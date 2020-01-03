Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Iran's Response: Unconventional and Most Likely Embarrassing

Iran’s Response: Unconventional and Most Likely Embarrassing

by | 26 Comments

Cole muses:

Given the asymmetry in the types of military power between the US and Iran, as well as the ability to wield it, Iran’s response to yesterday’s strike that killed Suleimani and Muhandis, and tonight’s strike near Taiji (Taiji is where Abu Ghraib is for those wondering about where Taiji is – it is the northernmost of the agricultural districts, or qadas, that ring Baghdad and separate Baghdad Province from the surrounding provinces), will undoubtedly be unconventional. But it is important to keep in mind that an unconventional response doesn’t mean an unconventional use of military power. The Iranians, like all states, have other elements of national power that they can leverage and use to respond. We refer to these elements of national power as the DIME-FIL (Diplomatic, Informational, Military, Economic, Financial, Intelligence, and Legal). The Iranians also have a well developed and effective cyber operations capacity. And the cyber domain, the tools used to operate effectively in it, and the cyber operations themselves are all very effective ways of utilizing the non-military forms of power.

As we consider what the Iranians might do, we need to move beyond the low hanging fruit of attacks by their proxies on US and our Coalition partners in the region. Or attacks on the petroleum sector in our regional partners that would spike oil and gas prices. I’m not suggesting these won’t happen, I’m sure there will be some of them, but these are obvious and we can plan for them, to manage them, and to mitigate them. There are also less obvious targets and less obvious weapons and tools that the Iranians can use to strike back.

This past fall DHS, the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Arlington, VA Police Department participated in a table top simulation, dubbed Operation Blackout, focusing on the 2020 election. They were the Blue Team (the good guys). The opposing force, or Red Team (the bad guys), were a group of white hat hackers. The Red Team were not permitted to hack the actual election in the simulation, they couldn’t hack machines, voting systems, anything like that. So what did they do? They hacked everything else. And, as a result, within the simulated world of the exercise they created so much chaos that martial law was declared by the person on the Blue Team playing the president in the exercise and the 2020 election, within that notional world, was cancelled. You can read the Red Team’s write up of the exercise here.

In early 2018 I prepared a strategic analysis on Russia’s active measures campaign. I wrote:

Putin’s cyberwarfare has also targeted actual American infrastructure. Russian for cover officials have been tracked mapping US critical physical infrastructure, such as the communication and power transmission grid. This was in support of a cyberwarfare campaign to infiltrate and compromise another important American center of gravity: the US power generation and transmission grid. Putin’s ability to weaponize information and the platforms where American’s get their information combined with his ability to bring down all or portions of the US power grid should have every national security professional very, very, very worried. Putin’s cyberwarriors have already tried to create a response through planting false social media stories of actual fake news reports about a foreign terrorist attack on the US energy sector, an ebola outbreak, and a riot in response to a police shooting. All of which never happened. Imagine what happens when Putin starts turning parts of the US power grid off during extreme weather events while at the same time he’s spreading disinformation made to look like actual news reports or official municipal, state, and/or Federal responses to the disaster he’s created. This is the threat we face.

Now imagine what happens when the Iranians start doing the things that I described above or creating the type of chaos that the Red Team created in the 2020 election simulation. And not in or just in New York or DC or LA or Seattle or Miami or Atlanta or Chicago, but in more suburban and rural areas. In red states that have no where near the state and local capabilities to respond. Imagine what happens when they hack into banks and the financial service sector and start stealing financial information and manipulating the markest. Imagine what happens when they release the Signals Intercepts they have of US elected and appointed officials, as well as those of people running major corporations or the news networks and newspapers.

