How to Stop a War

How to Stop a War

52 Comments

Our Commander-in-Chief:

President Trump told reporters Friday that the United States had killed Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top military figures, in a bid to “stop a war.” The president, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, urged Iran not to retaliate.

“We did not take action to start a war,” he said.

So it goes something like this, see if I’m paying attention:

  1. Kill top general of the opposition forces.
  2. ?????
  3. War stopped. QED

Other thoughts in the same vein:

  • “I didn’t go running in traffic to get hit by a car, but to cross the street.”
  • “I didn’t have unprotected sex to get pregnant, but to have some fun.”

Open thread.

    52Comments

    3. 3.

      waspuppet

      “If you retaliate against me, you’re the one who started the conflict.”

      This is how domestic abusers talk. Crap businessmen too. And Trump is both.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Felanius Kootea

      Totally makes sense.  That’s why the average person shoots his or her neighbor dead to avoid conflicts caused by noise from loud parties. There’s only a problem if the neighbor’s family decides to retaliate or call the cops and why would they make such a rash decision when the initial action was clearly well-intentioned?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Butter Emails

      Ermm. Generally, killing another nation’s top general and arguably 2nd most powerful person would be  considered an act of war.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @Bill Arnold: I mean, if you’re going to hit them with EM radiation, you don’t want something in the 1000nm range, that’s too focused. You want something in the 1cm or microwave rang… hey, wait a minute!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      oldster

      So now we know what the Iranians will say after they take their next steps in retaliation:

      “We did not kill your embassy personnel to start a war, but to stop a war.”

      “We did not bomb your forward base in order to start a war, but to stop a war.”

      “We did not sink your carrier to start a war, but to stop a war.”

      And as horrible as those lies will be, they will be no less sensible than the nonsense that Trump just spewed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      So it goes something like this

      “I am not getting praised, so I will make up a new justification.  People said I might start a war.  Nuh UH, I STOPPED a war!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Renie

      Richard Engle reporting we just did another airstrike north of Baghdad killing 6 Shiite militia leaders.  Is there no one in charge who has any critical thinking skills?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bill Arnold

      Cheryl spotted it in the previous thread:

      In a background briefing today, a senior State Department official said about the strike on Soleimani:

      “This was an act of de-escalation.”

      “We are ready to talk with the Iranians.”

      “They are scurrying for cover.”

      “The ball is in Iran’s court.”

      Discuss.
      — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 3, 2020

      “escalate to de-escalate” is about a purported secret Russian nuclear doctrine, that probably doesn’t exist:
      The Nuclear Posture Review and Russian ‘De-Escalation:’ A Dangerous Solution to a Nonexistent Problem (Olga Oliker and Andrey Baklitskiy, February 20, 2018)
      Cheryl might have better links.

      It’s hard for me to draw a even vaguely plausible analogy between political assassination and a hypothetical “escalate to de-escalate” nuclear doctrine. I.e. they are probably spinning up these justifications after the fact, to see which one gets the most traction.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      J R in WV

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I don’t think even the Weekly Standard boys tried “Iran did 9/11”, did they?

      Mike PenceVerified account @Mike_Pence
      Assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

      What an ignorant, stupid person. First, there were more like 19 or 20 terrorists to take over and handle 4 airliners.

      Secondly, the vast majority of them were Saudi Arabian nationals, not Iranians, as was the leader of those attacks. Which makes all the recent mideastern wars but the initial battle in Afghanistan illegal wars based upon theft and racism.

      To think Pence is what we’re looking at if Trump dies, becomes totally incapable, or is convicted of the Articles of Impeachment! Catastrophe after disaster.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jl

      Looking for some good news. Maybe here is some found via Josh Marshall’s twitter today.

      The U.S. Public Still Doesn’t Want War With Iran
      According to recent polling data, the majority of Americans blame Trump’s policies for heightened tensions with Iran—and the killing of Suleimani won’t change that.
      BY SHIBLEY TELHAMI | JANUARY 3, 2020, 4:26 PM

      foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/03/killing-suleimani-iran-tension-trump-fault/

      Besides being evil and malicious, the Trumpsters are titanic bumblers and transparent liars.  I hope the article is correct, that most people will correctly attribute significant deterioration of conditions in Middle East on Trump incompetence, dishonesty, and malice.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      James E Powell

      If this gets the press/media to stop talking about impeachment or any of the other corrupt or criminal practices of his administration, Trump will be doing this once a week.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Renie:

      Is there no one in charge who has any critical thinking skills?

      Right now, Trump is struggling with the fact that he is not being widely praised for this.  It was supposed to make him as cool as Obama when Obama took out Bin Ladin.  One obvious reaction would be “Maybe if I kill a few more it’ll be clear that I’m a hero?”  Although if these are more standard enemies, there’s also the possibility the military did it without consulting him because they get very little leadership from the top and have to make their own decisions.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jl

      @James E Powell:

      ” If this gets the press/media to stop talking about impeachment or any of the other corrupt or criminal practices of his administration, Trump will be doing this once a week. ”

      I think that we have something similar to the famous ‘bell the cat’ problem. How can the Trumpsters do this in a way that will not be a transparent ploy, or produce bad consequences that will hurt him just as much as help him.

      The hard core Trump base will swallow anything, but they alone cannot win an election or prevent a decisive defeat of Trump and the GOP. What about the rest of the population. Especially since the Trumpsters cannot do anything but cater to the base.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @J R in WV:

      Above all else, Iran dreads facing Pence’s Sterny McSternface.

      “No, it’s Pence. Aiiiiiiiiiiie!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Frankensteinbeck: Donald knows in his, hmm, hold on, he doesn’t have a heart.  Donald knows in his hmm, hold on, he doesn’t have a soul.

      Oh, I know!  Donald knows in his gut that he will never be as cool as Obama, and it is killing him.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I notice that Susan Saran Wrap hasn’t said a damned thing, which automatically makes her smarter than anybody in the Trump admonistration right now, God Help Us.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      “Why does Uran keep punching itself in the face?”

      Reply

