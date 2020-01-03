Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Also, too.

This blog will pay for itself.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Verified, but limited!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Wetsuit optional.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Yes we did.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We have all the best words.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

It’s a tarp!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We still have time to mess this up!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I can see Russia from this blog!

The revolution will be supervised.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Jailbroken iPhone (Open Thread)

Jailbroken iPhone (Open Thread)

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Well:

Back before Trump under-bussed Rudy’s goons, back when Parnas and Fruman were very much on the Trump train, Parnas mused about his son to a New Yorker reporter:

He ended our nearly ninety-minute meeting on a wistful note, saying that he looked forward to returning home to Florida and spending more time with his wife and son. “He’s the real story,” Parnas said, of Aaron. “My son graduated college at sixteen. He’s graduating law school at twenty. He’s about to be a lawyer. He’s doing some fascinating things. He wants to be President one day.”

Maybe his son told Parnas that John Dean’s offspring would have a better shot at the Oval Office than G. Gordon Liddy’s kid.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 15 flush mistermix
  • Betty Cracker
  • brantl
  • Crashman06
  • Emerald
  • Eric NNY
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Kay
  • Kraux Pas
  • mad citizen
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Mnemosyne
  • mrmoshpotato
  • PST
  • randy khan
  • Raven Onthill
  • rikyrah
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      @rikyrah: Let Yertle keep stalling on the parameters of the trial. Nancy is smashing the Senate by dangling the articles just out of reach until the Senate has no choice but to pretty much release everything. I’m all for it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eric NNY

      I just don’t see anything that will change through Parnas’ information.  Even if there’s direct communication with imPOTUS, what will that change?  They all know he ordered the hold, they’ll just go back to saying that they eventually got the money and it included lethal weapons unlike Obama’s aid so suck it libtards.

      Perhaps I lack imagination.  What could I be missing?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kraux Pas

      @rikyrah: Yup, every day it gets worse for Trump with new crimes and details of old crimes emerging.

       

      The one solace I have is that at least he hasn’t arbitrarily started a war with a nation that hasn’t attacked us for no apparent reason…oh, wait, what was that?

       

      ETA: But seriously, can R senators turn on this guy mow before he starts World War 3?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mad citizen

      It seems so bad that Trump will have to personally attack the R Senators before they stand up to the guy.  Every day I continue to be stunned at the gravity of the situation (Vic Chesnutt reference).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      Betty, did you follow down that twitter thread to the part about a Deutschbank whistle blower?

      I havent seen that elsewhere.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MisterForkbeard

      My suspicion is that this stuff isn’t going to be that major, and that’s why Congress is allowed to see it.

      Happy to be proven wrong, though.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kraux Pas

      @mad citizen: You must mean a physical attack because verbally attacking R senators has not swayed one of them against him.

       

      I’ve said before that Trump could shoot McConnell on the floor of the Senate and not lose any support from R Senators. If he survives, McConnell will lead Trump’s defense.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PST

      @Eric NNY:

      What could I be missing?

      What Donald Rumsfeld called the unknown unknown. It may have nothing to do with any scandal we’ve ever heard of, let alone Ukraine. There is little I’d put past Trump or Giuliani. “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men.” Maybe Parnas’s phone knows.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      Bear in mind that both Trump and Giuliani are totally shameless assholes. Neither will ever back down. Nancy’s doing the right thing here, but the Big Reveal will be those Trump tax filings. Waiting for that will cause significant tightening in the market for hypertension medications— it will take a while.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Eric NNY: The only thing that matters is public opinion. There’s effectively zero chance that elected Republicans will do anything about Trump because they’re craven careerist who fear his base. But if the goal is to extract maximum political pain from Republicans for letting a lawless Trump off the hook, we want Trump’s guilt established as widely and by as many sources as possible. I don’t know that Parnas’s phone has info that can move public opinion, but it might. 

