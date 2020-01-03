Kilpacker Basin

When climbing 14er’s it is imperative to start early in order to be off the mountain by early afternoon so you can avoid getting caught by a thunderstorm while on an exposed ridge. we left camp at 5, and hiked high into the Basin to 12,600 ft and the trail split. We started up just as the alpenglow was highlighting our first peak, El Diente, 1500 ft above. Our route wended its way up the talus slopes, then traversed the cliffs above on ledges, aiming for the ridge where the sunlight hit the ridge on the right side of the summit block. From there we circled to the other side of the ridge, approaching the summit from the north.

It sounds complicated, but not as complicated as the upcoming traverse to Mt Wilson