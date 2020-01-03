Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog will pay for itself.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I can see Russia from this blog!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Han shot first.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We have all the best words.

What fresh hell is this?

This is how realignments happen…

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

We still have time to mess this up!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

How has Obama failed you today?

Good luck with your asparagus.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Politics / Crimes against humanity / And A Lagniappe…

And A Lagniappe…

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

The AP is reporting another US drone strike in Iraq:

Another airstrike almost exactly 24 hours after the one that killed Soleimani hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, killing five people, an Iraqi official said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. The Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed the strike, saying it targeted one of its medical convoys near the stadium in Taji, north of Baghdad. The group denied any of its top leaders were killed.

I hope that every American in Iraq is taking really good care of their personal security; they are all targets now.

And I really hope against hope that the millions of Iraqis and Iranians in the crossfire don’t get further grief added to the tally of misery they’ve experienced for decades now.

And A Lagniappe...

And finally, I’ll note that war when pursued by sober and prudent leaders, who define their goals, identify strategy and tactics that can plausibly lead to those ends, and enact an ongoing process that can deal with what happens when any plan makes contact with the opposition is still a wasteful, tragic, destructive and always contingent and hugely risky proposition.

And then there is the GOP, and the whole feckless troupe of Trumpanzees.

Fuck.

Here’s a John Prine song that seems way too on point today:

 

Image: Peter Paul Rubens, Massacre of the Innocents, between 1611 and 1612

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Evil_Paul
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Jay
  • Keith P.
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pat
  • patrick II
  • RepubAnon
  • Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism
  • Spanky
  • trollhattan
  • Virginia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I think the Iraqi government is going to tell the US we’re persona non grata, which will greatly increase Iran’s strength in the region.  I don’t think even Trump would re-invade Iraq.  He seems to have gotten enough courage or desperation to try ordering air strike assassinations to try and get the public to praise him like they did Obama, but a ground war is many levels past that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Spanky

      From Cole’s twitter feed over there on the right:

      I think the thing that amazes me the most about the rightwingers is how badass they all think they are after we blew up some guy with a drone.

      It’s been this way for decades, since well before Cole himself was rolling through the desert. No sign of it stopping, and now we have guys at the top who get off on the same thing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      Heard a report that the Selective Service website crashed today from all the people looking up how to get an exemption.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Well to be honest, when they killed Solomini they called down the whirlwind, the militias are still there and capable of considerable violance,  so if anything this is too little.  To paraphrase Sherman, get to being nice or get to the killing because the in-between just prolongs the agony.  The message from the Dems looks to be “this isn’t a game stupid” and that’s exactly how the Trump admin is treating it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Aleta

      (Post live blog)

      U.S. defense contractors, which have benefited financially from the long-running wars in Iraq in Afghanistan, are among Wall Street’s few beneficiaries of heightened tensions in the Middle East, analysts said. Stock prices of most major defense manufacturers closed several points higher Friday even as climbing oil prices appeared to hurt major stock indices.

      Lockheed Martin stock closed 3.6 percent higher Friday after languishing for the past month; Raytheon stock increased 1.48 percent; General Dynamics closed about 1 percent higher; and Northrop Grumman stock jumped 5.45 percent. Government services contractors like CACI and SAIC saw smaller price increases.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Aleta: Wallstreet being idiots; you don’t need F-35s with what is going on in Iraq.  Even if it turns into a regional war, the serious fighting will be over long before anything ordered today will be ready. This is good news for beans, bullets and services.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      And under “We’ve always been at war with Eurasia”

      yahoo.com/news/trump-biggest-fox-news-boosters-234154938.html

      Over the past 24 hours, however, incessant Fox griping over “deep state” suddenly went quiet, replaced by sober pleas that—when it comes to the info allegedly justifying Trump’s ordered airstrike killing Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani—the U.S. intelligence community’s findings should be heeded and taken seriously as unimpeachably correct information.

      Orwell never realized you could have a totalitarian state and a democracy exist side by side in the same country.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Keith P.: Why not a 3rd country too?

      “Truman was a total loser! He only dropped 2 atomic bombs.”

      I say draft cards should be sent to the 63 million fascists who voted for this POS and the thousands that needed to feel pure about their votes. Happy warring, you fucks!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      patrick II

      We should not forget how inane the beginnings of and predictable this military action was. Obama signed an agreement with Iran. Trump, out of petty jealousy, thoughtless stupidity and a foreign policy philosophy built almost entirely on coercion, abrogated that agreement. The re-imposition of sanctions have harmed Iran’s economy and tensions have inevitably spiraled upward, as they will continue to do. Something like this was going to happen from the day Trump was elected president, and it will only get worse until he leaves.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      In happier news, saw a TV ad today for Thom Tillis’ upcoming opponent. I think the local Dems have found a good one.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      pat

      @patrick II: Obama signed an agreement with Iran. Trump, out of petty jealousy, thoughtless stupidity and a foreign policy philosophy built almost entirely on coercion, abrogated that agreement. The re-imposition of sanctions have harmed Iran’s economy and tensions have inevitably spiraled upward, as they will continue to do.

      Funny that this is not being emphasized in the MSM news (NBC, even MSNBC seems to not want to go back that far.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Evil_Paul

      Okay so…not a foreign policy expert here or anything…but it seems to me that the chances of Iran’s retaliation coming in the form of a slow play diplomatic move that forces America out of Iraq and weakens the sanctions regime is getting lower and lower.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RepubAnon

      @Aleta:

      Come on Wall Street, don’t be slow,
      Why man, this is war au-go-go
      There’s plenty good money to be made
      By supplying the Army with the tools of its trade,
      – Country Joe and the Fish Vietnam War Song.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.