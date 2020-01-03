Our Commander-in-Chief:

President Trump told reporters Friday that the United States had killed Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top military figures, in a bid to “stop a war.” The president, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, urged Iran not to retaliate. “We did not take action to start a war,” he said.

So it goes something like this, see if I’m paying attention:

Kill top general of the opposition forces. ????? War stopped. QED

Other thoughts in the same vein:

“I didn’t go running in traffic to get hit by a car, but to cross the street.”

“I didn’t have unprotected sex to get pregnant, but to have some fun.”