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kraux Pas: “Good morning everyone!  Stay out of reach of anything throwable, and swallow that mouthful of coffee, because, we have, you guessed it – MORE CRIMES!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      Democrats in the senate could use the trade deal she passed them as leverage but I don’t have any confidence in Schumer, so, you know, there’s the weak link. You can’t rely on people who know Donald Trump. He does something horrible to them. I personally think he threatens to reveal things about them, or they’re just weak people who get compromised by exposure to him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      15 flush mistermix

      I don’t care if they’re big or small, they are more, and they’ll probably sound like something out of Goodfellas, so bring it on.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Raven Onthill

      Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and I discussed the decisive defensive action @realDonaldTrump employed in Baghdad to protect American lives. I emphasized that de-escalation is the United States’ principal goal.” – Tweet, Secretary of State Pompeo

      Was this assassination Putin’s idea?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kraux Pas

      @Raven Onthill: Was this assassination Putin’s idea?

      Anything Trump does comes down to “does this benefit Trump and/or Putin politically and/or financially?”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      randy khan

      @Betty Cracker:

      The only thing that matters is public opinion. There’s effectively zero chance that elected Republicans will do anything about Trump because they’re craven careerist who fear his base. But if the goal is to extract maximum political pain from Republicans for letting a lawless Trump off the hook, we want Trump’s guilt established as widely and by as many sources as possible. I don’t know that Parnas’s phone has info that can move public opinion, but it might.

      Exactly.  While the Senate ought to do its duty, if it won’t the most important thing is to make it impossible for Trump to be re-elected (and, preferably, for it to be a crushing defeat that takes tons of other Republicans with him).  If shifts in public opinion bring the Republicans around, all the better; but if not, let’s make the consequences of the decision to play see no evil really painful.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gene108

      @Eric NNY:

      New information will give impeachment, and the underlying Trump crimes, more time in the news.

      We still don’t know who is pulling Rudy’s strings, and all the people he’s coordinating with in the White House.

      There are a lot more people, who have exposure to wrong doing, with this extortion attempt on Ukraine.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PST

      @Raven Onthill:

      Was this assassination Putin’s idea?

      Or could it have been Khamenei’s? Was Soleimani perhaps getting too popular and too powerful. Could his schedule have been passed on with a wink and a nod? I don’t actually think so, but it would be irresponsible not to speculate. Either Putin or Khamenei would also benefit from a spike in oil prices.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @Eric NNY: I wouldn’t rule out articles of impeachment against various cabinet members. This is escalating from a bad act by Trump to a conspiracy among his administration. The news that they approached Trump to reverse course, but then backed the effort makes them complicit with breaking those laws.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Martin

      @Kraux Pas: It just comes down to whether it benefits Trump. Putins job is to make sure what benefits Putin will benefit Trump.

      IOW, if you see Trump doing something that benefits Putin, you have to ask what did Trump get out of that – because he got something, we just don’t know what it is yet.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Raven Onthill:

      Was this assassination Putin’s idea?

      Something will come out, soon, that will make this action by Trump seem even stupider.  Not in terms of results, but motivation, like when he did that air strike on a Russian base and it turned out he got Moscow’s permission and the base was empty.

      Finding out that Russia told Trump to make this strike would qualify.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mnemosyne

      @Eric NNY:

      Remember that Trump thought that the Ukraine thing was so small potatoes that he was willing to release the summary report of it to try and contradict the whistleblower.

      I don’t think that Trump or anyone in his administration is the best judge of what will and won’t be damaging to him.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mnemosyne:

      Trump thought that the Ukraine thing was so small potatoes that he was willing to release the summary report of it

      He still seems unable to understand that he released a confession to a crime.  He harps on it and wants people to read his ‘perfect’ transcript.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yutsano

      @PST: Khamenei is Supreme Leader. Soleimani would have been little threat to him. The IRCG is fiercely loyal to the Supreme Leader pretty much by default. Now if there were others in the IRCG, military leadership, or the civilian government that wanted him eliminated that’s a whole other kettle of fish.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Emerald

      @Betty Cracker: Here’s the original tweet:

      BREAKING: A Whistleblower told the FBI that Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans were backed by Russian state-owned bank, VTB Bank. VTB was proposed lender for Trump Tower Moscow and allegedly funded the Rosneft Deal. New docs show deep ties between Deutsche + VTB.

      And here’s Uncle Blazer’s reaction:

      Sweet Mother of Christ. If this is true, the Deutsche Bank case is 100x more explosive than even I ever imagined. The amount of compromise posed by a POTUS owning this kind of money to a Russian state-owned bank is simply mind-blowing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.