And this is where the embarrassment comes in. If you want to strike back at the President, you do so in a way that gets under his skin. Skin that he demonstrates daily on his Twitter feed is exceedingly thin. The President is noted for spending hours speaking to world leaders, his outside advisors and friends on an unsecured phone from the White House residence each night, or from one of his properties when he goes to Mar a Lago or plays golf at his clubs, presents a target rich environment all on his own. The Iranians have a target rich environment given the President’s well documented poor Op-Sec and Info-Sec practices. The Iranians have a target rich environment given Rudy Giuliani’s poor Op-Sec and Info-Sec practices. The Iranians have a target rich environment because Jared Kushner communicates with Muhammed bin Salman on WhatsApp, which is  not secure. The Iranians have a target rich environment in the largely wide open US information and cyber domains. And they have the ability to exploit weaknesses in those domains to leverage power, other than military power, across the DIME-FIL. And they will leverage those capabilities to wage an unconventional war against the US and one of the strategic objectives will be to embarrass the President. And that embarrassment will be both an end in itself and done to goad him into badly overreacting out of anger, which will then provide the Iranians with further opportunities to wage their unconventional campaign.

Open thread!

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Mnemosyne

      I have no actual knowledge or expertise, but I have a weird feeling that there will be a move against Saudi Arabia first. I have no logical basis for it, though, so there’s a good chance I’m wrong.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      And this is where the embarrassment comes in. If you want to strike back at the President, you do so in a way that gets under his skin.

      That’s a question that’s been floating around in my head as I read people said to be experts on twitter: Will the Iranians want to hit back at the US, or trump, and do they make that distinction?

      also: Republicans are already trying to gin this up as a bold move in the war on terror. Ro Khanna and Bernie are responding with a bill on blocking funding for a war with Iran, which war hasn’t been declared and which bill will surely become the new purity test (thanks, guys). Many of those  purported experts of mine are saying that the Iranian response will not be quick, in which case I wonder to what extent they will be able to keep playing this up as a great victory, this killing of a guy most Americans, the ones between the MAGAts and the political junkies, never heard of before yesterday , if the result is more violence over there, that faraway place where trump said he was gonna get us out of, and is this really different than it was before?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      They were the Blue Team (the good guys). The opposing force, or Red Team (the bad guys), were a group of white hat hackers.

      Appropriate colors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lumpkin

      Just some low tech mischief like IEDs, poison, random shootings, etc at trump properties around the world seems like one of the easiest and most effective ways to provoke trump into going even more nuts. Maybe Iran wouldn’t do it because it’s one of the likely ways to get a nuke in response but there are plenty of other people out there that would love to see trump go berserk on Iran.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      also, that debunked story about Eric Trump knowing before the Gang of Eight knew, maybe not so debunked:

      According to three people who’ve been at the president’s Palm Beach club over the past several days, Trump began telling friends and allies hanging at his perennial vacation getaway that he was working on a “big” response to the Iranian regime that they would be hearing or reading about very “soon.” His comments went beyond the New Year’s Eve tweet he sent out warning of the “big price” Iran would pay for damage to U.S. facilities. Two of these sources tell The Daily Beast that the president specifically mentioned he’d been in close contact with his top national-security and military advisers on gaming out options for an aggressive action that could quickly materialize.
      “He kept saying, ‘You’ll see,’” one of the sources recalled, describing a conversation with Trump days before Thursday’s strike.
      Trump’s gossipy whispers regarding a “big” response in Iraq foreshadowed what was to come.

      “days before”– didn’t Lindsey say trump told him on Monday?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      Who in the US government is most like Suleimani?  Both strategic/tactical ‘leader’ in the Middle East and also iconically related to the current administration?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bill Arnold

      @lumpkin:

      Just some low tech mischief like IEDs, poison, random shootings, etc at trump properties around the world seems like one of the easiest and most effective ways to provoke trump into going even more nuts.

