift not because they’re poor managers (although I think they are) we’re adrift because they are incapable of telling the truth and without that we have nothing.

      The lying and the poor management are of a piece; you can’t really separate them.  They lie all the time to cover for their incompetence, and part of their incompetence is an insistence that their lies are actually the truth.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I suspect that part of the motivation is that Trump is incapable of understanding the larger context but desperately wants an OBL moment. He’s practically begging us to recognize him that way this morning.

      Say Hello to the New Boss

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer: he’s probably asking Kellyanne to call the King of Sweden to suggest that Sheldon Adelson be allowed to fund a Nobel Prize for Assassination.
      “Tell him we used to pretend to be Swedish after the war, he’ll like that. And Lara is Danish. That’s the same thing, isn’t it?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tim C.

      @Cheryl Rofer: He’s really that dumb?    I mean really?  I know the answer is “yes”  but come on.  OBL committed a horrifying terrorist act on live television.   There’s no way to get an OBL moment on some Iranian general that nobody but the most dedicated war watchers have heard of.  This does not compute.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Tim C.: Look at his reaction to the death of al-Baghdadi.

      I agree that there is nobody comparable to OBL that he can obliterate.

      And I think that’s only a part of it, but a part that others could use to manipulate him into the decision.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      15 flush mistermix

      @Tim C.: I agree with Cheryl – he’s mainly a narcissist and his fragile ego demands that everything he does be recognized as more important than what Obama did.  That makes him easy to manipulate, but also it’s dangerous for the manipulators, because he’ll be constantly dissatisfied with them when their promises of adulation don’t come to fruition.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @Cheryl Rofer: The Pentagon yesterday was saying hundreds.  Donnie turns it into thousands, then morphs it into millions.

      Why he was obviously worse than Stalin and Hitler and Mao combined!!11ONE.

      (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      chris

      It’s Oh, shit o’clock and all is well!

      New U.S. travel advice for Iraq:-Depart Iraq immediately-Depart via airline “while possible” -Failing that, to “other countries via land” (what other countries? Iran? Syria?)-U.S. citizens should not approach the embassyt.co/xt5HgQbetd— Liz Sly (@LizSly) 3 January 2020

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RepubAnon

      Do the war hawks think they’re living in a comic book, where the bad guy’s organization collapses if the leader is killed?

      This reminds me of the way WW1 started, with Austria eager for a quick war with Serbia – to teach the Serbs a lesson. This did not work out well for Emperor Franz Joseph.

      Reply

