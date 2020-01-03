Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Election 2020 Open Thread: Elizabeth Warren Is Still Winning People Over

Election 2020 Open Thread: Elizabeth Warren Is Still Winning People Over

by | 6 Comments

Rebecca Solnit, at the Guardian“My dream candidate exists… “:

If I was going to invent a dream candidate, she would be grounded in small-town, rural or heartland America but able to hold her own in the citadels of power on the coasts. She would comfort the afflicted with the same passion with which she afflicts the comfortable, and she would understand the causes of those afflictions and have good ideas about how to remedy them. She would be moved by compassion but wouldn’t ask us to rely on compassion; she would have tangible strategies for widening our distribution of income, healthcare, education and opportunity, and she would be smart about the intersections of race, gender, class and the rest.

She would have been around long enough to remember that since the 1980s the government has dismantled a lot of systems that made us more safe and more equal, and she’d be fresh enough to imagine new ways out of the consequences of that catastrophic dismantling. Also she would have to be funny and have big plans to address climate change. OK, she already exists, and I’m talking about Elizabeth Warren. She is, to me, a better candidate for president than I ever expected we’d have.

My dream candidate would’ve been a woman of color with all these qualities, and my dreamiest dream candidate would be a woman of color with Medusa hair who could turn the entire Republican Senate to stone with a glance, but Warren is who’s left in the race, and she is magnificent, and superheroes from Megan Rapinoe to Roxane Gay agree. Also, she pretty much turned Wells Fargo’s CEO into stone in a 2016 Senate banking committee hearing, more than a decade after she became one of the most outspoken experts telling Wall Street why it’s vicious and half a decade after she endorsed Occupy Wall Street. The strength of her candidacy is shown by how she’s made it to the front of the race despite misogyny from across the political spectrum, the wrath of the billionaires pouring money – and themselves – into the race, and the smears and distortions of the mainstream media…

I’m from the urban coastal immigrant-Jewish left myself, which does not actually make me virtuous, but lucky in that I didn’t have to travel far to land in progressive positions (and gives me a front-row seat on how much misogyny and meanness the left can include). The word radical comes from a word for roots; Warren has certainly been radical in her analysis of root causes since 1975, when her first law-review article savaged an anti-bussing court ruling. Way back then, she was delving deep into how the law blocked equal educational opportunity, and she weighed in on the side of Detroit’s black families and the urban poor generally…

      pat

      When ever someone whines about “electability” because she’s a woman, just say

      HILLARY WON THE POPULAR VOTE by almost 3 million.

      Or better yet, shout it out.
      ;-)

      Another Scott

      Good for SP Warren.

      In other news, ex-Mayor Pete has a tweet out with a 2:30 video with his comments on Donnie’s attack on Iran.

      I'm in New Hampshire where I addressed the events unfolding in the Middle East.This must not be the beginning of another endless war. pic.twitter.com/WMzybRgVh4— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 3, 2020

      Lots of good questions.  Not many answers for where we are now.

      I’m not impressed, myself.

      YMMV.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      piratedan

      I’m not ready to count her out… if butts in seats means anything, there still is apparently a whole lotta enthusiasm from folks showing up to her events.  She still has the right enemies and to be honest, I have no issues with people viewing her campaign with skepticism and wariness, after everything that has taken place in our political environment it never hurts to be cautious.  If nothing else, she hits the notes on her campaign regarding other constituencies that appear to have been fringed out or forgotten.  I want to see how it looks for her post Super Tuesday.  I want to see votes tabulated and people expressing their preference at the ballot box versus some pollster and whatever mechanism they used to generate their findings.

      James E Powell

      @pat:

      When ever someone whines about “electability” because she’s a woman, just say

      HILLARY WON THE POPULAR VOTE by almost 3 million.

      I wonder how many Americans know that? It’s one of those things that was dismissed, explained away, then ignored. Two of my Trumpista relatives in Ohio said that it was due illegal aliens voting in California and that this had been proven.