      They don’t even have to do it; they could just talk about plans in an apparent comsec lapse, or similar leak. If it were public, it would do permanent damage to Trump-labeled Trump properties.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: The bill won’t go anywhere. Even if it passes the House, it won’t pass the Senate. The whole reason that Khanna’s legislative language was removed from the NDAA was because the NDAA couldn’t pass the Senate with it in it. So it was either remove it or let the military run out of money. And no one is so politically stupid as to let that happen.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ThresherK

      Now imagine what happens when the Iranians start doing the things…in red states that have no where near the state and local capabilities to respond.

      I want Nancy Smash to tell that red-state governor “Well, well. Look who’s come crawling back,” when they come to the House for aid bills.

      I’d like to say I’m exaggerating, but I’m tired of helping these assholes without so much as a nod.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman:

      he bill won’t go anywhere.

      Legislatively? Of course not. But will “Establishment Dems wouldn’t even vote to defund war with Iran!” become a new hobbyhorse for Rose Twitter? Not impossible.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      1. I hope the 2011 video of trumpov trying to accuse (a ‘weak’, ‘bad negotiator’) Obama of ginning up an Iran strike in order to win re-election plays non-stop from now through November
      2. Less than 48 hours from now, trumpov himself will tweet that you “can’t impeach a president during a time of war like this”
      3. Seeing Ari Fleischer and Karl Rove on Faux News reprising their murderous schtick made me want to reach for a bat…any bat…but most especially a nice unbreakable aluminum one coated with the spirits of 100K+ dead Iraqis.
      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: They also briefed the Israelis ahead of time according to Noga Tarnopolsky’s reporting in The LA Times. The only people who were actually required to be briefed by US law and still haven’t been are the Gang of 8 in Congress.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Immanentize: No one. We’re not structured that way. The Iranian government, specifically the real government that runs opaquely behind the scenes, as opposed to the parliamentary democracy facade, isn’t really comparable to any other government. And the role of the IRGC and especially the Quds Force within the actual government is unique.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      khead

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I wonder to what extent they will be able to keep playing this up as a great victory,

      Forever.  That’s how long.  Because Obama’s response was to let folks die in Benghazi and then give away pallets of cash to Iran.  I wish I were kidding.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @Immanentize: Iran doesn’t have to ‘hit’ our equivalent official…they can, and likely will, hit us by multiple below-the-radar means and a couple that are slightly above-the-radar, just so that we (and the world) know that they got their paybacks.

      It’s almost like we’re the only ones who can’t play this game.  China, Iran, Russia…we’re just temperamentally unsuited (at least, at the present time) to move subtly and thoughtfully.  Like, in anything.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      danielx

      I would like to think Iranian efforts would be directed towards embarrassing Trump, but…the US has been responsible for so many civilian deaths for so long. Not many people outside our borders will shed tears for asymmetric attacks that cause death and chaos here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      ruemara

      I felt any reprisals will take the normal form, terrorism. Why run the risks of an all out real war? Just use the already established terror networks by spreading some cash around. We already know our ass is hanging out both in security for buildings, airports, as well as digitally and for sensitive areas like watersheds. We elected a walking, talking ode to incompetence. And we got the government we deserve.

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Oh, they were doing that within the first 2 hours of the murder.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @khead: It’s almost funny…I had a couple of high school FB friends come out of the woodwork at long last about the ‘pallets of cash’ BS in the past 24 hours.

      ‘Couple’ as in ‘two’.  But still.  It’s disheartening.

      Dems, get your shit together and call a prime-time news conference every night if you need to.  Call for a general strike.  But let’s not keep fighting this disinformation war with one hand tied behind our smartphones and cable news remote controls.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bill Arnold

      I do hope that the Iranians go for unconventional and embarrassing, their choice of overt or covert but probabilistically attributable.

      Trump’s weaknesses include (a) assertions/evidence that his net worth is low or negative (b) humiliation (c) dementia/his intelligence (father-related)

      also, since he’s big on projection, perhaps (d) being revealed as a puppet if he is one (e) fear of going to jail (f) fear of being executed/assassinated.

      Reply

