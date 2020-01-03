Well:

JUST IN: Judge allows PARNAS to begin sharing documents and contents of iPhone — initially seized by law enforcement — with the House. pic.twitter.com/Aoa9r29QGd — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 3, 2020

Back before Trump under-bussed Rudy’s goons, back when Parnas and Fruman were very much on the Trump train, Parnas mused about his son to a New Yorker reporter:

He ended our nearly ninety-minute meeting on a wistful note, saying that he looked forward to returning home to Florida and spending more time with his wife and son. “He’s the real story,” Parnas said, of Aaron. “My son graduated college at sixteen. He’s graduating law school at twenty. He’s about to be a lawyer. He’s doing some fascinating things. He wants to be President one day.”

Maybe his son told Parnas that John Dean’s offspring would have a better shot at the Oval Office than G. Gordon Liddy’s kid.